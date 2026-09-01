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Eric Sundberg's avatar
Eric Sundberg
9h

I would welcome a data center in our community. It is going to happen anyway and those communities that get in early stand to make a great deal of money in construction, operation, and maintenence. Don't fall into the liberal left propaganda because it will be just like the internet. Almost 50 years ago the doomsday sayers where preaching it would be the downfall of society and now we can't hardly live without it.

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CRX2050's avatar
CRX2050
2h

I hope you are for the Capitalist side because I don’t want to deal with you thrashing me because I’m getting sick and tired of this stupid crazy nonsense from the leftist media thank you & God bless you! I have to deal with this everyday now because I’m in a technical school with other students who like to trash talk about everything and it’s quite sad because all they talk about is how special Joe Biden was with Barack Hussein Obama. But that’s the stubbornness of the younger generation! Well that’s not me! I’m a Capitalist who won’t Budge! But yes I’m not sure about those Data Centers they creep me out.

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