X said a suspected Chinese bot farm of about 200,000 accounts included 200 profiles posting inauthentic attacks on U.S. AI data centers in a campaign to distort debate over energy policy.

Power-bill claims pushed: The 200 accounts said AI data centers are driving up household electricity prices and straining the grid, a live fight in U.S. energy politics.

Cartoons targeted operators: Posts included AI-generated cartoons of data-center operators getting rich while the public pays, including a strip titled “DATA CENTERS GET SUBSIDIZED WHILE WE FOOT THE BILL!”

Authenticity rules triggered: X’s Safety team said it suspends accounts that violate its Authenticity policy and is committed to an “open and authentic” debate platform.

Local cost fight hijacked: Data centers are already under fire in U.S. communities over environmental impact and power costs, giving the inauthentic posts a ready audience.

Sponsored by NEXT THING TECHNOLOGIES

NVIDIA shocked Wall Street again with $96.2 billion in revenue, up 106% year over year.

Their CFO expects $3–$4 trillion in AI infrastructure spending by 2030.¹

Oracle’s results tell the same story.

The company reported $19.2 billion in revenue, up 21% year over year. Cloud infrastructure sales jumped 93%, while long-term cloud contracts surged to $638 billion — a 363% increase in just one year.

The message couldn’t be clearer: AI isn’t a bubble. It’s the new economy.¹

The Problem No One Talks About:

Data centers and AI supercomputers run 24/7, devouring electricity.

But lithium batteries can’t keep up.1 They’re too expensive, supplies are tight, and China controls more than 70% of global lithium processing.

If AI is going to scale to trillions of dollars, the real constraint isn’t chips…

It’s power storage.¹

The Breakthrough That Could Change Everything

That’s why sodium-ion batteries are emerging as the solution.¹

Sodium is 1,400x more abundant than lithium , with significant reserves located in the U.S 9

Batteries can be made at a fraction of the cost of lithium — up to 90% less expensive in the first year of use. 6

They last longer8, are safer7, and can be built at scale using domestic materials.1

And Next Thing Technologies, an American-owned company, is bringing this breakthrough to market. Their sodium-ion batteries are designed to power everything from massive AI data centers to affordable home backup systems.¹

Think about it: NVIDIA builds the chips.

Oracle runs the cloud. But without safer, cheaper, U.S.-made batteries, the AI boom hits a wall.

Next Thing Technologies is building the infrastructure that could make it possible.¹

Already, 9,500+ investors have committed more than $11 million.3 And right now, shares are available at just $6 with up to 15% in bonus shares until September 6th.⁴

👉 Click here to invest in the power behind the AI revolution.

DISCLAIMER

Please refer to our full Disclosures page [ http://www.nextthing.tech/email-disclosure ] to see important information regarding the statements made herein, sometimes identified by superscript numbers (¹, ², etc.).

Forward-looking statements, performance and progress claims (cost, safety, longevity), and market data are speculative estimates based on current assumptions, involve risks, and are not guaranteed. Past performance does not predict future results, specific data requires verification, third-party mentions are informational only, and offer terms may change without notice.

Investing involves risks, including loss of principal. Please read the Offering Circular [ http://edgar.secdatabase.com/61/121390024095418/filing-main.htm ] before investing.

Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Next Thing Technologies for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of May, Rainmaker has received $90,775. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

Global bond yields jumped Tuesday as Japan’s 10-year reached 3% for the first time since 1996, U.K. gilts hit 5.23%, and the U.S. 10-year rose to 4.788%, a 20-month high.

Britain and Europe join: U.K. 10-year gilts reached 5.23%, the highest since June 2008, while Germany’s 10-year bund yielded 3.35% and France’s 10-year reached 4.21%.

Yen slips past 160: The yen traded around 160.1 per dollar as Bessent said he expects Tokyo and the Bank of Japan to act, after talks with Katayama and Ueda on fiscal policy and rate hikes.

Crowding-out replaces war: Bloomberg’s global sovereign yield gauge hit 3.72%, the highest since mid-2008, as the selloff shifted from a war premium toward crowding-out.

Oil keeps inflation alive: Brent sat above $92 and WTI above $87 after Hormuz tanker strikes, while Kudlow argued the long-bond climb is stronger growth, not a jump in inflation expectations.

U.S. stocks opened September lower, with the Dow down about 363 points, or 0.7%, the S&P 500 off 0.7%, and the Nasdaq down 1.3% as the 10-year yield hit 4.788% and Brent traded around $92.

Chip names lead the slide: Nvidia, AMD, and Micron each fell about 2%, while Microsoft and Alphabet lost more than 1% as higher-for-longer rate odds returned.

Futures warned overnight: S&P futures were down 0.6% and Nasdaq futures down 1.2% before the cash open after two Hormuz tanker hits and Japan’s 10-year print at 3%.

Citadel wants cheap protection: Citadel Securities strategist Scott Rubner stayed constructive longer term but called September “a tactical downside window” and urged less exposure plus cheap hedges.

Software-chip split fades: IGV jumped more than 16% in August versus about 1% for SOXX, a record gap that historically fades after mid-September.

The Department of War signed 7-year multiyear procurement pacts with General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin to accelerate THAAD and PAC-3 MSE interceptor output after air-defense stocks were drawn down.

Minimum buys unlock factories: The frameworks guarantee minimum annual quantities so General Dynamics and lower-tier suppliers can invest in workers, bulk materials, and plant upgrades.

Duffey cites Arsenal of Freedom: Under Secretary Michael P. Duffey said the deals expand the “Arsenal of Freedom,” cut red tape, and scale domestic manufacturing so the warfighter “never faces a fair fight.”

Iran war drained magazines: Unconfirmed estimates say as much as 80% of the Army’s inventory of these interceptors was expended, mostly against Iranian ballistic missiles.

China risk sets the pace: The article argues a near-peer fight would burn interceptors faster than the Iran campaign, making live assembly lines a strategic necessity.

John Ternus started Tuesday as Apple CEO after Tim Cook’s 15-year run, inheriting a $4.7 trillion company, a memory-cost crunch, and an unfinished AI story eight days before the Sept. 9 product event.

Cook stays as chairman: Cook, 65, becomes executive chairman and will keep engaging policymakers worldwide; Ternus, 51, is only the second CEO since Steve Jobs left in 2011.

Watch, Pay, AirPods era: Cook’s tenure included the Apple Watch and Apple Pay in 2014, AirPods in 2016, and Apple TV+ and Apple Card in 2019, with Apple hitting $4 trillion in October 2025.

Memory is already pricing in: Apple raised MacBook and iPad prices in June on the AI-driven memory shortage and has not yet hiked iPhones, a move analysts expect early in Ternus’s term.

Sept. 9 is the debut: The first wide look at Ternus comes Sept. 9, when Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones and Apple Watches after Cook stayed the public face through the last earnings call.

Nvidia invested $3.5 billion in MediaTek convertible bonds to pair NVLink Fusion with MediaTek’s custom AI chips, PCs, and auto silicon, sending MediaTek shares up 10%.

Huang calls MediaTek elite: Jensen Huang called MediaTek “one of the world’s great semiconductor companies” as the partnership extends Nvidia technology into custom accelerators and local AI in PCs and cars.

Shares near a 200% year: MediaTek closed 10% higher at 4,315 Taiwan dollars after the deal, extending a rally of about 200% in 2026.

SB Energy files Nasdaq IPO: SoftBank-majority SB Energy, an Nvidia-backed AI infrastructure platform, registered to list on Nasdaq as SBE without setting a share count or price.

Nvidia already in at $1.5B: The energy firm has a $1.5 billion Nvidia investment and will go public as a controlled company under Masayoshi Son.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hosted Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in Asheville, Russia’s first in-person G20 appearance since 2022, while European ministers refused a family photo.

No relief until Ukraine ends: Bessent held a bilateral with Siluanov and cut off talk of cooperation, saying there would be no economic relief for Moscow while the Ukraine war continues.

Klingbeil calls it troubling: German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said receiving the Russian minister “sends a troubling signal” and that he would not pose for a photo with him.

Poland says do not trust: Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said Russia lies “constantly” and that any conversation with Moscow would be “very difficult.”

Deregulation is the pitch: Bessent told the G20 to “get back to the basics,” citing a 129-to-1 U.S. rule-cut ratio and blaming red tape, bad taxes, and weak investment for slow global growth.

The United States halted tungsten scrap exports as China licensed only 28 tons of APT in the first half of 2026, tightening supply of a metal the West uses in munitions, drills, and chips.

Scrap now stays home: A U.S. tungsten-scrap export ban is live, requiring licenses and keeping 100% of scrap domestic for at least the next year to block sales to China.

China’s faucet is a trickle: Restrictive licenses in place since February 2025 held Chinese APT exports to 28 tons in the first half, versus China’s historic grip of about 80% of world supply.

Sangdong is the West’s bet: Almonty’s Sangdong mine is billed as about 40% of Western tungsten output once it reaches full capacity.

Price already went eightfold: APT prices were cited around $3,000 per metric ton unit, after an eightfold jump in a little more than a year.

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