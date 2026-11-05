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polistra's avatar
polistra
1h

Good.

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Mike Homol's avatar
Mike Homol
2h

I guess we are back to slowly and safely declining, while we wait for government to tell us how to innovate and what to say and think. For that briefest of moments I really thought we were back to dreaming big and being hopeful for a crazy looking future instead of wallowing in our own misery and prognosticating how likely everything will be terrible. 😞

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