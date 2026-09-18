The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
13h

Rick Santelli, God Bless and enjoy retirement!

Reply
Share
Tania appell's avatar
Tania appell
7h

LOVE Rick Santelli.... He and Joe are the only decent people to watch on CNBC. ALL commies. Ex-DBL fan of his....

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture