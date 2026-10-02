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I read the tape.

Nine prints. No passengers. Let’s go!

Citadel’s Scott Rubner spent September telling clients to cut exposure and buy cheap protection. The hedges worked. Now he is flipping long. “September was the reset. Q4 is the reload.” The S&P 500 trades at 19 times forward earnings, 15% under its 2026 high and in line with the 10-year average. Consensus is that third-quarter EPS growth is 27%, after 20% and 32% in the first two quarters.

Winners? Core-long desks and single-name pickers. Buybacks reopen October 15. Retail cash has risen about 8% from September to October for four straight years.

Losers? Anyone still hiding in the September hedge. Systematic positioning is in the bottom fifth of the range since 2024, below neutral for the first time since April.

Next? October still supplies the low. In 14 of 23 midterm years since 1930 the fourth-quarter low landed in October, then a median 10% rip. Average midterm fourth quarter is 5.6%.

This is the buyer tape we flagged when the boom was already in the numbers and the press was asleep. Rubner is not calling a straight line. He is calling a dip you get paid to own. Earnings and company math take the calendar back from oil and geopolitics. Use the air pocket. Do not marry the hedge.

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Anthropic’s IPO filing, seen by Reuters, warns that Washington’s attitude can spill from government into commercial customers and partners. Government contracts are less than 1% of annual revenue. That is the tell. In February the president ordered agencies to stop using the models and the Pentagon tagged the firm a supply-chain risk. In June Commerce put worldwide export curbs on Fable 5 and Mythos 5, and Anthropic shut them off for everyone. The filing also says advanced AI could pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity.” This is what a potential $2 trillion listing looks like?

Winners? The lawyers who wrote the risk factor, and any rival that never begged Washington to slow the race.

Losers? IPO buyers paying a frontier AI company multiple for a company that already disabled its own top models to stay legal.

Next? The roadshow sells the commercial book and whispers the blacklist.

I called this and will keep calling this. “Pause-as-moat” became the risk factor. The DC Circuit already upheld the blacklist. Amodei had dinner with Trump last Sunday. Dinner is not a waiver. Public money after a supply-chain tag like the one from the Pentagon is a courage test, not a product demo.

Eli Lilly just showed the post-GLP-1 lever. Eloralintide plus tirzepatide, in obese patients with Type 2 diabetes, cut 23.3% of body weight at 48 weeks on the highest dose, versus 14.8% on high-dose tirzepatide alone. That is about 54 pounds against 34. About a quarter of the top-dose lost 30% or more. Novo’s CagriSema, cagrilintide plus semaglutide, is aimed at an early-next-year launch, with standalone cagrilintide and a higher dose in 2028. Amycretin targets both pathways in one molecule.

Winners? Lilly, if Phase 3 holds, and the patients who plateaued on a GLP-1. Leerink has the eloralintide franchise at $23.2 billion in sales by 2035.

Losers? Novo if CagriSema launches into a Lilly combo that already beat tirzepatide in the harder diabetic population. Compounders get squeezed again.

Next? Lilly starts Phase 3 before year-end. Standalone eloralintide is a 2029 story, the combo a 2030 story. Novo has to ship CagriSema clean.

This is the second product cycle, not a victory lap. GLP-1s built the market. Amylin is the upsell. Lilly is stacking a pancreas hormone on Zepbound and printing a number that used to be surgery. Novo is not dead. It is late. The money is in who owns the combo slot when the first wave of patients stops losing weight.

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The G7 with Macron in the chair, will release up to 100 million barrels of emergency diesel and crude over four months, coordinated by the IEA, with a substantial diesel slug front-loaded inside 20 days. The club also pledged no export bans on each other. That is the alternative to Trump’s floated US diesel export ban, six weeks from the midterms. US diesel is $6.37 a gallon, down from a $6.52 record on September 22 and up from $3.70 a year ago. Trump posted that Europe’s release “will begin immediately.”

Winners? US truckers, farmers, and the midterm tape if the 20-day diesel actually hits the racks. Refiners told to run flat out get the volume.

Losers? Anyone long diesel into a coordinated dump, and exporters who wanted a US ban to lock in scarcity rents abroad.

Next? Price cools if the front-loaded barrels show up. If the Iran war and Russian refinery hits keep supply offline, the ban talk comes back before November.

This is politics wearing an IEA badge. A 100 million barrel release does not refill a system a war already rewrote. It buys weeks. Macron gets to say Europe acted. Trump gets to say he did not shut the export valve. The tape cares about the first 20 days of diesel, not the communique. If the American Automobile Association average does not crack, the ban is back on the table.

Nvidia hit a new intraday high of $237.55, through the old $235.54, and the market cap kissed about $5.7 trillion. The stock was up 1.85% on the print. Second-quarter revenue was $96.2 billion. Third-quarter sales guidance is $105.8 billion to $110.1 billion. The board added a $150 billion buyback on September 28, leaving roughly $235 billion authorized through fiscal 2028. AI infrastructure spend is the bid. The poster child of the hardware race just made another record.

Winners? NVDA holders and anyone selling the picks around the build. A $150 billion authorization is a floor, not a gesture.

Losers? Shorts who treated May’s high as a ceiling, and every software name still pretending capex is about to blink.

Next? The guide is the tell. A $105.8 billion to $110.1 billion quarter does not happen if the customers flinch. Watch the October earnings tape, not the intraday tick.

I crowned the shortage and told you the carnage was a buy in. Micron’s print this week, $54.23 billion in sales and 87% gross margin, confirmed the barometer. The king is still printing. $5.7 trillion is the scoreboard, not the top.

Trump finally said the quiet part. In a TIME interview he conceded “some forms of ammunition are a little bit lower than other forms,” then promised stocking up “at levels we’ve never done before.” The Navy handed Raytheon a contract worth up to $24.4 billion for SM-6 missiles, five years plus two option years, quantities undisclosed. The missile does anti-air, anti-surface, and ballistic defense. It follows a September AMRAAM award of up to $20.7 billion and a July Patriot ticket of $58.6 billion. Congress has not appropriated the multi-year cash.

Winners? RTX and the munitions subcontractors who finally have a demand signal longer than a press release.

Losers? Anyone who bought the unlimited-ammo line, and the fleet that has to fight the next month on a thinner magazine.

Next? Factories scale after appropriations, not after the announcement. Until the money is voted, this is a commitment, not a missile.

This is the steel side of the rearmament tape I flagged when Hegseth stood up Project Meridian. A five-year SM-6 deal with a secret quantity and no appropriation is how Washington admits the Iran war burned the magazine without admitting it. “A little bit lower” is the tell. Primes win if Congress funds the paper. The country loses time either way.

Bloomberg Intelligence asked the only question that matters. More than $40 billion in announced support will not break China’s chokehold on precious metals unless execution shows up before the rearmament cycle needs the metal. Policy has moved past grants into equity, price floors, loans, offtake, and stockpiles. MP Materials and ATALCO are the near-term magnet and gallium names. IperionX is titanium. Perpetua is antimony. An F-35 needs more than 900 pounds of rare earth. Defense-grade output, customer qualification, and contracted volume still have to follow the press releases.

Winners? MP, ATALCO, IperionX, and Perpetua if offtake and qualification land. Equity and a price floor beat another grant cycle.

Losers? Missile and drone lines that need the metal before 2030, and any miner still selling a slide as capacity.

Next? Watch contracted volume, not headlines. Mining and refining persist through 2030. Breaking the quasi-monopoly is not a this-decade story.

I already flagged this race on September 21, when CRML ripped 37.5% to $9.22 on the Greenland security pact and Tanbreez first ore sat in late 2028. Same movie. Announced capital is not a magnet. The West is rearming on a Chinese clock. Execution is the trade. Everything else is a press conference.

Keysight just cleared a buy point in a run of about 90%, and it is not a one-trick AI name. The company sells the test and measurement gear that builds and runs the electronics you use every day, which means it gets paid when the AI racks go in and again when 6G cell service leaves the lab and replaces 5G. The stock is trading around $386, up about 3% on the day, against a 52-week low of $158.79 and a market cap near $66 billion. Fiscal third quarter, reported August 18, was the tell: EPS of $3.07 beat by $0.59, revenue of $1.85 billion up 36.5%.

Winners? KEYS holders who bought the reset, and the 6G option that IBD is finally putting on the label.

Losers? Late chasers if the buy zone fails, and anyone who thought test equipment was a boring leftover from the 5G cycle.

Next? The buy point is the line. Hold it through the next print and the 6G narrative gets a multiple. Lose it and the 90% run gives some back.

This is the picks-and-shovels cousin of the optical tape, not the chip king. Orders and earnings are already accelerating. The 6G line is the free option. You do not pay up for a story that has not cleared a buy point. This one did. Size it like a trade, not a religion.

Citadel wants the dip bought. Anthropic wants public money after the blacklist. Lilly is printing the next obesity dollar. Macron is dumping diesel so Trump can campaign. Nvidia just tagged $5.7 trillion while Amazon hides their chips in an SPV. Raytheon got the missile restock ticket. Rare Earth Minerals are still rare. Keysight knows that 5G cell service has an end date.



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