The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernie M's avatar
Ernie M
3h

Globalist communism is duality terrorism, and is akin to satanism. They pervert and reserve meaning and language all the time.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture