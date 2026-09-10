Britain’s Home Office counter-terrorism unit circulated an “Official Sensitive” memo the day after Charlie Kirk was shot, warning that his supporters would “push pro-free speech narratives” according to reporting by Steven Eddington on Substack.

Whitehall got the memo: The document, titled RICU Event Response: Charlie Kirk Assassination, went to the Home Office, Foreign Office, Cabinet Office and police on 11 September 2025, the day after Kirk was assassinated.

Robinson and Turning Point: Officials said “Extreme Right-Wing” activists, including Tommy Robinson, would “encourage more radical action” and abandon political moderation in favor of more radical political stances. They monitored Turning Point UK.

Two thousand ERW posts: RICU logged 2,000 posts from global Extreme Right-Wing audiences, most within an hour. The dominant narrative blamed the “political left” and a campaign of violence against conservatives and White Christians.

Rogers flags glaring bias: Sarah Rogers, U.S. Under Secretary of State for public diplomacy and Kirk’s former First Amendment attorney commented saying: “Most glaringly, the memo describes the ‘leftist’ response as ‘moderate,’ despite describing the same leftists as ‘celebratory’ of Charlie’s murder.”

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An unconfirmed counter-narrative is spreading on X after Capital Research’s Parker Thayer alleged Jacob Coxon’s Anthropic resignation was amplified by a funded campaign for new AI rules with Elon Musk weighing in on the thread.

Journal beat the post: Thayer said the Wall Street Journal published Coxon’s resignation quotes 18 minutes before the X post, from an account with almost no prior activity.

First amplifiers named: He said the first three quote-tweets landed within 15 minutes from officials at Encode AI, the AI Policy Network, and the AI Futures Project.

Same donor alleged: Thayer wrote that the Survival and Flourishing Fund advised Anthropic investor Jaan Tallinn to grant more than $2.5 million, $516,000, and $2 million to those groups or an affiliate.

Rules push in parallel: He said Sen. Bernie Sanders will release a ban-superintelligence bill later this week; Andrew Curran noted the Coxon post topped 120 million views as OpenAI called for mandatory national safety rules.

Together with Politibrawl

“One year ago, Charlie Kirk was taken from this world. I have thought a great deal about what I wanted to say on this anniversary, and I keep returning to the same thing.

I do not want to remember Charlie by the way he died.

I want to remember the way he lived.”

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Anthropic alignment-science lead Evan Hubinger said he personally puts the chance AI kills all humans this decade above 10%, as Meta lost star researcher Andrew Tulloch.

Coxon resignation cited: Former OpenAI and Anthropic pretraining researcher Jacob Coxon quit Sunday, writing both labs are racing toward self-improving superintelligence and gambling with lives.

Hubinger adds caveats: He said present-model risk is low in Anthropic’s latest Risk Report, but recursive self-improvement is arriving faster than expected and the lab still lacks a superintelligence alignment plan.

Temporary ban floated: Coxon said Anthropic understands the stakes yet stays in the race, and that preventing a global sprint may require a temporary ban on improving model capabilities.

Tulloch exits Meta: Andrew Tulloch, offered a package worth more than $1 billion last year, told colleagues Wednesday he is leaving Meta; he did not say where he was headed.

Treasury will buy back as much as $6 billion of 10-year notes and 20-year bonds Thursday, as Scott Bessent becomes the first sitting Treasury secretary to address a national convention since 1976.

Operation window set: The Bureau of the Fiscal Service scheduled the purchase for 1:40 to 2 p.m. ET Thursday, targeting securities maturing from February 2037 through August 2046.

Yields still climbed: CNBC put the 10-year at 4.84% midafternoon Wednesday, above any point in Trump’s term. Fox Business said it rose above 4.85%, the highest since 2023, and the 20-year topped 5.3%.

Buyback scale lifted: Bessent last month raised operations to at least $4 billion until early November from a typical $2 billion; the liquidity program began in 2024.

Market calls bluff: Strive CEO Matt Cole told Fox Business that $6 billion is small against more than $40 trillion of national debt and deficits projected above $2 trillion.

Apple introduced the foldable iPhone Duo starting at $1,999 at Wednesday’s Surprise and Shine keynote, the first major launch under new CEO John Ternus.

Display and storage: The Duo’s 7.6-inch screen is 50% larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the thinnest iPhone when open, with storage from 256 GB to 2 TB.

Order dates locked: Pre-orders open at 5 a.m. PT on October 16, and the phone is scheduled to go on sale October 23.

Rest of the lineup: The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 and the 18 Pro Max at $1,299; AirPods 5 start at $129 and Apple Watch Series 12 at $399.

CEO handoff staged: Ternus, at Apple since 2001, took over after Tim Cook stepped down at the end of August following 15 years.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is renewing a plan to cut the federal workweek from 40 hours to 32 over four years without cutting pay, as Club for Growth warns of job losses.

Overtime line moves: The proposal would keep benefits intact and apply overtime after 32 hours rather than after the current 40-hour standard.

Tied to AI gains: Sanders has linked the renewed effort to advances in artificial intelligence and argued that workers should share in those productivity gains.

McIntosh warns workers: Club for Growth President David McIntosh told Varney & Co. that AI can raise pay, but the mandate would cost people their jobs and benefits.

Rollins cites dignity: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said work has a biblical foundation and that the American dream does not include a four-day workweek from her perspective.

Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius told the firm’s Communacopia conference the AI spending surge will not go on forever, even if the buildout proves productive.

Two-phase cycle: Hatzius said a new technology brings an investment phase when capex rises sharply, then an exploitation phase when the technology is used and investment volume falls.

Downside not excluded: He said it is also possible many of the investments are not productive, a downside scenario that cannot be ruled out.

Baseline still constructive: His working assumption is that AI spending is sustainable and productive and will contribute to stronger productivity growth later.

Political risk flagged: A Citadel Securities note wrapped by ZeroHedge argues the more immediate threat to AI optimism is political, not a collapse in compute demand.

Nasdaq Ventures is investing $100 million in Kraken parent Payward to launch tokenized equities in the second quarter of 2027, lifting the crypto firm’s valuation to $21 billion.

Tokens are not shares: Nasdaq said tokenized stocks are digital representations of public securities or other assets on a blockchain, and holders do not have outright ownership of the assets themselves.

Surveillance comes with it: Payward will adopt Nasdaq’s market-surveillance technology across its venues, including crypto and tokenized equities, as Kraken pushes beyond digital assets.

Cohen frames plumbing: President Tal Cohen said the next market era will be defined by how efficiently capital and assets move, and that the Payward tie-up advances Nasdaq Equity Tokens.

Rights fight nearby: The same report notes Robinhood’s tokenized AMC products, which AMC calls a synthetic market without shareholder rights; Robinhood says firms cannot control how their stock is tokenized.

Goldman’s metals desk said gold’s bull market is not dead after an elongated pause, arguing new record highs are still coming as traders waited on U.S. inflation data.

Twenty percent off peak: ZeroHedge said gold peaked in January, had a decent August, and is still sitting about 20% off that high.

Spot held overnight: WSJ said spot gold was flat at $4,399.41 an ounce in early Asian trade as investors awaited U.S. PPI and CPI.

Fed path in focus: Zaner Metals’ Peter A. Grant said the prints could clarify the Fed’s rate path before next week’s meeting.

Hot data would weigh: Grant said hot inflation readings could fuel hawkish Fed bets, lift the dollar, and weigh on gold, which pays no interest.

Goldman Sachs researchers Lina Thomas and Daan Struyven say crop inventories remain comfortable, but they see upside risks to agriculture prices building from several shocks at once.

Hormuz still listed: GS GIR points to Hormuz disruptions as one of the supply shocks arriving even while inventories look comfortable.

Black Sea added: Renewed Black Sea tensions are part of the same stack of upside risks to agriculture prices, the researchers say.

Super El Niño arriving: A potentially historic Super El Niño is hitting at the same time as the shipping shocks, according to the Goldman note.

Protectionism can amplify: Increasingly protectionist trade policies could amplify any supply shock, Thomas and Struyven warn.

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