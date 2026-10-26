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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
1h

I would not have this AI if they gave it to me. I just don't trust it or them or whatever.

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Pulkit Sood's avatar
Pulkit Sood
3h

2 benefits :

1. Reduce covid era excessive head count and salaries.

2. Create Hype for helping with circular capital and debt mess among MS, OP-AI, Nvidia, etc.

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