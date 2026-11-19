A ransomware group leaked data from thousands of customers of Visa, Mastercard, and JPMorgan Chase on Thursday, the latest in a string of technology incidents that have unnerved consumers this week.

Data released : The ransomware group put out information belonging to thousands of customers across the three firms.

Visa response : A spokesman said no payments data such as card numbers were affected and that Visa’s own systems were not involved or affected.

Third-party origin : The incident involved a third-party service provider in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the company.

Broader context: The leak is not disrupting payment services and is not connected to banking issues earlier this week.

Subscribe

The climb ahead is steep and the market can be cruel. But Americans built fortunes from raw ambition! The railroad barons who opened a continent, the oil wildcatters who drilled through dry holes until the gusher hit, the traders who turned American free enterprise into the world’s capital of capital.

They went through worse and they bet everything on the American idea that markets and drive create wealth. We will not watch that edge get dulled.

We press for prosperity every session, even through the drawdowns, the way the builders of this country did.

All of us here at The Capitalist appreciate your support, your loyalty and time you take to read us everyday, so we make this promise to you.

Your money matters. We will staff the desks that bring you the news and information that matters so you can do what you do best, build your American Dream.

Subscribe

Anthropic priced its upsized IPO at $83 a share, above the $70 to $78 range, selling 980 million shares to raise $81.3 billion at a fully diluted valuation of about $1.5 trillion, the largest on record, ahead of its Nasdaq debut under ANT.

Record raise and size : The offering topped SpaceX’s $75 billion listing, with some counts including a $26 billion private placement for a total near $107 billion.

Valuation and demand : Fully diluted value landed near $1.5 trillion after earlier $2 trillion talk; gray-market and futures indicated a possible 25% first-day pop.

Cornerstone stakes : Google is set to hold about 1.8 billion shares worth roughly $133 billion to $149 billion at the IPO price; Amazon could convert to as many as 3.5 billion.

Revenue backdrop: Third-quarter revenue reached about $17 billion, up 1,127% from a year earlier, as the pure-play frontier lab prepares to trade.

Subscribe

Anthropic’s listing is expected to turn thousands of its more than 5,000 employees into multimillionaires, with the average employee potentially worth over $40 million and the seven co-founders each holding stakes near $20 billion.

Employee windfall : A majority of staff are set to become paper millionaires, including junior hires from the early years.

Founder stakes : The co-founders, who started with about $124 million in 2021, now stand to hold roughly $20 billion each at the IPO price.

Retail and banks : More than 100,000 UK retail investors took about $300 million; underwriters including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley stand to collect tens of millions each in fees.

Broader wealth: Early backers and the pure-play AI structure are creating a new wave of AI-driven family offices.

Subscribe

Nasdaq 100 futures rose as much as 1.9% to 2% and S&P 500 futures gained 1.1% early Thursday as Anthropic’s above-range pricing lifted the AI trade after a brutal selloff, with the Dow futures up 321 points.

Subscribe

Palo Alto Networks shares rose as much as 9.5% after a fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue beat, raised full-year guidance, and an agreement to buy AI startup Applied Compute for $4.5 billion.

Earnings lift : The cybersecurity leader posted a beat and lifted its fiscal 2027 outlook, ending a recent slide and lifting peers.

Acquisition : Applied Compute, founded by former OpenAI researchers, customizes open-weight models; the deal is aimed at helping enterprise clients run AI safely.

Demand backdrop : Management cited surging software vulnerabilities and growing need for tools against AI-enabled threats.

Street view: Some analysts called the deal a bet on the future of cybersecurity while noting the premium valuation.

Subscribe

Minutes from the October meeting showed almost all Federal Reserve policymakers saw further interest rate hikes as likely to fight persistent inflation, even after officials held the benchmark rate steady.

Hawkish lean : A few who supported the hold viewed the decision as a close call; the debate is now about the size of the next move rather than whether one is needed.

Inflation and AI : Officials noted inflation remains elevated and flagged risks from opaque AI-related debt and investment demand.

Market pricing : Traders had been pricing roughly 50 basis points of hikes over the next two meetings, front-loaded toward December.

Policy backdrop: The minutes arrived as energy and other price pressures kept the inflation path in focus.

Subscribe

Nvidia shares fell again Wednesday as efforts to move past Jensen Huang’s exit failed to stabilize the stock, with investors still weighing succession, China export limits, and risks around neocloud customers ahead of Anthropic’s debut.

Leadership overhang : The board has accepted Huang’s resignation and is not planning reinstatement; interim leadership has sought to reassure.

China and exports : The company has stopped shipping certain Hopper-series chips to China amid tighter rules.

Customer worries : Concerns about financing and demand at neocloud and infrastructure partners continued to pressure the shares.

Broader tape: The decline came even as other AI-related names prepared for a lift from Anthropic pricing.

Subscribe

Walmart shares fell Thursday despite a third-quarter revenue beat of $188.8 billion, up 5.2%, stronger e-commerce, and a raised full-year outlook, as investors looked for clearer holiday signals.

Sales strength : U.S. e-commerce rose sharply and higher-income shoppers supported growth; the company lifted full-year net sales and adjusted EPS guidance.

Stock reaction : The shares declined after a strong run since early October, with the beat viewed as already priced in.

Guidance : Full-year sales growth is now expected in a 4.9% to 5.2% range with adjusted EPS of $2.84 to $2.89.

Consumer backdrop: Management highlighted resilience among wealthier customers while noting ongoing price sensitivity elsewhere.

Subscribe

Semiconductor names including Micron, SanDisk, and Western Digital advanced Thursday as Anthropic’s record IPO pricing restored some confidence in the AI hardware trade after recent pressure.

Memory and logic : Micron and SanDisk gained about 4%, Western Digital about 5%, and broader chip indexes moved higher with the futures bounce.

AI demand signal : The pure-play lab’s large raise and valuation were read as continued evidence of compute demand.

Prior weakness : Many names had sold off amid financing concerns and export controls before the IPO pricing.

Rotation: The move came as software and other tech also found bids on the Anthropic news.

Subscribe

Support The Capitalist by getting the SubStack App

Get the App