Hello Capitalist Insiders!
🚨BREAKING🚨
AMD BUSTED for selling chips to China? 15% gone in 30 minutes
GTA VI near-perfect reviews send the developer stock exploding higher
Iran war may force permanent global exit from Hormuz oil, IEA says
Hormuz threats stop oil from crashing despite huge inventory builds
Lingering AI debt panic keeps crushing CoreWeave and neoclouds
Dow only 2.6% from official correction, is seasonal Santa still ahead?
🚨BREAKING🚨
AMD BUSTED for selling chips to China? 15% gone in 30 minutes
AMD shares dropped about 15% after Hunterbrook Media alleged the chipmaker has its own China problem, claiming continued firmware access to a blacklisted Chinese server maker and more than 20% of revenue from China and Hong Kong.