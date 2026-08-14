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University systems have been completely captured by radical ideology, but they’re not setting a dangerous new precedent: Making political endorsements. The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) broke its 110 year long tradition of not making national campaign endorsements. Who did they choose to back? None other than the Muslim socialist Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed.

The AAUP released a statement that praised Sayed for championing “debt-free and tuition-free education,” something that he has been advocating for since 2018. The AAUP has simultaneously launched their own initiative for free college, claiming that doing so would “counter the far-right’s extremist attacks on higher education.” They argue that doing so would favor black and hispanic applicants, who have historically higher rates of faulting on their student loans. The AAUP blames this disproportionate debt burden on the Trump administration’s cuts from DEI programs. The Department of Justice has determined that DEI grants are unconstitutional and that sex-based preferential treatment can be considered a violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Their new platform would also allow liberal professors to make curriculum decisions, boxing out oversight in a communist style form of “shared governance.” They specifically cite that 54 faculty have been suspended or terminated since fall 2025. They state that these professors were placed on watch lists where they dealt with “intimidation” and “efforts to limit and control their speech.” Several of these fired professors were promoting radical ideologies. Dr. Tom Alter was fired after speaking at a revolutionary socialist convention and making comments that some believed were inciting violence. Professor Melissa McCoul was fired for making her Texas A&M students read a book featuring a 12-year old nonbinary purple unicorn.

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However, most of those professors faced consequences for publicly celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk. One, a law professor at the University of Arkansas, likened people mourning Kirk’s death to members of the Klu Klux Klan. Several of her fellow faculty members initially suggested that she should keep her job but receive a warning, although she was fired after a month of paid suspension. Professors from Florida Atlantic, Tennessee, and Georgia posted distasteful comments about Kirk’s death, ultimately getting themselves fired. Multiple professors at Clemson University were also fired for social media posts celebrating his death. The AUUP’s resolution for tuition-free colleges would allow professors like these to run rampant and easily secure tenure.

In the AAUP’s endorsement of Sayed, they state their hopes that he will “defend the rights of students and faculty to speak out on political issues, question authority, and engage in peaceful protest.” Sayed has a long history of engaging in protests, but they weren’t actually “peaceful.” In 2018, Sayed participated in a sit-in at a McDonalds, advocating for an increased minimum wage. He and 16 other protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct, to which he pleaded guilty. Sayed also held a leadership position for the group Michigan United. In May 2020, the group held a violent protest that turned into a riot. Cops were attacked and hospitalized, and one person was killed. By endorsing Sayed, the AAUP is inviting violent protests onto college campuses.

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The AAUP’s break in historic precedence marks a new turn away from educational integrity towards activism. The group’s President, Todd Wolfson, said in 2025 that they would be committing to “militant action.” At their June 2026 meeting, they concluded that “defense alone” would not be sufficient for them anymore. They voted to pursue DEI programs, fight for a “mulitracial, inclusive democracy,” and double down on socializing “healthcare, housing, education, and economic security.” The AAUP made it clear that they hoped to pursue activism above all else– Which makes Abdul El-Sayed their perfect partner in crime.

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