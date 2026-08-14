The Capitalist

The Capitalist

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D Knigh's avatar
D Knigh
3d

I trust that these college professors are willing to work for free.

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Jerry Gould's avatar
Jerry Gould
3d

This is telling and why our young people are being indoctrinated not educated.

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