🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨

AI CRASH: ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok go down together

ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and Cursor all failed Thursday morning, with OpenAI reports peaking above 36,000 after about 10:30 a.m. ET in a simultaneous hit across the major AI apps.

OpenAI says a fix is in: The company reported 24 minutes of downtime across ChatGPT and Codex, then said it had applied a fix and was monitoring recovery, without naming a cause.

Claude went first, then wider: Anthropic saw a small spike at 8:30 a.m. ET before a second wave hit more models; a fix is rolling out, with Opus 5 and Opus 4.8 still listed as affected.

Gemini prompts returned errors: Google saw a report spike around the same 10:30 a.m. window; a PCMag reporter said any prompts entered into Gemini came back as errors.

Cloudflare is the suspect path: PCMag said the outage could be tied to Cloudflare, which also appeared to be down, and called it remarkable that so many AI services failed at once.

Nvidia agreed to buy Hugging Face for about $12.9 billion, its second-largest deal after last year’s $20 billion Groq purchase, locking down the open-model hub that hosts more than 3 million models.

Close aimed at H1 2027: Yahoo Finance said the $12.93 billion purchase is expected to close in the first half of 2027, pending regulatory approval.

Billion-dollar retention pool: Fox Business said shareholders get about $11.9 billion in cash, with up to $1 billion in equity awards for Hugging Face staff.

Delangue called Nvidia home: CEO Clément Delangue told CNBC Nvidia was “a perfect home” after a summer decision that open-source AI needed more scale, and that a breach proved the need to double down.

Huang wants the distribution layer: Jensen Huang said open models let firms match the right model to the right job without training everything from scratch, and that the community gives defenders an “asymmetric advantage.”

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Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he is inclined to hold rates at the Sept. 15-16 meeting if August inflation keeps cooling, cutting market-implied hike odds to about 48% from near 60%.

Give disinflation a chance: Waller paraphrased John Lennon and said waiting one meeting is cheap, because a 25-basis-point hike now will not drag CPI to 2%.

July still runs hot: Headline inflation was 3.7% in July and core 3.3%, but the three-month rate on the Fed’s preferred gauge has slipped from 4.76% in February to 3.05%.

Hot print still brings a hike: Waller said policy is “only slightly restricting” demand and that he would consider a hike if August inflation reverses progress toward 2%.

CPI is the referee: The only major prints before the meeting are next week’s CPI and PPI, which feed the PCE index the Fed actually targets.

Gold pushed through $4,500 an ounce Thursday as Treasury yields retreated from multiyear highs and the dollar eased, with Friday’s payrolls report next on the calendar.

December futures printed $4,536.90: The Wall Street Journal said gold for December delivery rose 2.8% to $4,536.90 a troy ounce, with New York futures up 2.4% to $4,522.30.

Dollar index sagged to 99.01: A 0.6% drop in the dollar index, plus softer yields after Waller’s hold comments, rebuilt the usual bid under bullion.

Payrolls is the next tape: Traders are waiting on U.S. jobs data this week, which CNBC said will set the near-term path for yields and the metal.

Multiyear-yield fade helped: The Journal tied the break above $4,500 to Treasuries pulling back from their recent highs, not a fresh geopolitical spike alone.

The Dutch central bank moved 78 metric tons of gold, worth about $11 billion, from Manhattan vaults to London, citing geopolitical unrest and a need to trade the metal faster in a pinch.

London now holds the bigger share: Almost a third of the Dutch gold reserve now sits in London, while New York’s slice is 19%, flipping the earlier split.

Unrest, then a trading rationale: The bank cited increasing geopolitical unrest but did not spell out the threat; it said the shift improves its ability to trade gold quickly if needed.

Manhattan vaults were the source: The Wall Street Journal said the bars came from vaults beneath the streets of Manhattan, not a symbolic sliver but a full 78-ton transfer.

Price tag tracks this week’s spike: At current prices the moved metal is worth about $11 billion, landing in London as bullion itself was breaking $4,500.

Gulf exporters completed three unusual ship-to-ship LNG transfers outside Hormuz in August, a workaround as the strait crisis keeps normal gas traffic stalled.

GasLog handed off off Oman: Greek-owned GasLog Shanghai transferred its cargo onto GasLog Savannah offshore Oman in late August.

Qatar cargo still reached India: Qatar-owned Al Rekayyat transferred onto fellow Qatari tanker Tembek in mid-August, and that cargo was delivered to India on Aug. 31.

ADNOC cargo is bound for Japan: ADNOC-owned Mraweh transferred onto LNG Enugu offshore Oman in mid-August, with the load en route to Japan.

Workaround, not a reopened strait: ZeroHedge said the transfers are rare and that regional gas traffic remains stalled even as these three cargoes found a path around the chokepoint.

America’s data-center boom still depends on Chinese transformers, batteries, and optical gear, even as PwC projects $31.6 trillion of AI infrastructure spending through 2050.

Transformers are already short: China supplies nearly 30% of some U.S. transformer categories, with power transformers and substations short an estimated 15% and 8% this year.

Optics are two-thirds Chinese: Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink help give Chinese firms about two-thirds of global optical-transceiver unit supply; Washington is drafting a ban on new Chinese transceiver imports.

West cannot backfill fast: Counterpoint’s Neil Shah said Coherent and Lumentum lack the capacity to absorb that volume inside 12 to 24 months.

America would pay half the bill: PwC sees annual data-center spend rising from about $800 billion in 2026 to $1.8 trillion in 2050, with the U.S. alone taking about $15.1 trillion, or 48% of the global total.

Broadcom posted $29.59 billion in quarterly revenue, up 86%, and said AI chip sales tripled to $16.7 billion, even as the stock fell 3% premarket.

Tan mapped two huge years: CEO Hock Tan said Broadcom expects to ship $350 billion of AI semiconductors to six key hyperscalers across the next two years, $115 billion in fiscal 2027 and $230 billion in 2028.

AI is already half the print: The $16.7 billion AI-chip quarter sat inside a record $29.59 billion revenue haul as networking demand stayed attached to the same customers.

Guide still got sold: Shares dropped 3% before the open, the same “beat and drop” pattern Yahoo Finance tied to Dell and Nvidia this week.

Six names carry the book: Tan’s $350 billion path is concentrated in a handful of hyperscalers, not a broad enterprise sweep.

Anthropic said foreign rivals are using stolen accounts and mass queries to distill Claude, with threat chief Jacob Klein saying “we’ve seen a fair amount of this from China.”

Moonshot is named on Kimi K3: Anthropic alleges Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3 was illegally trained off the newest Claude, after earlier claims against Moonshot, DeepSeek, MiniMax, and Alibaba.

Fake accounts at industrial scale: Klein said an illicit ecosystem uses dark-web card dumps and compromised AI logins to spin up tens or hundreds of thousands of fraudulent accounts.

Safeguards get stripped off: The fear is a distilled copy built through stolen cards and stolen infrastructure that no longer carries Anthropic’s controls.

White House calls it unacceptable: A Trump administration memo said distillation that undermines American research is “unacceptable” and is exploring ways to hold foreign actors accountable.

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