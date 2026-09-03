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Patrick Gewürztraminer's avatar
Patrick Gewürztraminer
5h

If England is considered "better when you get away from Londonistan", then London has been written off as a loss. Same will be said once we start calling New York "New Yorkistan".

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Brylie's avatar
Brylie
7h

Do it again lol. AI sucks

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