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I read the tape.

Five stories. The bill showed up.

OpenAI told investors it hit roughly $50 billion in annualized revenue at the end of September, not the $68 billion printed last month. The higher figure included partner gross so the lab could sit next to Anthropic,

Winners? Nvidia still sells the shovels, and Anthropic gets the cleaner comp. Anyone short the circular AI complex into this print just got paid. Microsoft’s stake is marked, not dead.

Losers? OpenAI’s 2027 roadshow, Oracle’s $664 billion backlog, and CoreWeave’s hostage book. A fresh $30 billion raise on $50 billion of revenue is a harder sale than the $68 billion fairy tale.

Next? Friar calls the lab “very well capitalized” after the $122 billion March round. The $30 billion talks drag, the 2027 debut slips again, and every AI multiple gets recut against $50 billion, not $68 billion.

I called this in “OpenAI loses another Altman insider before the IPO” on August 11. (Remember those glorious days? When there was gonna be an OpenAI IPO?) Now theres an $852 billion paper empire with no clean roadshow revenue number. Growth of 77% on the run rate and 107% in enterprise is real. It is just not $68 billion. I flagged the crack on September 17. “Confess, Lobby, Delay” A restated top line is the same trick in a spreadsheet. Nvidia, Oracle and CoreWeave sank because that revenue IS the collateral.

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Trump freezes Microsoft and Adobe green cards and calls it American workers first

Vance stood up Thursday and froze permanent labor certifications for Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Cap Gemini. Since 2009 those names requested almost 3 million foreign workers, took over 230,000 H-1B approvals and over 100,000 green-card certifications. Microsoft laid off 6,000 Americans last year and still filed about 6,300 H-1Bs. Vance called it indentured labor. The arithmetic is not subtle.

Winners? American applicants at the wage floor, and shorts in the India body shops. The $100,000 fee on fresh H-1B petitions already raised the price. This freeze kills the green-card path on top of it.

Losers? Microsoft’s PERM machine, Adobe’s, and the outsourcers who built a business on those 230,000 visas. Nadella took a National Medal of Science the same morning. Honor the CEO. Freeze the conveyor.

Next? No new filings, and pending ones sit. Project Firewall already has about 200 cases. Harvard, Yale and Stanford get the exchange-visa probe next. Microsoft says 80% of its last-year petitions were extensions. Extensions do not refill a laid-off seat.

Washington just priced the indenture. A company that cuts 6,000 Americans and files 6,300 H-1Bs does not get to call that a talent strategy. It is a cost strategy. Cost strategies die when the referee changes. The referee changed Thursday.

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Britain let Chinese cars in at 10% and Jaecoo just took September

Britain charges Chinese cars a flat 10% duty. America charges 100%. Europe stacks up to 35.3% on top of 10%. Chinese OEM registrations from January through August hit 519,424, and share went from 12.9% to 28.1%. Hybrids added 62,655 of that, battery-electrics 32,565. I already had Jaecoo 7 as the September bestseller on October 5, at 10,813 cars. Today’s print is 10,814 cars.

Winners? Chery’s Jaecoo, BYD and MG, selling a £29,000 ($38,350) Jaecoo 7 against a Discovery Sport at £45,500. The British buyer. Beijing, which just got a showroom the EU tried to close.

Losers? Land Rover, Ford’s Puma, and any UK exporter if Reynolds matches the EU levy and China hits back. JLR sells a lot of metal into China. Tariffs travel both ways.

Next? Reynolds is weighing an EU match to dodge the “Made in Europe” rules. The embassy already logged “serious concern” and said it will respond. A BEV-only tariff misses the hybrid wave that actually moved the share.

The October 5 call held to the unit. Britain invited the volume in, watched share more than double in a year, and is now discovering that Brussels wants the door shut. Match Europe and you tax your own buyer to save an export channel. Stay open and the 28.1% becomes the new floor. There is no free option left on this tape. Much like everything else in Europe, consequences are coming home to roost.

Oracle wants Apollo to buy the chips so the debt won’t go on its balance sheet

Oracle fell 5.22% to $136.07 Thursday and is down nearly 30% this year. It is in talks with Apollo and Goldman to fund a separate company that buys the AI chips, which Oracle then leases. Goal is a deal this year. June-to-August capex was $28.5 billion, against $2.3 billion in that quarter two years ago. Long-term debt has nearly doubled to more than $160 billion. Fifth-largest borrower in the US corporate bond market.

Winners? Apollo and Goldman, if they clip a fee on a shell that keeps the chips off Oracle’s books. Nvidia, again, because somebody still has to build the silicon the shell buys.

Losers? ORCL holders, and anyone who thought a $664 billion backlog was cash. OpenAI is one of the biggest customers in that book, and OpenAI’s revenue just got marked $20 billion light.

Next? The lease vehicle closes or the bonds cheapen further. Same trick as when Amazon parked Grace Blackwell boxes in an SPV. Credit is the product now. Cloud is the costume.

I wrote the spending call on July 23, and the September 25 Oracle credit tape already had the bonds and the CDS screaming. A shell that buys the chips so the debt does not hit the parent is not innovation. It is an admission the cash flow cannot carry the build.

Nvidia’s Australian data-center IPO just watched the order book die

Nvidia-backed Firmus Grid, marketed a $5.5 billion listing at A$11 and talked its way to a $30 billion valuation on indications of interest. Days later the book would not clear A$11. Orders closed Thursday with no price and no structure. About 58% of the shares are free to trade from day one. The valuation assumes a pipeline of Asian data centers serving Meta and OpenAI. No track record. Profits years out.

Winners? Anyone who sat out. Public-market buyers just refused to fund another customer-concentrated data-center story at a venture price. That is price discovery, not a glitch.

Losers? Firmus, the early holders staring at a 58% day-one float, and the Nvidia-equity-for-shovels model if this deal gets cut or pulled. Rising borrow costs did the rest.

Next? A price cut, a smaller deal, or a scrap. Wires are already guessing which. If a $30 billion story cannot clear A$11 while OpenAI is restating revenue, the next neocloud IPO does not get a book.

This is the public-market version of the Oracle shell. Nvidia sells the chips, takes the equity, and the customer borrows to buy the chips. That loop worked while the bid was infinite. The bid just flinched.

That’s the tape

OpenAI’s collateral got marked from $68 billion to $50 billion, and Oracle answered by trying to lease the chips off the books. Firmus just proved that the public appetite for that loop is no longer bottomless. Britain doubled Chinese car share to 28.1% at a 10% duty and is now stuck between Brussels and Beijing. Washington froze the green-card conveyor at Microsoft and Adobe the same morning it handed Microsoft’s CEO a medal.

Now get back to work.

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