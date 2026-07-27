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Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
Jul 28

Are these people just simpletons or do they intentionally try and destroy great southern restaurant chains? Nobody cares about your woke ideas or your self-righteous indignation. Just bring people good old fashioned food and stop playing politics.

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Ronnie Woods's avatar
Ronnie Woods
Jul 28

It took long enough to fire her. A lot of damage has been done and the brand will have to prove itself after destroying the public trust and love.

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