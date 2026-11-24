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The Huang-driven squeeze faded on Tuesday as futures turned lower and Nvidia gave back gains, with strategists warning the bounce still resembles bear-market price action.

Futures turn red: Nasdaq futures fell 1.6–1.9% and S&P futures slipped 0.9–1%, while Nvidia dropped 4–8% in premarket trading after Monday’s 31.5% surge.

Historical pattern: BTIG’s Jonathan Krinsky noted that in all 12 cases since 1985 when the Nasdaq-100 fell 5% or more one day and rose 5% or more the next, the index later declined at least 4.6% within 30 days.

Still below averages: Goldman’s Vitali Meschoulam called the prior session a flush rather than a clearing, and major indexes remained below their 200-day moving averages.

Too violent to hold: Goldman’s Privorotsky described the Monday move as “too violent for anyone to hold,” arguing it completes rather than ends the 2018 analogue.

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Nvidia’s board reversed course and reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after weekend pressure from President Trump, sending the stock up 31.5% and lifting the Nasdaq 6.5% in its best day since April 2025.

Record one-day gain: Nvidia closed at $165.05 after adding roughly $952 billion in market value, the largest single-day increase ever for any U.S. company, while the S&P 500 rose 4.7% to 7,237 and the Dow gained about 1,450 points.

Trump claims credit: Trump told CNBC he “made the deal” and “convinced them,” saying administration officials gave the board assurances that Huang posed no national-security risk.

Employee welcome: Staff chanted and hugged Huang on his return; he told them he would be “a better CEO the second time around.”

Same-day action: Commerce added Megaspeed and six other companies to the Entity List the day Huang was reinstated.

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Lawmakers moved quickly after Huang’s reinstatement, setting transcribed interviews and a Senate Banking hearing while residual national-security questions remain open.

House dates locked: Three House Republican chairmen said a brief internal review does not resolve smuggling and diversion concerns; transcribed interviews are scheduled for December 1–2.

Senate Banking set: A Senate Banking Committee hearing is scheduled for December 3, with Democrats indicating further probes once they hold the majority.

Entity List move: Commerce blacklisted Megaspeed and six other firms the same day, a step that had been requested earlier.

State probe continues: California’s attorney general said the state’s examination of Nvidia’s China activities will proceed despite the CEO’s return.

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Nvidia’s decision to reinstate a CEO who resigned over undisclosed affairs has drawn scrutiny of board independence and the company’s reliance on its founder.

Staff reception: Employees chanted, hollered and hugged Huang; he pledged to be a better CEO the second time around.

Too big to fire: Analysts described Huang as effectively “too big to fire,” highlighting the company’s deep dependence on its co-founder.

Interim left out: Reports indicated longtime CFO and interim CEO Colette Kress was not informed in advance of the reinstatement decision.

Norms under test: The reversal is already being read as a test of corporate norms after a CEO resigned and was brought back under external pressure.

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Huang’s return wiped out nearly all of short sellers’ recent gains and set a single-day options-trading record on Nvidia stock.

Short losses: S3 Partners said short sellers lost roughly $11.3–12 billion in one session, erasing nearly 90% of gains from the prior seven sessions.

Options volume: More than 11 million options contracts traded on Nvidia Monday, the most active single day in the stock’s history.

3x ETP wiped: A London-listed triple-short Nvidia ETP was suspended after one line fell more than 91% in seconds when the stock gapped as much as 34%.

Mechanical bid: Nomura’s Charlie McElligott sized roughly $41 billion of levered-ETF buying that chased the upside once hedges died and shorts were stopped.

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Nomura’s Charlie McElligott argued that Huang’s return and the resulting forced buying showed AI has become too big to fail, turning options plumbing into mechanical demand.

$41 billion bid: McElligott sized about $41 billion of levered-ETF buying that chased the upside once hedges expired and shorts were stopped out.

Market message: Barron’s said Trump’s backing of the reinstatement sent a clear signal that Nvidia and AI are too big to fail, leaving open how far Washington will go to support the boom.

Still open questions: Goldman’s TMT desk separated the tactical bounce from a fundamental recovery, noting leadership relief does not resolve larger issues around returns on spending.

No follow-through: Coverage noted the initial surge lacked sustained follow-through once the first wave of forced buying ended.

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Sanofi agreed to buy respiratory specialist Insmed for $41 billion in cash, the year’s largest pharmaceutical deal and the biggest biotech acquisition since 2023.

$175 per share: The offer is $175 a share, a roughly 17% premium to the prior close, and is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Pipeline bulk-up: The transaction adds two commercialized respiratory medicines and is positioned to help offset revenue pressure as top-selling drugs lose exclusivity later in the decade.

Accretive timeline: Management expects the deal to become accretive by the end of 2028.

Market reaction: Both Insmed and Sanofi shares rose on the announcement, which outlets described as a rare win-win structure.

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Crude prices fell toward three-month lows on surplus expectations even as Libya reported a sharp production decline from pipeline shutdowns.

Price levels: Brent’s January contract dropped about 1% to $88.52 a barrel and WTI futures fell 0.9% to $79.52.

Libya disruption: Libya’s NOC said output fell by about 365,000 barrels per day after an armed group shut a valve on the Sharara pipeline, on top of an existing Hamada shutdown.

Surplus backdrop: Coverage linked the slide to fading conflict premium and expectations of a prospective supply surplus ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

Fragile balance: Other reports noted prices swinging higher at times on persistent shipping threats in the Gulf even as the overall trend pointed lower.

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