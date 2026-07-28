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Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
Jul 28

I appreciate that Trump made every bit of this happen. But this is not a win just for Trump, it is a win for the American people. It should be reported as such.

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Peter Gazzana's avatar
Peter Gazzana
Jul 28

How much of the money was funneled to the trump account?

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