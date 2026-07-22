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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
Jul 22

There should be NO drugs in this country made by China. you can't trust them.

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Anne Tully's avatar
Anne Tully
Jul 23

My feeling is that Trump needs to encourage the cheap generics, especially for those of us on a fixed income! Maybe then the drug companies, who are making billions in profits, will come to their senses and realize the market they are losing.

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