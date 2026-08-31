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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
2h

Well done.

Satan has made inroads.

I believe the fable of the opening of Pandora's Box was analogous to giving women the right to vote and then propelling them to socioeconomic dominance.

They are not true demons, but they are conduits of demonic influence.

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MichiganAnon93's avatar
MichiganAnon93
2h

Most Americans don’t want anything to do with the truth whether they be democrat or republican. Most Americans don’t want to get within 100 miles of the truth. If they did this nation never would’ve gotten to this point.

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