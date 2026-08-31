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Vice is not virtue.

In ordinary times, where objective truth were not under constant attack from the Marxist left, when men knew what a “man” is and women knew what a “woman” is, when black is not white and up is not down, such a statement as “vice is not virtue” would not be a necessary op-ed prelude.

But these are not ordinary times. Marx and Hegel and Wittgenstein and Satan have all spit in a cup and created a vicious, nasty disease even more poisonous than the Wuhan flu.

Society is sick with it.

Truth itself has always been in question. Two thousand years ago Pontius Pilate asked our Lord “Quid est veritas? What is truth?” but that is not what is happening today. Nor is truth challenged as it has been by every person in the history of mankind. Ask parents discussing curfew time with their teenager about truth being challenged “Curfew? What’s a curfew? Since when is there a curfew…” but that is not what is happening either.

Warning, parents: if your kid starts with that line of leftist, sanctimonious rationale, the feigned ignorance with a smirk, the condescending irritation that you dare assert objective truth, get a handle on them now for their own good, before it gets worse. Those who deny truth do bad things. And then they vote democrat.

Virtue must be recognized.

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It’s been a few decades since I was in a classroom, but I do distinctly remember a theology lecture outlining the qualities of virtue. First and foremost, virtue flows from and aligns to God himself, fons omnis sanctitatis, the font, the source of all holiness. Humans would be awful BUT for the practice of virtue which flows from and aligns to God.

A second quality of virtue, if I remember correctly after 30 years, is its interminability, its endlessness, its inexhaustibility. Virtue ends when we end, not before if it is true virtue. The virtues of marriage vows don’t end when someone hotter comes along. “I have no more love in my heart” is not virtue. Surprisingly, parents who have another child, be it a second or an eleventh, have not exhausted their capacity for love on the first ones as virtue, from the font of virtue, is endless as God’s love is endless.

The Marxist left, Senator Bernie Sanders and New York City’s Muslim, Ugandan Mayor Zohan Mamdami, all the new fad of the Marxist left are attempting to make vice virtue, most notably envy.

Envy is not a virtue because it does not align to God or stem from God.

The Marxist left has made hating “millionaires and billionaires” a national pastime. States like California are writing laws targeting the rich. New York City has a new tax for the crime of owning a second home. Envy: because one has and another does not, they will take it. This is done under the pretext of redistribution, of sharing the wealth and spreading it around “fairly”, but we all know that is not going to happen. It has never happened. Why? Because it is not virtue in their heart. It is vice.

“Tax the Rich” they scream. Note: not “help the poor”. Why? Because it is not virtue in their heart. It is vice.

Hannibal Lecter gives young FBI Agent Clarice Starling this lesson brilliantly in Silence of the Lambs. “He covets” Lecter says about the serial killer. This covetousness drives him to unspeakable atrocity. Funny, a cannibal was grounded enough in truth to recognize this vice. Even funnier, Silence of the Lambs is probably the last time the mentally deranged transsexual is the villain. Now, shim’s the hero Odysseus, but we’ll save that discussion for another time…

Covetousness, envy are both vice and trying to rebrand them as good or noble clashes with our very soul. Or, let me be specific, the soul of the baptized west. For two thousand years we have been practicing these virtues, imbuing them into our culture, our laws, our very moral fiber. Hence, it is not surprising that some of the Marxist left’s biggest champions in bastardizing virtue and confounding it with vice are not of the culture of the baptized west, the culture of Christendom. Mayor Zohan is Ugandan and Muslim. Francesco Hong, the recently defeated Gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin is from China. Congressman Pramila Jayapal is from India. Bernie Sanders is from Vermont.

If there were ever an argument for strong borders and even tighter vetting of immigrants. Look at Michigan’s leading Senate Candidate, the fake doctor “America deserved 9/11” Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. Though born in the USA, his parents are from… Mars, I think… his mother has worked for terrorist organization and his sister was arrested for spitting on cops. They believe vice is virtue, because they are not from the baptized west. And if their kind continue to get power and spread influence, we will have another crusade. Deus Vult.

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Vice is not virtue. We look at the insane women supporting Lindsay Clancy, a woman who admitted to strangling her three children to death. Of course she is insane, but that does not mean she is innocent or “not guilty” or should skip punishment. Jeffrey Dahmer was also insane, but crowds did not gather to defend the mental anguish of a genius with exotic cuisine fetishes. He was not let off the hook because vice is not virtue, and if you think the vice of envy is bad, I can’t begin to explain the vice of murder.

These women standing outside the courthouse in pink shirts and filming themselves throwing ice cubes at the bathtub are not seeking virtue. They are not seeking that which comes from and aligns to God. They are seeking something else (I’ll let you decide what) that comes from somewhere else (I’ll let you decide where), and it clashes with the very soul of our society. And if their kind continue to get power and spread influence, we will have another Salem witch trial.

“What else floats in water?” Ice cubes, apparently. If you get the reference, congrats, you have good taste in movies.

Virtue is what builds a high-trust society, and that is what we long for every day. A society where we can leave doors open and car windows down and bicycle unlocked. A society where we are at peace because that which brings division and violence and vice is eradicated.

I saw two videos this weekend which jarred me. I won’t add links because they do not need further views, not if we are to protect our virtue, but I will describe them. The first was of a Pakistani celebration with an enormous sheet cake, but before anyone could cut it, the crowd ran forward and attacked it with their bare hands. The second video was of two men fishing bodies out of the river after that horrible flood in Tibet. They took off jewelry and threw the bodies back.

Different levels of vice, no doubt. One disgusting and unhygienic, but the other unthinkable and almost satanic. A buffet line is worthy of patience and a dead body is worthy of respect only in a world of virtue. Our virtue. A world where, for two thousand years, we have been practicing these virtues, imbuing them into our culture, our laws, our very moral fiber. If we lose our virtue, or even worse, we pretend vice is virtue, we are doomed. It starts with envy. It moves into murder. It ends with rummaging through the dead to take their jewelry because of envy: a circle of vice, a vicious circle.

May we practice virtue without fear, without hesitation, without end for the good of our nation’s and our own individual soul. And may we be brave enough to always distinguish between the two. Deus Vult.

Honor and courage.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. He also runs a sheep and cattle farm in rural Virginia. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF

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