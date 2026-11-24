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Capitalist Insider: Anthropic slips below $83 IPO price on Nvidia fade
The truth comes out: Behind Microsoft Code Red after worst email outage ever
The truth comes out: Behind Microsoft’s Code Red after worst email outage ever
Microsoft issued a code red after a Nov. 12-13 outage knocked out Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, targeting worldwide fixes within an hour amid a record flood of software flaws.
Outage root cause: A flaw introduced in July went unnoticed for about four months; Microsoft ruled out hackers and AI agents.
Response scale: Teams exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 chats while needed data sat scattered; one executive said the component had roughly ten years of acceptable failures.
Uptime calculation: The 99.9% Microsoft 365 promise allows about 44 minutes of monthly downtime; one 24-hour outage used nearly three years’ worth by Yahoo calculations.
Patch flood context: Nearly 17,500 new flaws were reported in October; Ben Emons warned every patch is a chance for something to break.
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Huang tells staff: No succession plan needed. Ever.
Reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologized to employees Tuesday at his first all-hands since returning, saying he hurt them and promising a better second chance while rejecting any need for succession planning.
Meeting apology tone: Huang called the gathering the second-hardest of his life after speaking with his wife and disclosed he is in therapy.
Succession view: He argued Nvidia’s unique model with multiple capable leaders across units makes a formal plan unnecessary and hierarchy-creating.
Resignation context: Huang stepped down Nov. 12 after affairs that included one with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a Beijing spy.
Return details: The board reinstated him Monday after federal input; President Trump backed the deal.
Muse lifts Meta ad conversions without running ads
Meta’s ad-free Muse agent is already boosting Instagram advertising by helping users organize saved posts, with 25% of Muse users shopping and average purchases above $200.
Saved post habit: About 20% of daily Instagram users save at least one post a day, many of them shoppable items or ads.
Conversion lift: A senior executive said Muse raises advertiser conversions by cutting shopping friction even without its own ads.
Shopping share: In the week ending Nov. 22, Muse handled 51% of all agentic orders measured by Forter Intelligence.
Revenue plan: Zuckerberg said the company plans a small fee on transactions made through the agent.
CoreWeave bonds hit record lows. Nvidia bounce gone
CoreWeave bonds fell to all-time lows Tuesday amid renewed AI-trade concerns, wiping out Monday gains that followed Nvidia’s reinstatement of Jensen Huang.
2031 note drop: The 9% bond due 2031 fell as much as 3.6 points to 76.6 cents, lowest since its July 2025 issuance.
2032 note drop: The 9.625% note due 2032 declined 4.6 points to 74.9 cents, lowest since June 2026.
Additional lows: The 9.75% 2031 note hit 76.3 cents and the 9.25% 2030 note reached 80.9 cents, both records since issuance.
Trade context: The moves ranked among the day’s biggest corporate-bond losses and erased the prior session’s Nvidia-driven rally.
Kalshi perps top prediction markets for two days
Kalshi’s perpetual futures volume exceeded its prediction-markets volume on Thursday and Friday for the first consecutive days, highlighting expansion beyond event contracts.
Thursday volumes: Perps notional volume reached $3.4 billion versus about $3 billion for prediction markets, coinciding with Anthropic’s stock debut.
Product growth: Kalshi first launched U.S. perps after May regulatory approval for crypto and has since added metals, oil, indexes, and stocks.
Offshore scale: Offshore perps generated more than $90 trillion in notional volume in 2025; Kalshi’s chief risk officer called the business early innings.
Structure difference: Perps volume includes leverage while event contracts remain fully collateralized.
Trump Accounts: Family contributions hit $1 billion
Family and friends have contributed more than $1 billion to Trump Accounts from over 3 million individuals since the July 4 launch, bringing total deposits above $9 billion.
Treasury statement: Scott Bessent said the contributions reflect the finest instincts of the national character; Frank Bisignano called the program the largest government start-up in history.
Account rules: Any U.S. child under 18 with a Social Security number can hold an account; annual after-tax contributions are capped at $5,000 until the year before age 18.
Seed and gifts: Children born 2025-2028 receive a $1,000 Treasury deposit; additional philanthropic pledges include stock gifts and targeted grants.
Philanthropy note: Temporary rules now allow stock donations, letting some donors avoid capital-gains taxes on appreciated shares.
Pentagon asks GM and Ford for military drone parts
The Pentagon is in preliminary talks with General Motors, Ford, and other manufacturers to supply motors, actuators, and sensors for mass-produced military drones.
Deal status: No agreements are finalized; executives have raised questions about profit margins and the business case for weapons-supply work.
Project Agincourt: A Sept. 30 memorandum by War Secretary Pete Hegseth established the effort to build a four-star Autonomous Warfare Command.
Leadership named: Owen West is CEO and U.S. Navy SEAL Senior Chief Max Strasiser is COO of the initiative.
Prior cooperation: Lockheed and GM Defense previously delivered Patriot missile housing components in 22 days after an August agreement.
Amazon drone crashes on Michigan garage after delivery
An Amazon Prime Air drone landed on a Huntington Woods, Michigan, garage Friday after striking a fiber cable and becoming entangled in power lines during takeoff.
FAA probe: The agency confirmed it is investigating the incident and reviews such reports for possible corrective or enforcement action.
NTSB status: The board is collecting preliminary details before deciding whether to open its own inquiry.
Amazon statement: Spokesperson Jack Stelzner said there were no injuries, the drone has been removed, and the company is in contact with the resident.
Operations continue: Detroit-area Prime Air flights continued after the incident; Amazon said safety remains the top priority and such events are rare.
The most hackable software available even after thousands of updates to connect collect even more private information mainly . & Meta.??