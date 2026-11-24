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Microsoft issued a code red after a Nov. 12-13 outage knocked out Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, targeting worldwide fixes within an hour amid a record flood of software flaws.

Outage root cause: A flaw introduced in July went unnoticed for about four months; Microsoft ruled out hackers and AI agents.

Response scale: Teams exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 chats while needed data sat scattered; one executive said the component had roughly ten years of acceptable failures.

Uptime calculation: The 99.9% Microsoft 365 promise allows about 44 minutes of monthly downtime; one 24-hour outage used nearly three years’ worth by Yahoo calculations.

Patch flood context: Nearly 17,500 new flaws were reported in October; Ben Emons warned every patch is a chance for something to break.

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Reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologized to employees Tuesday at his first all-hands since returning, saying he hurt them and promising a better second chance while rejecting any need for succession planning.

Meeting apology tone: Huang called the gathering the second-hardest of his life after speaking with his wife and disclosed he is in therapy.

Succession view: He argued Nvidia’s unique model with multiple capable leaders across units makes a formal plan unnecessary and hierarchy-creating.

Resignation context: Huang stepped down Nov. 12 after affairs that included one with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a Beijing spy.

Return details: The board reinstated him Monday after federal input; President Trump backed the deal.

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Meta’s ad-free Muse agent is already boosting Instagram advertising by helping users organize saved posts, with 25% of Muse users shopping and average purchases above $200.

Saved post habit: About 20% of daily Instagram users save at least one post a day, many of them shoppable items or ads.

Conversion lift: A senior executive said Muse raises advertiser conversions by cutting shopping friction even without its own ads.

Shopping share: In the week ending Nov. 22, Muse handled 51% of all agentic orders measured by Forter Intelligence.

Revenue plan: Zuckerberg said the company plans a small fee on transactions made through the agent.

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CoreWeave bonds fell to all-time lows Tuesday amid renewed AI-trade concerns, wiping out Monday gains that followed Nvidia’s reinstatement of Jensen Huang.

2031 note drop: The 9% bond due 2031 fell as much as 3.6 points to 76.6 cents, lowest since its July 2025 issuance.

2032 note drop: The 9.625% note due 2032 declined 4.6 points to 74.9 cents, lowest since June 2026.

Additional lows: The 9.75% 2031 note hit 76.3 cents and the 9.25% 2030 note reached 80.9 cents, both records since issuance.

Trade context: The moves ranked among the day’s biggest corporate-bond losses and erased the prior session’s Nvidia-driven rally.

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Kalshi’s perpetual futures volume exceeded its prediction-markets volume on Thursday and Friday for the first consecutive days, highlighting expansion beyond event contracts.

Thursday volumes: Perps notional volume reached $3.4 billion versus about $3 billion for prediction markets, coinciding with Anthropic’s stock debut.

Product growth: Kalshi first launched U.S. perps after May regulatory approval for crypto and has since added metals, oil, indexes, and stocks.

Offshore scale: Offshore perps generated more than $90 trillion in notional volume in 2025; Kalshi’s chief risk officer called the business early innings.

Structure difference: Perps volume includes leverage while event contracts remain fully collateralized.

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Family and friends have contributed more than $1 billion to Trump Accounts from over 3 million individuals since the July 4 launch, bringing total deposits above $9 billion.

Treasury statement: Scott Bessent said the contributions reflect the finest instincts of the national character; Frank Bisignano called the program the largest government start-up in history.

Account rules: Any U.S. child under 18 with a Social Security number can hold an account; annual after-tax contributions are capped at $5,000 until the year before age 18.

Seed and gifts: Children born 2025-2028 receive a $1,000 Treasury deposit; additional philanthropic pledges include stock gifts and targeted grants.

Philanthropy note: Temporary rules now allow stock donations, letting some donors avoid capital-gains taxes on appreciated shares.

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The Pentagon is in preliminary talks with General Motors, Ford, and other manufacturers to supply motors, actuators, and sensors for mass-produced military drones.

Deal status: No agreements are finalized; executives have raised questions about profit margins and the business case for weapons-supply work.

Project Agincourt: A Sept. 30 memorandum by War Secretary Pete Hegseth established the effort to build a four-star Autonomous Warfare Command.

Leadership named: Owen West is CEO and U.S. Navy SEAL Senior Chief Max Strasiser is COO of the initiative.

Prior cooperation: Lockheed and GM Defense previously delivered Patriot missile housing components in 22 days after an August agreement.

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An Amazon Prime Air drone landed on a Huntington Woods, Michigan, garage Friday after striking a fiber cable and becoming entangled in power lines during takeoff.

FAA probe: The agency confirmed it is investigating the incident and reviews such reports for possible corrective or enforcement action.

NTSB status: The board is collecting preliminary details before deciding whether to open its own inquiry.

Amazon statement: Spokesperson Jack Stelzner said there were no injuries, the drone has been removed, and the company is in contact with the resident.

Operations continue: Detroit-area Prime Air flights continued after the incident; Amazon said safety remains the top priority and such events are rare.

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