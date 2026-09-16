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Just three days after a statue honoring the late Charlie Kirk was unveiled at Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Phoenix, it was defaced. On the morning of Sunday, September 13, the 8-foot bronze statue was spray painted red, mocking Kirk’s assassination. Offenders also targeted his eyes, ‘Freedom’ shirt, and MAGA hat with huge splotches of horrific red paint. They also targeted a sign at the base of the statue, which read “Jesus defeated death so you can live.” They scratched out “Jesus” and replaced it with “Satan.”

Cal Kidlow, a Turning Point Action employee, wasn’t surprised to see that the statue had been vandalized. “My first reaction was: ‘Duh’. The left hated Charlie,” Kidlow told The Capitalist. It was unfortunately not a surprise… Instagram was flooded days earlier with ‘Kirkaversary’ images and videos mocking the murder.”

Defacing the statue of Charlie Kirk isn’t merely an act of graffiti. It’s part of a long, evil pattern of violence. The left didn’t mourn the death of Kirk, they celebrated it. They condoned it.

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In August, HHS released a report confirming what everyone already knew: There is a link between radical ideologies, like transgenderism, and left-wing violence. The report stated that those who engaged with gender ideology had “positively associated with justification of political violence across six targets: killing Charlie Kirk, killing Donald Trump, killing Brian Thompson, arson of ICE buildings, damaging wealthy people’s property, and violence against police.”

Polling has shown that a rising number of Americans who identify as left-wing will justify political violence. A Network Contagion Region Institute Poll found that 55% of left-of-center respondents believed it was at least “somewhat justified” to murder President Trump. About 15% of those left-of-center respondents also claimed that murdering President Trump was “completely justified.” Those on the left-of-center also had a greater likelihood of justifying the vandalization of a Tesla dealership, using BlueSky, and feeling powerless.

The NCRI poll also found that many on the left supported Luigi Mangione, the alleged assassin of Brian Thompson. Mangione has earned substantial support from radicals online, being praised as a vigilante hero. Under the guise of memes and “jokes,” militant assassination culture has become a real threat.

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The past decade has been brimming with violence masquerading as protest. From BLM riots to the tearing down of American statues, the severity of the attacks have only increased. The grotesque ‘assassination culture’ hasn’t been warded off, but has become a form of social currency, especially online. The vandalization of Kirk’s statue is proof that, even a year after his murder, radical leftists still find joy in that tragedy.

Turning Point isn’t backing down, though. The organization says it has surveillance systems which will help authorities capture those suspected of defacing the Kirk statue. TPUSA’s CEO Erika Kirk addressed the attack, saying “Charlie once said we should be building two statues for every statue that they tear down.”

She continued, “They thought a bullet would silence my husband’s voice but it only made it louder. They think spray paint can obscure his legacy, but it will only spread it further. Every attempt to tear down what Charlie built makes us root deeper and work even harder.”

Kidlow says the defacement will only inspire stronger and bolder action to further Kirk’s message. “The left killed the man who just wanted to have a conversation. One of the least violent men there has ever been,… I don’t want to have a conversation anymore… I want to beat them at the ballot box and I want to destroy them legislatively– no harm, no violence. But my generation of young men will be pushing for the most conservative government that America has seen in the last 100 years.”

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