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Paul's avatar
Paul
8m

Charlie is with Jesus as we speak. These people just solidified their destiny in Hell

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Gary Reynolds's avatar
Gary Reynolds
14m

These low life POS need to be arrested, incarcerate, and carry a criminal convictions on their person for the rest of their lives!

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