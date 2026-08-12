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A recent trend has emerged as the midterm election gets closer. While any party that is out of power has always tried to appease moderate voters, the latest gaslighting is next level.

It started when New York City Council member Chi Ossé, a Democratic Socialist, posted on X how “Woke 1 was crazyyyy,” appearing to refer to the 2020-2024 era of politics.

“Woke 1” has since become a bit of a meme, but it exemplifies how the Left is trying to distance themselves from the insane policies that were pushed when Joe Biden and Democrats were in power.

On Sunday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked about Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong disavowing her political opinions she espoused within the past decade.

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“I think a lot of these races, even right now, they’ll have a tendency to be nationalized, but these races are ultimately local,” AOC said. “She’s moved away from it…Woke 1 was crazy.”

What were some of these positions that Hong held when “Woke 1” was popular?

She said she felt uncomfortable being in a Culver’s with a lot of white people

She advocated to defund the police

She described having a half white son as “being in proximity to whiteness”

She said that Thanksgiving should be canceled because it’s celebrating colonialism

She wanted to make “racial identity and talking about the role of race ubiquitous in school classrooms.”

That is just one Democratic candidate among many who are either members of or are closely aligned with the Democratic Socialists. Faced with the unpopularity of some of their positions, they have even tried to rewrite history of “Woke 1.”

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Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, who is the Democrat nominee in Michigan’s Senate race, told “Meet The Press” that “everyone” agreed in 2020 that cancel culture was a “bad idea.”

This could not be further from the truth. It was Democrats who spearheaded cancel culture in 2020 and the years that followed. Whether it was about BLM or COVID-19, liberals and leftists alike used social and political pressure to get people to obey. Heaven forbid if you did not post a black square on Instagram or get a vaccine passport.

What is interesting with labeling it “Woke 1” is that it implies there will be a “Woke 2.” So while Democrats are acting like they will bring “normalcy” back to the country out of electoral necessity, the policies they pursued while they were in control showed us what they truly are: destructive, divisive and “crazy.”

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