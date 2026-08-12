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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
5d

NYC is suffering badly from policies that AOC endorsed and campaigned har7d for. I wonder how she can survive in that city and I'm not just taliking politically.

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Percey Blakeney's avatar
Percey Blakeney
5d

GASLIGHTING is the perfect description for these grifters.

As or more important is:

(1) Every public official must swear or affirm an oath to uphold our laws and constitutions pursuant to them.

(2) In taking a public office, public agents enter contracts under which they are obligated to perform the duties set out in their oaths.

(3) The aforementioned laws and constitutions are, in part, about guaranteeing us a representative republic form of government in which individual liberty rights are paramount. That is, our liberty rights are to take precedence over mob want and rule, a/k/a socialism.

(4) Every agent who tries to make an end run around constitutional protections, who tries to do away with constitutional protections, breaches his/her oath and contract.

(5) When agents are bent on breaching oath and constitution, as it's said, "time is of the essence." Accordingly, the remedy for dealing with agents is not restrained to simple recall petitions. We The People have the right to demand return of the contract payments, confiscation of profits from contract payments, prosecutions for attempts to overthrow lawful government, and so on.

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