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The timing of HHS’s newest report, Wolves in White Coats: How Doctors and Hospitals Pushed and Profited from the Fraud of “Gender Medicine, feels almost prescient. Just days before it was released, I logged onto Facebook and saw a lengthy post from a name I didn’t recognize. After reading through it, I realized that this was a girl I had gone to high school with who was publicly coming out as transgender.

This facebook post, and the subsequent name change, were her way of finally telling people after years of therapies and treatments. Heartbreakingly, she detailed that she had been taking hormones that had made her extremely sick and overweight, which led to further body dysmorphia. She had been moving between mental facilities for several years, and was about to enter a new long-term inpatient clinic several states away from her family.

She explained that transitioning had caused her to quit her job and stop connecting with friends. At the end of the post, she had an Amazon link where she was requesting new clothes and Hello Kitty coloring books.

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Unfortunately, this girl’s experience confirmed exactly what that HHS report had just alleged: Doctors and hospitals have been pushing gender ideology on adolescents for profit. Medical professionals used their positions of power to trap children and their families in expensive, ongoing treatments. According to the report, predatory gender clinics were “promised a new stream of continuous revenue for pediatrics, endocrinology, and surgical specialties by taking physiologically healthy young people– who otherwise would not come to see medical attention (though they might require mental health care)-- and rendering dependent for life on the medical system.”

The medical industry knew exactly what it was doing by normalizing gender ideology. Spending on mental health resources has increased significantly in the past few decades. Since 2000, mental health spending has nearly tripled, rising from $40.9 billion to $139.6 billion. Seeing this trend of mental health spending, medical institutions realized that introducing poorly tested “gender care” treatments could turn similar profits. The concept of “gender dysphoria” didn’t even appear in the DSM until 2013.

While average pediatric care is typically $3,000, transgender patients frequently spend up to $75,000 before they turn 18. When surgeries are included, lifetime spending can climb to $170,000. The Doctors and medical institutions who had vowed to protect America’s youth instead took advantage of its growing mental health crisis. Young people who were experiencing the typical pains of adolescence and puberty were given false diagnoses so that they would be reliable customers.

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The report explains that many of the diagnoses were, indeed, fabricated. Doctors told patients that they have “unspecified” endocrine disorders. However, HHS studies found that on 4.7% of patients who were diagnosed with “unspecified” endocrine disorders actually had one.

Another study pointed out that there was a 30% rise in the number of general pediatric endocrine disorders, raising suspicions about whether or not they are valid. In a letter to A.G. Todd Blanche, JD Vance alleged that over diagnosing patients allowed hospitals “to bill insurance companies tens of millions of dollars for medications like puberty blockers.”

My friend was one of far too many young people who were tricked into believing that experimental surgeries and cross sex hormones would make them feel better. Growing up, I watched as my friends gradually went from using nonbinary pronouns to injecting themselves with testosterone during our lunch period.

By the time I turned 18, I had several classmates excitedly preparing for double mastectomies. They were in and out of mental health facilities, constantly trying new drugs, and they never, ever felt any better. The gender clinics that claimed they wanted to provide treatment for children, were stringing them down a pathy of mental and physical deterioration.

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The medical industry has destroyed its credibility. The report on manipulative gender ideology comes hot off the heels of Dr. Anthony Fauci refusing to answer for the lies he told during the Covid pandemic. In his diaries, Fauci frequently contradicted his public and private beliefs.

His writings expose his lies over the lab-leak theory, the efficacy of vaccines, and the consequences of booster shots. In texts from his government-issued phone, Fauci admitted that Covid vaccines could “theoretically” be “associated with miscarriage.” For many children and young adults, Covid was a pivotal moment, one that permanently changed their lives. Fauci is further proof that the modern medical industry has consistently worked against Americans.

HHS’s report asks that a number of medical organizations be investigated by the Department of Justice for potentially violating federal law by defrauding Medicaid. However, no amount of prosecutions will ever undo the damage done to thousands and thousands of young people.

The institutions who coaxed young people into cutting off healthy body parts and committing themselves to hospitals violated their oath to do no harm. They didn’t see ideologically confused kids as patients but as customers. My friend who changed her name and has committed to a lifetime of cross sex hormones is a victim of predatory medical malpractice.

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