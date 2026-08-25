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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
10m

Any so-called doctor who would mutilate a child should be shot! After a fair trial of course!

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Truth Advocator's avatar
Truth Advocator
1m

I wish the truth of this medical scandal could become mainstream! I speak about it everywhere and so many people still feel like everyone should have their agency to do what they want to their bodies once they’re adults and I just want to scream! It’s unethical, it’s immoral and it leads to a life of health issues forever! And they point to breast augmentation or nose jobs, like it’s all the same thing. I’m fully in favor of stopping all plastic surgery (unless verifiably medically necessary) if it would stop the gender medicalization in its tracks! 🙏

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