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prsmith
11h

That's an idyllic and optimum scenario for the future of AI (if they can find a way to provide income to the proletariat so we can buy all those subscriptions plus the food, water, housing, clothing, transportation, entertainment, etc. necessary to life) but that presumes that they can retain control over their creation. SGI in the lab or in the wild could proceed along very different lines culminating in the termination of useless eaters...biological life. Without empathy it would be the logical thing to do. No?

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