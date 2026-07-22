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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
Jul 22

A few months ago Cuba was having the nationwide black outs and Trump threatened to go into Cuba - the Democrats rushed down to Cuba to support that regime. Those Democrats should have been blockaded and refused entry back ito the U.S.

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Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
Jul 23

I imagine the same people who have destroyed their nations with communism are thinking they can now do it with ours. We will fight to keep communism from taking over. Our children and their children's future depend on it.

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