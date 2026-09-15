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Democrats led by Bernie Sanders want the government to halt AI, agents, data centers, the whole stack, and Larry Kudlow’s branding it an election-year ruse, same playbook as the climate hoax. David Sacks already called it regulatory capture or a psy-op. China isn’t slowing down one inch, why would they, they’re laughing all the way to the bank! Everybody in the AI extinction circus is talking their own book while the 10-year sat above 5% Monday and Tuesday and crude kept climbing. Overnight index swaps have 24.9 basis points locked for Wednesday’s FOMC. Amodei, Musk, and Altman want a pause. Zuckerberg wants speed. Huang told Trump they will not let it happen.

Winners? Nvidia and Trump, treating chips as national-security steel, plus Meta, which already owns distribution and profits if inference gets cheaper without a new regulatory moat, every chip-and-power operator still pouring concrete. America keeps the throttle open. Capital follows the buildout, not the sermon from the safety choir.

Losers? Amodei, Altman, every safety CEO begging Washington for a pause that looks like a margin moat, Sanders, Democrats, Anthropic, OpenAI, the METR shop Sacks just framed as a cartel in altruist clothing, plus equity desks that sold Monday while oil stayed bid. Their regulatory-moat pitch just got priced as midterm politics.

Next? Wednesday’s hike prints, oil stays tight off the Saudi pipeline and Hormuz snarl, and the pause lobby keeps preaching while Rabobank keeps calling it a book. Election season turns this into a binary. Either the pause lobby wins a leash, or Trump keeps calling it a hoax and the data-center boom runs.

This is the same regulatory-moat play I called in “Anthropic begged for AI rules then Trump sent them to the guillotine.”

They asked for the whip. Trump and Huang just told them no. Load the chip and energy complex. Short the sermon. This town still eats its own when you beg for chains.

Elon just stood on the All-In stage and asked the only question that matters. Tesla and SpaceX are tangled across batteries, Grok, Starlink, Cybertrucks, and Terafab. “Who can imagine what action one might take?” He already said on the SpaceX Q2 call that combining companies belongs in a formal process, not an earnings call. Guess what that means?

Winners? Musk, SpaceX holders, and anyone long the combined empire if Terafab and fleet-wide Starlink force the paperwork into a real deal.

Losers? Tesla purists who wanted a clean car stock, plus anyone who treated June’s IPO as the last chapter instead of the setup.

Next? Oct. 1 Roadster reveal with SpaceX thrusters. Then lawyers, boards, and a process. The wink gets louder until it becomes a filing.

I called this in “Elon’s Trillion-dollar rocket ride” when I said “talk of merging with Tesla is the cherry on top.” Then in “Musk just made human history and Elizabeth Warren is furious” I said Tesla merges in. He’s still winking. Combined monster is the trade. Load the process, not the speech.

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Sam Altman just told Fortune OpenAI will not go public in 2026. The firm already slipped a confidential S-1 to the SEC in June and said “it may be a while.” Now he calls this an “ill-advised moment” because of safety and alignment. Translation: the ticker stays private while he agrees with Amodei that the industry must “pace the frontier.”

Winners? Hyperscalers and private-market control freaks who keep OpenAI off a public clock while they lock compute, power, and the narrative without quarterly interrogations.

Losers? IPO underwriters and anyone who marked that $852 billion paper empire as 2026 cash, plus staff watching the roadshow slip while Coxon and Hubinger scream extinction.

Next? No listing this year. Independent evaluators get “employee-like access.” The safety sermon buys time. The S-1 sits in a drawer until the politics cool.

I flagged this stress in “OpenAI loses another Altman insider before the IPO” when I said the easy money phase is over and that $852 billion paper empire still had to hold a roadshow. There is no roadshow in 2026. Private is the hide. Watch the door spin.

The 10-year just smashed 5%, the highest print since 2007, and the tourists are screaming. Cullen Roche calls this escape velocity: at these coupons, five-year-and-under duration can eat another 1% yield spike and still show black ink. The Fed Survey wants at least two hikes this year. Oil and Iran are the accelerant.

Winners? Buyers of five-year-and-under Treasuries locking $50,000 a year on every $1 million at 5%. Income finally pays you to sit still while the long end bleeds.

Losers? Long-duration tourists who treated bonds like a savings account, and anyone still waiting for 2020 coupons. Another 1% up the curve still knocks the 10-year around.

Next? Wednesday’s 25-basis-point hike is the near-money. Then the market prices whether two hikes this year stick while crude keeps the inflation tape hot.

This is not a hero long. It’s arithmetic. Roche’s cushion shows up inside five years, not out at the 10-year where you just printed a 2007 high. Clip the coupon, keep duration short, and let the deficit-and-oil crowd keep lighting the long end on fire. Yield is a feature again. Duration is the bill.

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Factory just more than tripled. The AI coding shop that builds autonomous agents printed a $5 billion valuation on a $200 million check from Khosla Ventures, Blackstone, and Sequoia, with Marc Benioff and Brad Gerstner riding shotgun as angels. Five months ago this thing was marked at $1.5 billion. That’s not a step-up. That’s a stampede.

Winners? Khosla, Blackstone, Sequoia, Benioff, Gerstner, and CEO Matan Grinberg, who just sold Wall Street a $5 billion ticket on coding agents.

Losers? Late-stage tourists who missed the $1.5 billion print, plus every human coding bench now competing with agents priced like a public software company.

Next? Anthropic, OpenAI, and SpaceX already ship coding tools. Factory just made the private-market price of that war $5 billion. More marks follow.

This is hot money chasing the one AI product companies actually use. Autonomous agents that code, marked at $5 billion five months after a $1.5 billion round. The labs can preach extinction. The check writers just paid up for the shovel that writes the code. Load the picks. Let the sermon starve.

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