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Gubernaculum's avatar
Gubernaculum
2h

China isn’t saying AI will destroy the world, so why are Democrats? This fear mongering and Democrats are supporting China because they hate America and aligning with Chinese Socialism and Communism!

If AI is so bad then don’t buy Anthropic stock matter a fact let’s #BoycottAnthropicIPO

we could also shut down Anthropic and arrest the CEO for making a dangerous product! Why let Democrats control it when we know they will use it for evil, just like vaccines and climate change.

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Wyatt's avatar
Wyatt
8h

The first of our election time panic attacks from our Socialist Party. Notice the same climate control, scare the Socialists started 50 years ago.

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