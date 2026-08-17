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The 13Fs just dropped and the smart money is exposed. Alphabet sits on 551 million SpaceX shares worth $77 billion. Fidelity has 303 million. Gigafund, the Saudis and Nvidia each north of 100 million. Stock rips 5% anyway while 319 million more shares unlock this week after the last 912 million batch got eaten alive with zero drama. Concentration is extreme 23 names control over 80%. This is not retail circus money.

Winners? Alphabet, Fidelity, Nvidia, Saudi PIF and every early private investor who rode the private valuation into public liquidity. They just got paid in transparency and price strength.

Losers? Anyone still short this thing or praying for unlock supply to crush it. The float is expanding and the stock keeps climbing. Weak hands already sold.

Next? More phased unlocks every couple weeks into fall. Demand is matching supply so far. Watch the $150 level it is the real technical battle line from the IPO.

In “SpaceX IPO primed to pop double digits” and “Elon’s Trillion-dollar rocket ride” I said buy every post-IPO dip and the unlocks would be absorbed. Exactly what just happened. The rocket is still underpowered for the demand. Load the boat on any hesitation.

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More than half of 18-to-29-year-olds took money they planned to invest for retirement and dumped it into sports betting last year. 26% now call gambling a deliberate long-term wealth strategy. They feel financially behind, hate traditional compounding, and think a parlays can close the gap faster than a 401(k). This is not fun money for most of them. It is their plan.

Winners? DraftKings, FanDuel, prediction markets and every operator skimming the vig while Gen Z donates their future. Pure transfer of capital from the young and impulsive.

Losers? Gen Z themselves. Their retirement balances, future net worth, and any shot at compounding. Same crowd already torching the American Dream elsewhere.

Next? More surveys, more losses, more “I feel behind” rationalizations. Policy noise will come, but the behavioral damage is already priced into their balance sheets.

In “Gen Z torches their American dream” I flagged their retirement funds as the biggest losers from short-term thinking and rejected compounding. Sports betting as a “strategy” is just the next chapter of the same suicide. Reality does not care about their feelings.

The long bond just hit 5.29%. Highest since the financial crisis. Last week’s 30-year auction cleared at 5.216% worst terms since 2001. Sticky inflation, endless Treasury supply, AI-driven corporate issuance and fading foreign demand are the accelerants. The market is done pretending deficits are free.

Winners? Cash, floating-rate paper, and anyone who stayed short duration. Also the Treasury itself if it can force the market to fund the AI boom at these levels.

Losers? Long-duration holders, pension funds locked into old paper, and the government’s interest bill. Every basis point is real money leaving the budget.

Next? More upward pressure until something breaks either fiscal restraint, slower AI debt issuance, or a hard landing that forces the Fed’s hand. Fading this selloff still looks dangerous.

This is the bond market’s version of a margin call on Washington’s spending addiction. Rates this high rewrite every equity multiple and every private credit deal. Capital is getting expensive again. Act accordingly.

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Stripe is buying OpenRouter, the company that lets developers switch between hundreds of AI models based on price and performance. OpenRouter was valued at $1.3 billion three months ago. Now it is a $7 billion-plus deal. Stripe is not buying another chatbot it is buying the metering, routing and data layer that sits between every model and every customer. That is the real infrastructure play.

Winners? Stripe shareholders and OpenRouter’s early backers who just multiplied their money in 90 days. Also every AI customer who hates being locked into one model.

Losers? Pure model companies that thought vertical integration would protect them forever. Stripe just bought the switching cost out from under them.

Next? Stripe turns AI usage into billable, measurable, switchable traffic the same way it owns payments. Expect more infrastructure roll-ups at these multiples.

This is not hype capital. This is Stripe planting the flag on the AI ledger. The models will come and go. The toll booth stays. That is where the durable money lives.

Synchrony, the issuer of Amazon, Walmart and Lowe’s credit cards cards, just partnered with OpenAI to let shoppers finance purchases inside ChatGPT using those private-label cards. No more redirect to a website. Real agentic checkout with real credit. Integration will take months because the brand partners have to play ball, but the direction is clear. OpenAI is turning ChatGPT into a transaction surface ahead of its own IPO.

Winners? Synchrony, OpenAI, and every retailer whose card is already in the wallet. Also consumers who will spend more when friction disappears.

Losers? Traditional e-commerce funnels and any payment rail that still requires a redirect. The chat becomes the storefront.

Next? Revenue-share fights, more AI platforms (Claude, Gemini) demanding the same access, and a surge in impulse credit inside the conversation.

This is how agentic commerce stops being a PowerPoint and starts moving real dollars. Synchrony just bought a seat at the table. The rest of consumer finance is still watching.

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