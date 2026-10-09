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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
3h

Krugman is an idiot and usually wrong about everything! It depends on whether France wants to do the things it has to do! It will not be pretty!

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Len's avatar
Len
2h

MSM and the left tv propaganda stations are ignoring reporting these nrws to our stupid voters with help of the Marxist Muslim Democ rat 🐀 party

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