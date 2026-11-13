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Len's avatar
Len
11h

Are we seeing a Democ rats 🐀 like pissing contest ??

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Vitaly Kurdyumov's avatar
Vitaly Kurdyumov
3h

Goldman's 8,700 leans on cheaper multiples after the pullback. I'm not sure they got cheaper in the way that matters, because the discount rate went the other way.

When the selloff peaked last week, scared money pushed the 10-year yield down to about 4.83%. That was the cushion: stocks fell, bonds rallied, and valuations got easier to defend. It's gone. The 10-year is back at 5.14% and the 30-year at 5.47%, while the S&P 500 is only 3.6% off its high. Stocks and bonds falling together is what an inflation problem looks like, not a growth scare.

8,700 is about 15% from here. I'd want the 10-year back under 5% before trusting a target that assumes the multiple holds.

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