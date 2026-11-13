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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the Situation Room over why Nvidia customer Megaspeed remained off the Entity List despite repeated approvals.

Situation Room exchange : Bessent asked why Megaspeed was not listed; Lutnick stammered and said he did not know and would look into it.

Repeated stalling : Axios sources said Trump approved action on three occasions in May, August, and Nov. 5, but Lutnick delayed each time.

Oval Office push: The group moved to the Oval, Trump called Musk who sided with controls, and Trump said “Let’s get it done,” yet Lutnick later proposed more options.

Denial and probes : A Commerce spokesperson denied the confrontation; Kessler reportedly halted a Megaspeed probe after Nvidia contact, and DOJ has taken over related investigations.

Aides blame inaction : Trump aides pointed to Lutnick over failure to act on diversion concerns despite earlier approvals.

Chip volume large : Megaspeed has purchased more than 4.8 billion dollars of advanced Nvidia chips since June 2024, according to a Democratic letter.

Voluntary testimony: Lutnick agreed to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as the chip-sales scrutiny intensified.

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A global Microsoft outage continued Friday, weighing on the stock as traders also digested the Nvidia leadership change and inflation data.

Second-day impact : The disruption left Microsoft shares down roughly 2.7 percent in early trading.

Broader tape mixed : Futures rose overall but the outage added pressure on large-cap tech alongside the Nvidia story.

Recovery efforts : Reports noted ongoing work to restore services for thousands of users.

Market focus split: Traders balanced the outage against the cooler PPI print and Nvidia stabilization.

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Major U.S. indexes closed lower Thursday after Nvidia’s leadership shock sent shares plunging at the open, though dip buyers limited the damage by the close.

Open plunge severe: Nvidia fell as much as 14 percent early, pulling the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower before partial recovery.

Close losses modest: The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each finished down about 0.4 percent as the market digested the exit and higher yields.

Rotation visible: Cash moved into other chip and AI names while small caps, biotechs and defense lagged.

Futures rebound Friday: Early Friday futures rose as traders looked past the shock toward a cooler producer-price reading.

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Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons told officials to preserve every record of administration contacts with Jensen Huang by Nov. 17 as Congress prepares hearings.

Preserve directive : The letter seeks call transcripts, China-trip memos and details of the halted Megaspeed probe, with written confirmation required.

Spy status open : Attorney General Todd Blanche said neither DOJ nor FBI has confirmed whether Alice Huang was a spy, though an investigation continues.

Huang to appear : The former CEO has agreed to testify before Congress ahead of Thanksgiving on the relationship and chip issues.

Scrutiny widens: Lawmakers are examining what the administration knew about the affair and any export-control implications.

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Interim CEO Colette Kress takes charge of Nvidia after Huang previously belittled her dealmaking skills at a summer meeting, according to reporting on the leadership handoff.

Long finance tenure : Kress has served as CFO since 2013 after earlier roles at Cisco and Microsoft and holds substantial Nvidia equity.

Board chair shift : Harvey Jones, a director since 1993, becomes the company’s first board chair as the search for a permanent chief begins.

Internal skepticism : Huang had questioned some of her deal decisions and described her as a deer in the headlights, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Employee note: Kress and Jones thanked staff for resilience and dedication in an email after the resignation.

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Jensen Huang’s exit puts the roughly 500 billion dollar AI financing vision and related circular deals under new scrutiny as investors watch whether support continues under interim leadership.

Chip-to-debt plan : Huang had promoted turning AI processors into tradable securities; the transition raises questions about follow-through.

Neocloud exposure : Nvidia has backed parts of the buildout through investments, commercial commitments and supplier relationships that a new chief may limit.

Circular structure : Reporting described Nvidia funding landlords, backstopping tenants and selling chips into the same ecosystem.

Kress test: The interim CEO now oversees the web of commitments while the permanent search continues.

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Goldman Sachs forecasts the S&P 500 reaching 8,700 within a year even as it expects slower earnings growth and residual risks after the recent selloff.

Valuation support : Strategists pointed to cheaper multiples following the pullback as a reason the bull case remains intact.

Hyperscaler view : The firm reportedly sees AI hyperscalers as relatively defensive after the tech rout.

Upside estimate : One framing put the potential advance near 14 percent over the next 12 months.

Risks acknowledged: The call includes slower profit growth and possible volatility along the path to the target.

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Some Nvidia staff have urged the board to consider bringing Jensen Huang back, while prediction markets weigh internal candidates and even divorce odds after the resignation.

Internal post : An employee message asking the board to weigh staff views and reinstate Huang gathered more than 1,600 comments.

Kalshi odds : Traders on Kalshi have speculated that longtime executive Ian Buck could replace Huang as CEO.

Buck candidacy : Piper Sandler floated Buck, a 22-year veteran leading hyperscaler and high-performance computing, as a strong internal option.

Divorce pricing: Prediction markets put the chance of a Huang divorce near 37 percent amid the scandal coverage.

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