Anthropic’s S-1 flags AI risks that may lack enough insurance coverage and draws a letter from Sen. Elizabeth Warren over “deeply troubling” disclosures, while the company holds $131.7 billion in cash and could list as soon as Nov. 16.

Cash pile towers : Anthropic’s $131.7 billion cash exceeds nearly every non-bank U.S. company except Berkshire Hathaway and Alphabet.

Warren letter : Warren demanded answers on existential risks disclosed in the IPO paperwork.

JPMorgan role : Anthropic tapped JPMorgan to lead the retail portion of its U.S. offering.

Revenue split: The company earns primarily from businesses paying per unit of AI consumption rather than consumer plans.

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SK Hynix reported a 632% surge in third-quarter operating profit on AI memory demand and outlined up to $75 billion in shareholder returns while forecasting supply shortages lasting into 2030.

Profit beat : Operating profit of 88 trillion won topped the 76 trillion won consensus.

Returns plan : The company aims for as much as $75 billion in dividends and buybacks.

Shortage call : Long-term deals with 14 major customers secure over 50% of 2027-28 capacity.

Peer lift: Shares of Micron, SanDisk and other memory names rose on the results. Subscribe

Markets price a high probability the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged Wednesday despite hotter inflation, with Chair Kevin Warsh set to explain the pause days before the midterms.

Hold odds : Futures priced roughly a 95% chance of a hold and about 79% odds of a December hike.

Warsh focus : Attention centers on how Warsh reconciles a hold with his earlier “timelier return to 2%” comments after September CPI.

Midterm timing : The decision is the last before the Nov. 3 midterms.

Hawkish signals: Analysts watch the number of dissents and language on inflation and oil. Subscribe

Boeing shares posted their worst drop in 18 months after the company cut its commercial delivery forecast, saying it will miss the 500-plane 737 target and deliver about 90 787s while pushing the 737 Max ramp into late 2027.

Delivery cut : The outlook reduction overshadowed better-than-expected cash flow.

Ramp delay : A shortage of wings pushed the 737 Max production ramp to late 2027.

Backlog size : The order book reached a record $745 billion.

CEO pressure: Results put pressure on CEO Kelly Ortberg after the cautious growth timeline. Subscribe

AI infrastructure and memory names powered gains after SK Hynix results, yet the broader market continues to show narrow leadership as investors await the Fed decision and Big Tech earnings.

Non-AI lead : Stocks without AI exposure have beaten the S&P 500 by about 6 points in October.

Futures move : Nasdaq futures rose on the memory boost while oil jumped.

Breadth issue : The record run remains concentrated in a narrow group of tech-heavy stocks.

Catalyst day: Alphabet, Microsoft and the Fed decision sit on the calendar. Subscribe

Robinhood shares fell about 8-9% after third-quarter revenue reached a record $1.42 billion but crypto revenue dropped 55%, offsetting a sixfold surge in prediction-market sales.

Crypto drop : Weaker crypto prices and trading volumes drove the profit miss.

Prediction growth : Prediction-market revenue jumped six times.

Analyst cuts : Several firms trimmed price targets after the results.

Ripple add: The company said it will add Ripple’s stablecoin ahead of the report. Subscribe

Kalshi added deposit caps for young traders while the CFTC probes Polymarket over US access, and betting markets have priced a Democratic House sweep.

Financing for AI infrastructure is under pressure from a flood of data-center debt even as major raises continue to fund the buildout.

Debt choke : Wall Street’s AI financing machine is starting to choke on supply.

Market context : The strain arrives as AI stocks rebound ahead of earnings.

Infrastructure focus : Data-center financing remains the pressure point.

Timing: The issue sits alongside the Fed decision and Big Tech reports.

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