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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
6h

A lot of people are afraid of losing their jobs to AI. And truth be told a lot of people will. But AI can only take so many jobs. If everyone is out of work, they won't have the money to buy the products AI & robots produce.

The biggest problem I see with AI is it will be corrupted, like every new technology today. No matter how honorable the intentions were corruption finds its way in.

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Percey Blakeney's avatar
Percey Blakeney
6hEdited

NO ONE is reminding the public about what would happen if most city rigs were converted to electric:

Farmers aren't going electric propulsion any time in the near future. Probably not in our lifetime. Most can barely afford a used combine, swather. . . . . An electric combine would push or cross the million dollar threshold.

If a combine were built to run on electric, farmers would have to have back up batteries that could be swapped in just minutes, in a field, far from the shop. . . .

THEN there is that since all but (a hat number here) 15% of the rigs out there are electric, production of diesel and gas would drop accordingly. Then, per the laws of supply and demand, farmers would be paying leaps and bounds more for fuel.

Just as landlords cannot eat taxes and such and have to pass those costs on to renters, farmers would have to pass on increased fuel and equipment costs too.

Everybody would lose.

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