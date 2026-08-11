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Another one bites the dust at OpenAI. Brad Lightcap, eight-year veteran and former COO who scaled the go-to-market army from 50 to over 700, just walked after shifting to special projects. This is no isolated exit. Fidji Simo gone last month, three more in April. Sam’s inner circle is thinning right as they try to justify that monster $852 billion valuation for the IPO.

Winners? Denise Dresser inheriting the revenue throne and rivals vacuuming experienced operators who already know how to turn ChatGPT hype into enterprise contracts.

Losers? OpenAI shareholders and IPO underwriters betting on rock-solid leadership while Altman’s closest confidantes keep vanishing when the real money hits the table.

Next? More exits before the roadshow. Pure-play AI labs keep bleeding talent while hyperscalers hoard the compute and the power.

This continues the pure-lab pressure I flagged OpenAI and Anthropic the cash-burning losers versus in-house hyperscalers. Building an $852 billion paper empire is one thing. Holding the operators when the ticker is about to light up is another. The easy money phase is over. Watch the door spin.

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Jensen Huang just pulled the ultimate power move. He lined up Goldman, BlackRock, Blackstone, KKR, Apollo and Brookfield to raise $500 billion-plus of third-party capital for AI factories. GPU racks that cost $3 million apiece are now “revenue-generating assets” you can securitize. Hyperscalers already dumped over $150 billion this year. Nvidia can optionally backstop 25% of every loan. Classic.

Winners? Nvidia first and last, plus every private credit shop collecting fees on the biggest infrastructure build-out in history while locking in CUDA architectures (Compute Unified Device Architecture.)

Losers? Corporate balance sheets that were going cash-flow negative and any late-cycle AI lab still begging for equity at nosebleed valuations.

Next? The first structured deals close, leverage piles on, and the money train keeps the GPU shortage alive longer than the bears want.

This is the logical next chapter after the corporate books were maxed. Now Wall Street takes the paper. Jensen turned the AI binge into an asset class overnight. The ones who control the factories and the financing win. Everyone else rents.

Polymarket just hired Bird founder Travis VanderZanden as CGO, Robinhood compliance, Coinbase regs, Nasdaq risk and an FBI intel chief while ripping up the marketing playbook that triggered the CFTC probe. They’re buttoning up the U.S. exchange for NFL kickoff in September and the November midterms after World Cup volumes died. Smart professionalization before the money flood.

Winners? VanderZanden and the compliance crew who just got paid to turn a crypto casino into a real exchange before the volumes explode.

Losers? The old cowboy promo partners who got cut and any rival still flying without regulatory armor.

Next? September-November volume surge. Survive the CFTC and the $20 billion-plus raise prints hard.

This is how you graduate from sideshow to platform. Clean the marketing mess, stack grown-ups, then ride the two biggest event cycles of the year. The ones who get regulated before the stampede own the upside. Load the survivors.

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Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky just called AI the fourth and biggest computing window, bigger than the PC, the internet and mobile combined. He claims a one-person billion-dollar company is possible and maybe already exists while he’s coding with Claude himself. Classic founder hype, but the leverage is real. Software agents collapse the headcount needed to scale.

Winners? Solo technical founders and lean operators who weaponize AI agents instead of hiring armies. Airbnb if the super-app pivot lands.

Losers? Bloated tech companies still paying for layers of middle management that AI just made redundant.

Next? Capital floods toward ultra-lean AI-native startups while the old giants keep cutting.

When one sharp operator plus agents can replace a 50-person team, the cost structure of every software business resets. Chesky’s right that the barrier just collapsed. The money flows to the ones who adapt fastest and fire the rest. Watch the one-man bands, some of them are about to print.

Joby just spent $450 million cash and $50 million in stock to buy Resonant Sciences and its defense RF and mission systems. Stock dropped 6.5% premarket on the cash outlay. They’re securing 1 million square feet of Ohio manufacturing and a dedicated defense unit while commercial eVTOL stays the long game. Wars are funding the bridge.

Winners? Joby management locking real revenue pipelines and any shareholder who buys the dip for the dual-use upside.

Losers? Pure commercial air-taxi dreamers who wanted no military dilution and the weak hands who sold the fear.

Next? Deal closes first half 2027. Defense contracts start hitting and the dual-use story re-rates the stock higher.

The market hates cash leaving the building. Today. I love it. Commercial air taxis are still a multi-year science project. Pentagon budgets are real and growing. This is how a story stock becomes a business. Follow the money into defense, ignore the noise on the tape.

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