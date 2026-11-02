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H.R Dennett's avatar
H.R Dennett
6h

Asians are famous for counterfeiting world currencies especially the US. !

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Len's avatar
Len
14h

OIL prices drop on election day ??? Too late for being heard or for early voting ???

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