Crude tumbled more than 6% Monday as Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Trump prefers a diplomatic end to the Iran war, pushing WTI under $100 ahead of the midterms.

Price plunge: Brent fell 6.2% to $106.37 a barrel and WTI 6.2% to $97.63 after Rubio noted Trump has not decided but favors peace over force.

Diplomacy signals: Iranian officials indicated a deal remains possible after two days of Qatar-mediated talks if demands are met tangibly.

Leader response: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered armed forces to meet any threat with an immediate, unrestricted response.

Market lift: Lower oil helped stock futures rebound as investors returned to risk assets following last week’s tech selloff.

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Binance logged $3.64 billion in net outflows, about 2.1% of its $171 billion in assets, after reopening withdrawals following its record $6.3 billion hack that the FBI blamed on North Korea.

Hack scale: The theft, attributed by the FBI to North K orean hackers under the TraderTraitor operation, ranks as the largest crypto heist on record.

Coverage status: Binance said it has replenished roughly 95% of the stolen amount using company funds and will absorb the remaining impact rather than pass losses to users.

Withdrawal pace: Most of the net outflows occurred in the first hours after phased resumption began Sunday; volumes later stabilized.

Market reaction: Bitcoin held near $78,000 as the exchange restored access across networks, with some less liquid tokens still limited.

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Marvell agreed to buy optical-parts maker Lumentum in an all-stock deal with an implied $115 billion enterprise value, positioning the combined company as a leader in AI data-center connectivity.

Deal terms: Lumentum shareholders receive 4.5 Marvell shares for each of theirs, with the transaction expected to close in the first half of 2028.

CEO framing: Matt Murphy called the move a once-in-a-generation opportunity as AI infrastructure shifts toward optical connectivity.

Share reaction: Both stocks fell in premarket trading, with Marvell down about 3% and Lumentum about 4% below the implied deal value.

Strategic context: The acquisition expands Marvell’s optical reach for chips used to train and run large language models amid ongoing AI infrastructure spending.

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U.S. futures rose Monday as cheaper oil and Middle East diplomacy hopes encouraged buyers after last week’s tech selloff, with midterms and Apple’s first report under John Ternus ahead.

Futures move: Index futures climbed, with Nasdaq up about 0.6% and broader benchmarks higher as WTI fell back under $100.

Tech bounce: Semiconductors recovered some of Friday’s 7.2% SOX drop, though the Nasdaq 100 had its worst October month in a year.

Apple focus: New CEO John Ternus faces investors after the close amid scrutiny of the $2,000 iPhone Duo and rising memory costs.

Midterm backdrop: Early voting has already topped 53.6 million, with strategists watching for gridlock that markets have historically welcomed.

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Gold broke below $4,000 support as Goldman data showed speculators sold $19.5 billion of futures over five straight weeks, marking the metal’s worst October since 2008.

Liquidation scale: Speculators net sold $8 billion in the latest week alone, the fifth consecutive week of selling since late September.

Positioning note: Falling real yields failed to support prices, and “Other” accounts still hold gross longs above their two-year median.

Technical test: The metal hit its 100-week moving average; further support sits near $3,800 and the long-term trendline.

Hedge performance: Gold has declined even as equity volatility rose, underscoring its limited reliability as a stress hedge in the current tape.

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OpenAI trimmed its latest fundraising target to $20 billion as Sam Altman signed deals in Abu Dhabi spanning energy, government, and investment while the company raises capital in the region.

Funding adjustment: The reduced goal comes with a lower valuation target amid recent tech-stock turbulence.

Abu Dhabi activity: Altman met the crown prince and signed four agreements that include AI tools for government and energy operations.

PR move: The company is reportedly considering rebranding data centers as “AI compute campuses” to soften public resistance.

Usage limits: OpenAI also tightened ChatGPT and Codex limits as infrastructure costs remain elevated.

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Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said European airfares could climb as much as 20% next year once fuel hedges expire, after first-half profit fell 15% on war-driven jet-fuel prices.

Profit hit: First-half earnings dropped 15% to 2.15 billion euros as higher fuel costs outweighed traffic growth.

Cost response: The carrier is weighing a staff pay freeze and broader expense cuts while planning an $893 million share buyback starting in February.

Fuel outlook: Management expects an extra €2 billion fuel bill from April 2027 if Middle East supply disruptions continue.

CEO feud: O’Leary separately continued his public dispute with Elon Musk over the airline’s refusal to install Starlink Wi-Fi.

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Morgan Stanley data shows hedge funds have turned underweight AI names for the first time since early 2023 amid the largest sustained long-short de-grossing in more than 15 years.

Positioning shift: Tech exposure collapsed to the 40th percentile in three weeks after being positioned for perfection.

Performance hit: Goldman systematic long-short strategies lost 2.17% last week, their worst week since December 2023.

Mag 7 beta: Hedge funds’ one-month long-short beta to the Magnificent Seven sits near the 97th percentile even as year-end compensation season limits drawdown tolerance.

Flow detail: Information Technology was the most net-bought sector this week, yet that buying covers only about 40% of the prior three weeks’ selling.

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