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Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
Jul 21

I suppose the concept of green energy is great. The reality of it is not. But the proponents of this failed experiment do not live in reality but fantasy.

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
Jul 23

Today it is rolling blackouts. Yesterday it was NYC can't pay it's bills. There are over 160,000 people who are retired employees of NYC. If the city is struggling to pay it's bills. More taxpayers leaving NYC everyday. How long with it be before NYC canot send out those checks each month. Who would have ever thought NYC could be broke?

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