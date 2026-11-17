Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier, as interim CEO Colette Kress hosted her first earnings call days after Jensen Huang’s resignation.



Revenue tops expectations: Results exceeded analyst forecasts near $109 billion, with Data Center sales at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year and 21% from the prior quarter.

Margins and earnings hold: GAAP gross margin reached 74.8% and non-GAAP 74.9%, while diluted EPS came in at $2.70 GAAP and $2.68 non-GAAP.

Vera Rubin ships rapidly: The company began shipping Vera Rubin NVL72, calling it the fastest product ramp in its history, with racks at CoreWeave, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle and Nebius.

Guidance points to $130 billion: Fourth-quarter revenue is expected at $130 billion plus or minus 3%, with no China Data Center compute assumed; a $0.25 dividend is set for December 23.

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Google said that Russian-speaking operators used an AI agent to fully automate vulnerability discovery and exploitation with no human in the loop, as technical failures grounded flights, froze banking, and knocked out Microsoft and Apple services.

Microsoft outage spans continents: Outlook and Teams failed for about 36 hours starting Nov. 12 across more than 70 countries after a network capacity upgrade, with Microsoft calling it a technical issue unrelated to cyber or AI.

FAA grounds flights nationally: A nationwide ground stop lasting more than four hours on Nov. 13 stemmed from outdated air-traffic equipment and copper upgrades, rippling into multi-day airline disruptions.

Banking hit by software bug: JPMorgan Chase reported a temporary issue from a software bug in on-premise hardware on Nov. 16, stating there was no evidence it was cyber-related, with knock-on effects for some Zelle and other-bank transactions.

Apple services slow or unavailable: Thousands of Downdetector reports hit Apple Pay, the App Store, iCloud (beginning 11:45 a.m. EST), and Apple Support on Nov. 17; Apple confirmed issues with iCloud Account & Sign In and AppleCare on Device for all users, later attributing the problems to an internal update

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The FBI issued a FLASH advisory Monday on hackers weaponizing the open-source ARTEX AI framework since at least August to automate multi-stage intrusions against energy, manufacturing, telecom and other targets, with some reaching privileged access in under three hours.

Framework lowers attack barrier: ARTEX, released on GitHub in July by developer Autumn-27 and later removed, connects to models including DeepSeek Flash and translates natural-language goals into automated reconnaissance, exploitation and exfiltration with minimal human input.

Exposed consoles exceed 1,600: Researchers found more than 1,600 publicly exposed ARTEX console instances in early November, with the tool remaining available via forks, archives and a commercial version after the original repository came down in October.

Supply-chain hits reach thousands: Campaigns against South Korean financial institutions stole personal data on about 67,000 people, while a ConnectWise Cloud Backup compromise gave access to more than 2,250 downstream tenants.

FBI urges surface reduction: The advisory recommends inventorying internet-facing apps, enforcing least privilege, monitoring for sequential lookups and preserving evidence, noting ARTEX compresses detection windows through high-volume noisy traffic.

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A string of technical failures in mid-November disrupted Microsoft tools for 36 hours across more than 70 countries, triggered a multi-hour FAA ground stop, and locked thousands of customers out of major bank online services.

Microsoft cites network upgrade: Outlook and Teams stopped working starting Nov. 12 after an issue during a network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent change; Microsoft said the problem was technical and unrelated to cyber or AI.

FAA stop lasts over four hours: The Nov. 13 nationwide ground stop stemmed from outdated air-traffic communications equipment and copper cable upgrades, with ripple effects lasting several days as airlines rebooked passengers.

JPMorgan blames software bug: On Nov. 16 thousands of customers at several major institutions reported online banking problems tied to a temporary software bug in on-premise hardware systems at JPMorgan Chase, which found no evidence it was cyber-related.

Aging infrastructure highlighted: The FAA incident became a political headache for the Trump administration and underscored vulnerabilities in the nation’s aging telecommunications systems.

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A portion of SpaceX’s $40 billion debt financing for Nvidia AI chips may begin selling as soon as this week through an Apollo-backed special purpose vehicle that keeps the obligation off the company’s balance sheet.

SPV issues asset-backed securities: Atlas SP, managed by Apollo, will buy the Nvidia chips and issue the securities, with Goldman Sachs and Apollo Global Management underwriting the deal.

Off-balance-sheet structure preserved: The arrangement is designed to avoid adding the debt directly to SpaceX’s books while funding the AI chip purchases.

Timing targets this week: The article, published Tuesday, said a portion of the financing could start being sold as soon as this week.

IG ratings maintained: The structure helps SpaceX preserve its investment-grade ratings while scaling AI compute.

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Longtime JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum will step down next year after first-quarter earnings in April and become vice chair through early 2028, with Bregje de Best succeeding him as part of broader preparations for CEO Jamie Dimon’s eventual exit.

Barnum requested the move: Dimon said Barnum, who has served as CFO since 2021, requested the transition after six years in the role.

De Best takes the seat: The 43-year-old de Best, currently CFO of the commercial and investment bank and a JPMorgan employee since 2006, will become group CFO.

Dimon tenure context set: Dimon is expected to remain CEO for three more years; the announcement follows recent leadership changes including Marianne Lake’s retirement and the elevation of Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh to co-presidents.

Tenure above average: Barnum’s six-year stint slightly exceeds the 4.8-year average for CFOs at S&P 500 companies.

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Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said the AI industry is bigger than any single individual, pointing to 42,000 people at Nvidia and deep talent across hyperscalers and accelerator companies amid speculation over Jensen Huang’s future.

Broad intellect across sector: Robbins stated there are smart people at Nvidia, other accelerator companies, hyperscalers and networking firms building the technology.

Not concerned about continuity: He added he is not all that concerned about the future of tech because of the distributed base of expertise.

Context of leadership questions: The comments came as discussion continued around Nvidia founder Jensen Huang’s resignation amid personal scandals.

Scale underscores resilience: Robbins highlighted Nvidia’s 42,000-person workforce as evidence the industry does not rest on one person.

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