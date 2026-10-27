The NBA designated Kalshi and Polymarket as preferred prediction-market exchanges Monday and signed a memorandum of understanding with the CFTC focused on integrity protections and data sharing.

Preferred status: The exchanges receive rights to NBA intellectual property, marketing, licensing, and official data from Sportradar to operate and settle authorized markets.

Integrity framework: Agreements limit permissible contracts, bar league and team personnel from trading NBA event contracts, and require information sharing on suspicious activity.

CFTC memorandum: The deal with the agency aims to maintain integrity of both the league and event-contract markets through coordinated monitoring.

League statement: NBA media partnerships head Scott Kaufman-Ross said protecting game integrity is the top priority and that the partnerships create new fan-engagement opportunities. Subscribe

Broadcom arranged a $63 billion special-purpose vehicle with Bank of America, Blackstone, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley to buy its chips and lease them to Anthropic, with residual-value support from the chipmaker.

SPV structure: The vehicle will purchase Broadcom silicon and networking gear and lease it to the Claude developer, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027.

Bank roles: Bank of America, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are arranging first-lien financing; Blackstone is providing the committed second-lien portion.

CEO involvement: Broadcom CEO Hock Tan intervened after nearly two months of negotiations to help seal the package.

Context: The deal ranks among the largest AI-infrastructure financings and sits alongside Anthropic’s broader compute commitments disclosed in its S-1. Subscribe

Surgery Partners shares surged after HealthSpan Partners, an affiliate of Bon Secours Mercy Health, agreed to take the company private in a deal valued at about $5.7 billion including debt.

Deal terms: Remaining shareholders will receive $23.50 per share, a roughly 49% premium to the prior close; Bain Capital retains its 39% stake.

Scale: The combination adds more than 200 sites across 30 states and about 5,000 affiliated physicians to Bon Secours’ network.

Timing: The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027 and ends a multi-year strategic review.

Share reaction: Surgery Partners rose as much as 48% on the announcement as outpatient surgery remains a focus for health systems. Subscribe

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son selected locations in Sarawak and peninsular Malaysia for $50 billion in AI, technology, and data-center investment.

Locations: Son identified Kuching in Sarawak and areas on the peninsula during a video conference with Anwar.

Scope: The outlay covers AI, new technology, and data centers and ranks among the largest planned investments in the region.

Prior framework: SoftBank earlier signed a framework agreement in Kuching with Grab and state energy company PETROS to explore AI infrastructure.

Confirmation: SoftBank has not publicly confirmed the $50 billion figure; Anwar disclosed the plan in a speech in Melaka. Subscribe

Kalshi became a preferred prediction-market platform for S&P Dow Jones Indices, gaining rights to list event contracts tied to benchmarks such as the S&P 500 that will settle against official index values.

Preferred status: Kalshi is licensed as a preferred platform for S&P DJI index-linked event contracts; S&P DJI becomes a preferred provider for indices built from Kalshi data.

Settlement: Forthcoming contracts will settle against official S&P DJI index values, the same reference standard used in professional markets.

New indices: The collaboration opens the door for indices on economics, politics, and sports constructed from Kalshi event-contract data.

Statements: Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour called S&P DJI the gold standard for benchmarks; S&P DJI CEO Cathy Clay said the deal extends its role into one of the fastest-growing market categories. Subscribe

Celestica shares jumped after the company reported third-quarter revenue of $5.83 billion, up 83% year over year, and raised its outlook while targeting $40 billion in revenue for 2027.

Quarterly results: Adjusted EPS reached $3.30, above the high end of guidance, with adjusted operating margin of 8.5%.

Raised outlook: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance increased to $21 billion from $20.5 billion; adjusted EPS guidance rose to $11.55.

2027 target: Initial outlook calls for $40 billion in revenue, roughly 90% growth, with a 9.0% adjusted operating margin.

AI demand: Management cited strong hyperscaler and frontier-lab demand as the driver of accelerating growth. Subscribe

Whirlpool shares fell after the appliance maker cut full-year guidance, while Boeing declined following an earnings miss as traders sorted through a busy premarket slate.

Whirlpool cut: The company reduced its full-year adjusted earnings outlook, sending shares lower in extended trading and the premarket.

Boeing miss: Shares slid after the aerospace company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly core loss.

Market backdrop: The moves occurred as futures pointed higher on softer oil prices and continued interest in the Anthropic filing.

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