Elon Musk said he will give one of his SpaceX shares to every American child next year, calling it the first of many such gifts after urging Anthropic to distribute shares directly to the public rather than through a fund.

Direct public response: Musk posted the pledge on X early Monday after telling Anthropic to give shares to people instead of routing them through a public-benefit entity.

Anthropic equity contrast: The AI firm committed 5% of shares to its public benefit fund, with escalators that could reach about 20%, while co-founders pledged 80% of their equity.

Earnings calendar surprise: SpaceX set an Oct. 20 after-market earnings date, weeks ahead of typical notice, as it seeks financing for Nvidia AI chips.

Financing structure: The package includes about $10 billion in bank loans and $30 billion in investment-grade debt, with Apollo expected to help lead and PIMCO among potential participants.

AI infrastructure stress spread further as Microsoft withdrew from an Nscale UK data-center site and investors roughly halved a $30 billion IPO valuation ask, while Morgan Stanley’s AI basket logged its worst week ever.

Microsoft exit: The hyperscaler walked away from the Loughton project amid multi-year power delays that push grid connection into the 2030s.

Valuation cut: IPO investors slashed the roughly $30 billion ask roughly in half, echoing an earlier pulled listing by Firmus.

Basket collapse: Morgan Stanley’s AI Tech Beneficiaries basket fell 16.5%, its worst week since inception, while the S&P declined only about 2%.

Capex concentration: Morgan Stanley mapping shows nearly $700 billion of 2027 AI capital spending landing at Nvidia versus roughly $340 billion for the other 499 S&P names.

Brent crude eased to $108.52 on Monday after touching nearly $110 overnight, as profit-taking met fresh tanker strikes and record Gulf-to-China freight rates that push landed costs toward $140 a barrel.

Hormuz flow hit: Seven-day average Gulf crude flows fell to 8.5 million barrels a day last week from more than 20 million, with at least 10 vessel incidents.

Wright peak claim: Energy Secretary Chris Wright said U.S. pump prices have peaked, with Gulf flows recovering to about 80% of pre-conflict levels.

Shipping squeeze: Freight from the Gulf to China reached $33 a barrel by late September, forcing producers into deeper discounts to secure buyers.

Mine incident: An Iranian-reported tanker fire and explosion after hitting a naval mine in the southern Strait added to the risk premium.

The Energy Department said it will put up to $42 million in Defense Production Act funds toward reviving the stalled Constitution Pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York.

Funding details: The Title III money supports permitting and pre-construction work on the 125-mile line that would move up to 650,000,000,000 BTUs a day from the Marcellus Shale.

Timeline target: Williams hopes construction begins next spring, with service by the fourth quarter of 2028 or the winter of 2028.

Wright supply push: Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the answer to high prices is more supply and that the Northeast needs more energy for heating and generation.

Long stalled project: Proposed in 2012 and federally approved in 2014, the line was abandoned in 2020 after New York denied a water-quality certificate and years of disputes.

Goldman Sachs now favors BBB-rated bonds over higher-rated AAs as artificial-intelligence-linked issuance floods investment-grade credit, while the cost of insuring Oracle against default has climbed sharply.

Rating preference shift: The bank flagged balance-sheet deterioration at the top of the rating spectrum and potential for another roughly $22 billion of fallen angels in coming weeks.

Oracle stress test: Five-year credit-default swaps on Oracle stood at 295 basis points after touching 300, up 287% in a year and trading more like high-yield levels.

Debt load: Oracle has $118 billion in long-term debt plus $39 billion in capital and lease obligations, with free cash flow expected deeply negative through 2027.

Downgrade risk: S&P rates the company BBB-, the lowest investment-grade tier, after a July cut; further pressure could force sales by grade-only investors.

JPMorgan Chase said it has invested $5 billion in equity in industries critical to U.S. economic and national security, while financing $230 billion in the first year of its security and resiliency initiative.

Equity deployment: The $5 billion supports advanced manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and supply-chain resilience within a broader $1.5 trillion decade-long commitment.

Financed volume: The bank arranged and facilitated more than $230 billion in transactions across supply chains, defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Focus areas: Investments target next-generation defense technologies, automated factories, distributed battery storage, and frontier technologies.

Advisor departure: Separately, two teams overseeing $18.6 billion left to form independent Latigo Peak Partners.

China’s economy expanded 4.5% in the third quarter, powered by exports, while weak consumer confidence and the property slump still weigh.

Growth rebound: The 4.5% year-over-year print rose from 4.3% in the second quarter, the slowest pace since 2022.

Export offset: Booming shipments, particularly in technology and AI-related goods, mitigated a deepening domestic slowdown.

Domestic drag: Consumer confidence remains soft and the property market continues to weigh on activity.

Target track: Growth of 4.6% over the first nine months leaves the economy on course for the official 4.5% to 5% annual goal.

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