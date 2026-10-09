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I read the tape. Friday is a two-front war.

Musk just bought the indoor signal the carriers thought they owned,

the Pentagon is refilling the magazine,

and the cloud boys swear the bubble is somebody else’s problem.

It’s Friday, Let’s go.

Elon did not ask permission. SpaceX agreed Thursday to buy Grain Management’s nationwide 800 MHz book, up to 14 megahertz of paired low-band, the Journal has it near $8 billion cash, and called it the last piece for complete U.S. phone coverage. Friday the tape did the math. Verizon fell about 10%, worst day since 2002. AT&T about 10%, worst since 2000. T-Mobile 13%, worst since 2013. SpaceX climbed about 1%.

Winners? SpaceX and the subscriber. Low-band punches walls. Evercore says it now has the outline of a real network. Carr called the fight good news and flagged over $100 billion of spectrum in two years.

Losers? Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Munster says Elon claims he does not want a phone, then bets a Starlink handset shows up — a bigger problem for Samsung than Apple. JPMorgan’s “limited near-term risk” did not save the stocks.

Next? FCC still has to bless Grain. A full terrestrial grid takes years and capital, so the dividend names do not die on Monday but they will re-rate down every time Starlink Mobile prints a coverage map.

I priced this tollbooth here, here and here. The carriers thought satellite phone signal was a pipe dream and told themselves they were safe. Even when Apple showed off their satellite SOS feature. Now “phone calls in space” are here and they have a real problem. Starlink was already the profit engine. Now it owns the indoor band the carriers thought was theirs forever. Limited near-term risk still reprices a stock 10% when the landlord shows up with spectrum.

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Matt Garman, the man who runs AWS, is not losing sleep. He feels really good about the AI spend, the book is not one customer, and most usage is core compute, storage, and inference that does not vanish when a demo dies. Customers, he says, already see returns at today’s cost. AWS walked out of the second quarter with a nearly $500 billion backlog. His cover is the old VC book: bet on ten, one pays, the internet survived.

Winners? AWS and the chip complex still printing records, Nvidia, AMD, Marvell, Micron. Amazon was up about 3% on the calm. The production workload is the rent.

Losers? Anyone long the concentration. Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft are over 21% of the S&P. The mid-1980s IBM, AT&T, and Exxon peak was 13.4%. Dalio says we are approaching that part of the cycle.

Next? The capex tab does not stop because Garman feels good. It stops when a customer misses a backlog conversion. Watch the $500 billion, not the podcast.

I wrote the bill in “Google got punished for spending like a drunken sailor on AI.” The punishment was the multiple, not the build. Garman is telling you the build is the business. Believe the backlog until a customer actually cancels. Dalio can smell blood and the sailors can still be at the bar. Both things can be true at the same time.

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RTX’s Raytheon landed up to $6.3 billion to build and sustain Standard Missile-3 Block IB All-Up-Rounds in Tucson and Huntsville, work through October 2034. Five years, two option years. These are the Navy interceptors for short- and intermediate-range ballistic threats, already used in combat. The mag got dumped in the sky over Hormuz, Washington is pre-paying for the reload.

Winners? RTX and the Tucson-Huntsville line that already expanded Standard Missile capacity. Multi-year visibility is the product. Inventory rebuild is a purchase order, not a headline.

Losers? Anyone who thought “a little bit lower” meant the missile complex was done. The stockpile math from the Middle East did not care about the tweet.

Next? More multi-year awards, not fewer. Same buyer, same factories, second ticket in a month. Production ramps in Arizona and Alabama.

On October 2, I had Raytheon taking up to $24.4 billion for SM-6 after Trump said “a little bit lower.” The lower never showed up. SM-3 is the sequel. Own the factory. The war budget does not do austerity. It does “replenishment.”

Amazon says it is done keeping data-center deals secret. No more NDAs with local governments, matching Microsoft earlier this year. Secrecy fed the backlash. Hundreds of proposed and enacted moratoriums now run from New York to San Francisco. Is dropping the gag enough to buy trust. It is not.

Winners? Towns that finally see the term sheet, and Microsoft for moving first. Transparency is cheap compared with a killed site.

Losers? Amazon’s timeline. A moratorium does not care about a press release. Power, water, and diesel fights do not vanish because the NDA did.

Next? More disclosure, same fights. Expect tax abatements in public and lawsuits the same week. The builds will continue where (and when!) the politics allow it.

Same drunken-sailor tab I flagged in about Google. Dropping the gag order does not mean the data center lights come on. The cloud bosses will happily spend but the counties may not let them pour the concrete pad. Trust is cheaper than a substation but it is NOT a substitute.

If you thought making an AI datacenter profitable was a hard, wait till you have to deal with an HOA of Karens.

Moderna jumped about 9% and traded as much as 12% higher Friday, printing near $220, after the New York Times sketched a public-private national cancer-vaccine push. NIH, its nonprofit arm, drugmakers, advocates, patients. Stacey Adam expects a December launch. The U.K. ran a Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad in 2024. Year to date the stock is up 627%. Pfizer, BioNTech, and Merck rose with it.

Winners? Moderna first, then Merck on the melanoma combo that already ripped the stock in August. A federal on-ramp that looks like the COVID chassis is a catalyst, not a cure.

Losers? Anyone chasing a December press release like an approved label. No dollars, no enrollment target, no SKU in the story. Narrative first, data later.

Next? Headline volatility into the December start, then the slow grind of trials. The melanoma shot with Merck is the asset. The NIH banner is the multiple.

A 627% year does not need my permission. It needs the December program to be more than a photo op. Trade the headline. Do not marry the indication.

Carriers: orbit just invoiced the dividend complex. Bubble: Garman sleeps, Dalio does not, the backlog is still $500 billion. Missiles: SM-3 is the receipt after SM-6. Data centers: the NDA died, the load did not. Moderna: December is a press conference with a ticker.

Now get back to work.

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