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I read the tape.

Scorecard below.

Snapchat is up almost 20% this month after spending more than a year under $10, down from the $80-plus high in 2021 to the $3.81 April low. Monday’s options tape showed the first real volume in months: nearly 140,000 contracts, more than four times the recent average, with about 64,000 calls bought against under 7,000 puts and $5 million of the $5.5 million in premium tied to calls.

Winners? Call buyers who bought the Dec 18 $8 strike 26,000 times at roughly 37 cents; they need a 30% move to get paid and would mark the highest print since February if they get it.

Losers? Anyone still short the name that treated the Specs AR push and Blue Duck’s $5 billion stake letter as noise instead of a catalyst.

Next? Watch whether the Meta Muse agent headlines keep volume elevated; the $8 strike is the tell, and a clean break toward $10 would force the next round of covering.

This is still a damaged asset trading on someone else’s AI story. The Specs glasses and the activist letter give it a narrative, but the options market is pricing a 30% bounce on Meta spillover, not on Snap’s own numbers. That works until it doesn’t. If the agent hype cools, the same tape that just printed 140,000 contracts will reverse just as fast.

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The S&P 500 is up nearly 120% from its Oct 12, 2022 closing low and just cleared 7,800 for the first time last week. Nvidia sits above $5 trillion and remains the poster child of the entire run. Oppenheimer’s Ari Wald notes this is the sixth-longest bull of the 24 since 1932; the median remaining life to a peak is 13 months, which points at 2027 as the potential final leg, while the median fifth-year return across history has been 21%.

Winners? Anyone who stayed long the AI complex through the wall of worry—higher inflation, surging yields, and a more hawkish Fed—and still owns the names that carried the index.

Losers? Small-cap and breadth believers who kept waiting for the Russell 2000 to confirm; relative weakness in the 200-day is a warning, not an invitation, until conditions actually improve.

Next? The path of the 10-year and whether earnings can keep clearing elevated expectations; Deutsche Bank already flags the tech rotation as overdone on a risk-reward basis.

We called the Bessent boom real while the press slept on the tape. The four-year mark with the index near records and yields still elevated is exactly that setup. Year five is not free. The median path says there is still room, but the breadth and the bond market are the two variables that have to cooperate. If they don’t, the median 13 months to peak gets compressed in a hurry.

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Meta released Muse Wonder and the larger Muse Wonder Full models Monday, positioning them for personal and professional agent tasks that require resilience when a step fails. Wonder is available in the Muse app on $20 or $100 monthly plans and via the Meta Model API at prices the company says sit meaningfully below OpenAI and Anthropic. Wonder Full is limited to Muse Code subscribers at the higher $50 or $200 tier. The models are built to keep working past roadblocks instead of stalling, with the strongest cyber safeguards Meta has offered to date.

Winners? Meta shareholders who already own the agent that hit #1 on the App Store and just got a stronger model underneath it; the subscription tiers give a direct revenue path outside ads.

Losers? Anyone still arguing Meta is permanently behind on agents after the Muse launch; this is the second major model drop from the Superintelligence Labs setup in a short window.

Next? Watch retention and conversion numbers on the paid Muse tiers; if Wonder lifts usage the way the company claims, the agent becomes a measurable revenue line instead of just a headline.

I said Meta bulls were back and the $700 level was the tell. The stock cleared it, Muse hit the top of the App Store, and now the company is shipping the model upgrade that keeps the agent ahead of the pack. The gap versus the competition is not closed, but Meta is no longer the one playing catch-up on the consumer agent side. That is the tape that matters.

LVMH posted third-quarter organic sales of €18.5 billion ($20.7 billion), up 1% and short of the 1.3% consensus. The fashion and leather goods division, nearly half of group revenue, fell 5% organically versus an expected 1.8% decline. Asia, dominated by China, dropped 5% while the U.S. rose 5%. The company cited a sharp deterioration in Chinese consumer sentiment early in the quarter, a tax crackdown on wealthy individuals, and backlash around a Louis Vuitton logo dispute with a tea chain. Europe’s luxury groups have lost roughly €330 billion in market value this year; LVMH alone is down about 40%.

Winners? Anyone who stayed underweight the China-exposed luxury complex; jewelry and watches held up, but the core fashion engine did not.

Losers? Investors who treated the second-quarter stabilization as the turn; the third quarter reversed it and the stock was down nearly 3% on the print.

Next? Q4 will be watched for any sequential improvement in China traffic; without it, the sector stays a relative underperformer regardless of what happens in the U.S.

This is the same China consumption story that has been grinding on the sector all year. A 5% miss in the most important division is not a rounding error. The U.S. held up, but Asia is still the swing factor and it swung the wrong way. Until Chinese sentiment stabilizes, the valuation reset in LVMH and the rest of the group has further to run.

Sandisk has gained more than 3,000% since its February 2025 spin from Western Digital at $52, making it the best-performing S&P 500 stock over the life of the bull market—ahead of Palantir, Vertiv, Nvidia, and Micron. Shares traded around $1,479 on Monday with a market cap above $200 billion. At its August investor day management guided to mid-to-high teens annual revenue growth from 2028 through 2030 and non-GAAP gross margins near 80%. The stock was down on Monday after a Chinese memory announcement, but the longer-term setup remains the AI infrastructure demand for NAND.

Winners? Anyone who owned the spin-off from the start; the combination of AI data-center demand and disciplined industry supply has turned a commodity business into a high-margin growth story.

Losers? Shorts who treated memory as a pure cyclical and missed the structural shift that has already produced Micron’s 87% gross margins and Sandisk’s own guidance.

Next? Watch whether the mid-teens growth and 80% margin targets hold as more capacity comes online; the Chinese news is noise until it actually moves the supply-demand balance.

I called Micron the next Nvidia and the October print delivered the 87% margins. Sandisk is the pure NAND expression of the same shortage. The valuation is no longer cheap on trailing numbers, but the forward guidance and the AI demand trajectory are what the market is paying for. This is still a picks-and-shovels name in a cycle that has not ended.

Eighty-four percent of S&P 500 stocks are at least 10% below their all-time highs, 59% are down 20% or more, 41% are down more than 30%, and 17% are off by more than 50%. Real estate has 97% of its stocks at least 10% off the highs, materials 96%, utilities 94%, and consumer discretionary 92%. Technology itself still shows 72% of names below that threshold. Nvidia, Micron, and a few other AI-related names are carrying the index while the median stock has gone nowhere meaningful in 2026. The bull market that turns four on Monday is the 11th since the 1950s.

Winners? Holders of the concentrated AI complex that has produced the entire advance; without them the index would look nothing like a bull market.

Losers? Broad-market and equal-weight investors who have been waiting for participation that has not arrived; the breadth deterioration is the clearest warning on the tape.

Next? Either the AI names keep carrying the load through the next earnings cycle, or the lack of breadth forces a more violent rotation once the concentration premium gets tested.

This is the same concentration story we have been tracking since the Bessent boom call and the October 5 note on AI versus the rest of the market. The index is near records. The average stock is not. That gap has widened, not narrowed, as the bull market hit its fourth birthday. Until the advance broadens or the leaders crack, the tape remains a two-tier market and the risk is that the second tier stays stuck while the first tier gets priced for perfection.

Snap is trading Meta’s agent story. The bull market is four years old and still narrow. Meta just shipped the next agent model. Luxury took another China hit. Sandisk is the memory standout. The S&P is being carried by a handful of names.

Now get back to work.

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