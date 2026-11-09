Nvidia shares fell 5-6% Monday after CEO Jensen Huang admitted an affair with MegaSpeed executive Alice Huang, whom U.S. officials identify as a Chinese intelligence asset, prompting the board to open an independent investigation while keeping him as CEO.

Huang staff admission: Told employees “I was unfaithful to my wife,” remains in place pending the independent directors’ review of national-security concerns raised in weekend reports.

Board position: Said it has “no reason to believe” national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised; Huang stays CEO during the inquiry.

Alice Huang role: MegaSpeed executive at the Singapore cloud firm previously probed for helping China obtain Nvidia chips; Beijing rejected the spy claims as unsubstantiated.

Market and political reaction: Stock on track to lose more than $230 billion in market value; Trump called Huang “honorable”; bipartisan lawmakers seeking scrutiny, with a House briefing set for Nov. 18.

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U.S. stock futures rose Monday as oil prices fell on hopes for Iran talks, with dip buyers shrugging off the Nvidia probe after the S&P 500’s worst week since April 2025.

Futures levels: S&P futures up 0.9% and Dow futures up 1.1%; 10-year yield steady at 4.86%.

Oil slide: WTI down 3.5% to $87.66 and Brent down 3.8% to $94.59 on Iran-talk hopes.

Nvidia drag: Shares down 4-5% premarket on the board probe, yet broader indexes still pointed higher.

Broader tape: Dow later rallied roughly 500 points as oil continued to slide and rotation out of AI into cyclicals continued.

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Goldman tallies hyperscaler lease and purchase commitments at $1.7 trillion and $1.9 trillion, with $685 billion due by the end of 2027, as year-to-date issuance already exceeds full-year forecasts.

Off-balance sheet: ZeroHedge’s tracker hits $4.1 trillion (up $1 trillion in 90 days) versus $1.0 trillion of on-balance-sheet debt and leases.

Issuance pace: Five deals totaling $67 billion since Oct. 29 pushed Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Oracle year-to-date issuance to $296 billion versus Goldman’s $250 billion full-year forecast.

Spread risk: AI-related spread risks tilt toward more widening into early December after the heavy issuance.

Capex context: Debt-financed share of hyperscaler capex expected near 36% in 2026, with issuance peaking around $470 billion in 2028.

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U.S. fundamental long-short funds made their largest weekly cut in gross leverage since Covid and biggest net cut since Liberation Day as AI-linked names were sold, leaving net leverage at five-year lows.

Leverage drop: Gross leverage fell to 207.5% (26th percentile over the past year); net leverage now at five-year lows.

AI selling: AI stocks net sold for a sixth straight session; trailing 20-day pace of global AI stock selling by hedge funds is the largest in more than five years (−3.0 standard deviations).

Tech focus: Information technology was the most net-sold global sector, with the week’s percentage selling on par with the largest net-selling weeks on record since 2016.

Positioning note: Net leverage reduction is still nowhere near levels seen earlier this year during the Iran war; gross rose month-over-month due to mark-to-market effects.

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Bitcoin fell to roughly $73,500 over the weekend after $1.28 billion in weekly ETF outflows, even as Strategy added another 1,036 coins and took its holding past 850,000.

Price action: Bitcoin touched about $73,500 and broke below its 50-week average; liquidations neared $1 billion amid the Nvidia scandal and Iran tensions.

Strategy purchase: Bought 1,036 bitcoin last week (about $82 million) while spending more than double that amount repurchasing STRC preferred shares.

ETF flows: U.S. spot bitcoin funds saw about $1.28–$1.3 billion of weekly redemptions, turning 2026 flows negative as rate-hike bets rose.

Broader crypto: Ether and XRP also slid; crypto stocks fell despite the Strategy buy.

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Goldman’s Vol Panic Index printed 9.57 on Nov. 5, returning to the panic zone with the largest two-day swing in series history after clients unwound protection mid-week and left the market underhedged into Thursday’s drop.

Index spike: Reading of 9.57 marked the third-largest daily jump on record and the biggest two-day swing in the series.

Underhedged setup: Clients aggressively cut protection during Wednesday’s relief rally, exposing the tape to Thursday’s reversal.

Mag7 demand: Mag7 three-month put skew sits in the 89th percentile, showing concentrated downside hedging.

Correlation: Nasdaq top-100 three-month implied correlation is back near Liberation Day peaks at 35.1%.

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Goldman expects CTA signals negative across roughly 60% of global equity markets, including the S&P 500, with an estimated $28 billion of SPX futures selling over the next week.

Near-term selling: $28 billion of S&P 500 futures selling is estimated for the next week.

Month-ahead: Another $45 billion is projected over the next month, potentially pushing positioning net short.

Key levels: Important S&P levels cited are 7,685 and 7,550.

Coverage: Negative signals span about 60% of global equity markets.

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Goldman’s top tech specialist said the Nasdaq 100 is re-testing its base trendline from the April 2025 and March 2026 lows after a roughly 5% weekly drop, its fourth straight weekly loss.

Trendline test: Friday’s NDX close near 26,990 sat about 1% above the line and 14% below the Oct. 6 high of 31,361.

SOX damage: The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 28% over 22 days.

Positioning context: The level is now the most important technical line for the tech complex after the recent rout.

Broader note: A break would mark a deeper structural shift for the AI-led tape.

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