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On Tuesday, September 22, Vice President JD Vance announced that his fraud task force was removing 750,000 fake Obamacare recipients from the Market. An additional 419,000 recipients are also being investigated for suspected fraud. The removal will save taxpayers roughly $2.2 billion, in an effort to remove scammers from receiving benefits from the Affordable Care Act.

“We’re doing an amazing and common sense thing- We’re making sure that the people receiving Obamacare subsidies are actually entitled to receive them,” said Vance. “We weren’t doing that before.”

According to Vance, the Biden administration had been providing incentives for brokers to enroll individuals into the Obamacare system while simultaneously easing eligibility requirements for the system. Government officials were not checking whether or not individuals met requirements, meaning that the financial incentive was encouraged by Biden-era apathy.

Shortly after Vance announced the removal of hundreds of thousands of Obamacare recipients, stocks plummeted among several of the program’s leading health insurance sellers. Oscar Health, which has nearly 3 million health plans primarily enrolled in Obamacare, saw their stock price fall more than 4%. Centene, which has 3.5 million enrolled in the Market, saw their stock prices drop by almost 3%.

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Many health insurance companies engaged in the Market have seen dips in enrollment, but have alleged that this is not due to fraud, but because the Trump administration has not expanded subsidies to make Obamacare more affordable.

Vance stated that his fraud task force would now begin conducting an additional verification process for those enrolled in Obamacare. They are planning to confirm whether they are legal American residents who meet the income requirements necessary to receive benefits.

The task force allegedly found a ring of 40 brokers who had fraudulently siphoned roughly 50,000 people into Obamacare, including many illegal immigrants. “To put into context the amount of money that we’re stopping from going to fraudsters today, $2.2 billion, the average American child receives about $4,000 in health care benefits every single year,” said Vance. “That means that we are saving 550,000 American children’s worth of healthcare that was going to fraudsters.”

Since the inception of Vance’s task force, the largest proportion of fraud and corruption among government programs has been found in the Department of Health and Human Services. Of the $245.7 billion uncovered in fraud, $96.4 billion has been exposed in HHS.

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In May, the administration announced it would be withholding $1.3 billion in Medicaid payments to California shortly after doing so in Minnesota. The combined deferred payments add up to over $2 billion, and showed that the Trump administration was serious about states prosecuting fraud.

In December 2025, House Republicans questioned the Government Accountability Office about the risk of fraud in the ACA. The GAO enrolled 20 fictitious applicants into ACA programs, and a year later, 18 were still receiving benefits. The fake applicants received $2,350 per month. When the federal Market asked for social security numbers, proof of citizenship, and yearly income statements, the fictitious applicants didn’t provide any, yet still received payments.

In 2023, they “could not identify evidence of reconciliation for over $21 billion in APTC for enrollees.” That same year, 29,000 SSNs were used to receive multiple payments during the span of a single tax year. In 2024, that number more than doubled to 68,000. The following February, House Republicans subpoenaed eight health insurance companies after they refused to provide information about alleged ACA fraud.

On September 9, while speaking at the RNC in Dallas, President Trump vowed to “Pass the Great Healthcare plan to stop all government payments to big insurance companies, and give the money directly to the people, for you to buy your own healthcare and have money left over.” This matches statements Trump has been making since November 2025, during which he chastised Obamacare, calling it “The worst healthcare anywhere in the world.”

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