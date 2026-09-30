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Len's avatar
Len
12h

Hummm another proof of what more Obsmacare was designed to do besides being a lie from the get go and a roll out disaster by the black commie —— waste tax payers money not only to friends and donors but to illegals. And hence the BiDum

Open door disaster — thank you JD

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Frank Clapsaddle's avatar
Frank Clapsaddle
12h

The next (2) years is an eternity in politics especially for Vance. I believe he is a solid choice to succeed in Republican politics - President hmmm. My hesitation stems from the Texas speech last month- charismatic. Not so much

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