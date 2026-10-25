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CHARLES H GIFFORD's avatar
CHARLES H GIFFORD
3m

I absolutely love this article. It's so spot on and so underrepresented in the press because people do get called racist.

Congratulations!

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Allen Hummel's avatar
Allen Hummel
5m

You can call me racist, I don't give a dang. I am TIRED OF BLACKS. They are either uneducated or corrupt, ALL OF THEM.

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