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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
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The first step to MAHA is holding Fauci and his buddies Obama, Gates & Soros accountable for their involvement with the release of COVID, the vaccines and ALL the lies they fed us. An example has to be made to deter others from ever trying this again.

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