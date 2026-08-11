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President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday calling for fewer childhood vaccines, reducing recommended shots to 11.

Schedule reduction target: The order builds on efforts under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reshape the childhood shot schedule, aligning the U.S. with other nations per Trump’s remarks.

Separate MMR doses: Trump directed splitting the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine into three single-disease shots given in separate visits.

Exemption enforcement push: The Department of Justice must investigate states violating vaccine mandate exemptions for parental authority, disability accommodations, religious and medical reasons.

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The Florida Chamber of Commerce launched a Times Square billboard naming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Economic Developer of the Year for driving jobs, businesses and families to Florida.

Migration income stats: Florida gains approximately $2.4 million in net taxable income every hour while New York loses about $1.1 million per hour according to Chamber-cited IRS data.

Resident flow numbers: The Sunshine State gains a net 551 residents daily compared with New York losing 115 residents daily amid progressive tax and policy differences.

Budget contrast cited: New York’s state budget more than doubles Florida’s, and New York City’s municipal budget exceeds the entire Florida state budget by over $8 billion.

Free enterprise focus: Chamber CEO Mark Wilson said the campaign highlights free enterprise versus socialist policies and aims to refocus America on liberty and lower taxes.

Treasury and IRS proposed regulations Tuesday allowing pre-tax paycheck contributions to children’s Trump Accounts and employer matches up to $2,500 tax-free annually for dependents.

Payroll deduction access: Employees can fund dependents’ 530A Trump Accounts with pre-tax dollars straight from paychecks under the new guidance from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Contribution caps detailed: Annual limit reaches $5,000 from family members until age 18, with employers able to add up to $2,500 per worker tax-free within that total.

Pilot seed deposits: Children born 2025 through 2028 receive a one-time $1,000 Treasury deposit, with roughly 7 million already signed up according to Bessent.

Corporate adoption rises: Over 50 companies committed to contributions, some matching the $1,000 seed, as guidance clarifies the framework and may boost interest.

OpenAI completed a secondary share sale totaling roughly $7 billion, letting current and former employees sell stock at the company’s $852 billion valuation ahead of a potential IPO.

Employee liquidity provided: The tender offer eases near-term pressure so staff can cash a portion of holdings after the record $122 billion funding round closed in March.

Prior sales pattern: Secondary deals include a $6.6 billion tender at $500 billion valuation in October and a $1.5 billion offer in 2024 as pre-IPO strategy.

SEC filing status: The company confidentially filed its prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission in June but has disclosed no official debut timeline.

Growth since launch: OpenAI became one of the fastest-growing private companies after ChatGPT’s 2022 debut, with rival Anthropic in a similar position.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a big concept for AI infrastructure financing with Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Blackstone, KKR, Apollo and Brookfield willing to raise $500 billion or more.

New asset class view: Huang called AI systems revenue-generating, productive, long-lived, fungible and flexible assets unlike PCs or phones that can be securitized.

Third-party capital push: The firms signed memos of understanding to mobilize over $500 billion of third-party capital for construction of new AI factories.

Nvidia loan backstop: Nvidia will have the option of backstopping 25% of every loan, potentially delivering more favorable rates for borrowers.

Risks openly noted: Financiers acknowledged excesses and pullbacks will occur, comparing the early stage to the beginnings of mortgage-backed securities markets.

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Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Sung Cho picks Lumentum and Coherent as the AI trade rotates from GPUs toward optical connectivity driven by the shift from training to inference.

Inference drives new needs: The transition requires more data centers closer to customers and optical links for chip-to-chip and server-to-server communication as copper reaches limits.

Capacity hard to scale: Optical demand accelerates with the change yet bringing new capacity online is extremely difficult, providing longer trade duration than prior cycles.

Lumentum strong performance: Cho highlights Lumentum, which has risen 600% in one year, alongside Coherent as leadership evolves with the architecture shift.

ETF and memory context: A semiconductor ETF is up 80% year to date but down 20% from highs, while memory stocks have tripled in recent years.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a 14-page letter proposing broadly distributed personal super-intelligence to empower individuals and prevent concentrated power in governments or businesses.

Three-part philosophy: He bases the approach on individual empowerment as prosperity’s source, invention as superintelligence’s purpose, and balance of power as safety’s foundation.

Open source resumes: Meta is releasing Muse Glimmer, a 30-billion-parameter model that runs on a laptop or single consumer GPU, and soon Muse Spark 1.2 weights.

Billion-dollar community fund: The $1 billion Future is for Everyone Fund will invest in U.S. communities with Meta data centers, after teachers received $50,000 bonuses in Louisiana.

Avoid concentrated control: Power held by a small number of individuals, businesses, governments or AI itself would produce less favorable outcomes for everyone else, he argued.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring says memory chipflation is a multi-year structural headwind, with enterprises accelerating PC, server and storage purchases, creating further upside for select hardware names.

Fear of missing procurement: Enterprises prioritize locking in favorable prices and limiting shortages rather than delaying hardware buys until pricing cools, boosting near-term demand.

Bullish stock picks: Woodring favors Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Everpure, TD Synnex and Lenovo for exposure to durable server and storage infrastructure spending.

Valuation caution issued: Hardware stocks have risen over 100% since early 2025 and trade at aggregate 25x P/E, nearly double prior peaks, nearing cycle end.

Shortage duration view: JPMorgan’s Jay Kwon sees the memory supply-demand shortage continuing for at least two years with demand broadening from GPU to CPU.

Alexander Hamilton High School in West Los Angeles, the filming location for Beverly Hills, 90210, has enrollment down from nearly 3,000 students pre-pandemic to 2,000 amid rising costs and pressures.

Enrollment decline continues: Community representative Jsané Tyler, in her 12th year, watches numbers fall year over year, with magnet programs the only factor helping balance them.

Infrastructure challenges mount: A roughly $400 million modernization project is behind schedule and one building’s basement floods when it rains at the 90-year-old campus.

Bond documents reveal woes: LAUSD’s $222 million debt sale this week highlights empty classrooms, shrinking revenue, new labor contracts, wildfires, immigration enforcement and FBI probe.

Cash risk by 2027: Los Angeles County officials warn the district could run short of cash as soon as November 2027 amid national enrollment and aid expiration pressures.

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