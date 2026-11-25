Nasdaq futures sank nearly 3% and selling widened after the open as October Personal Consumption Expenditure held at 3.8% headline and core printed a tick hot at 3.3%, locking in expectations for a quarter-point Fed increase on Dec. 9.

Hot PCE print : Headline personal-consumption expenditures rose 3.8% year-over-year while core accelerated to 3.3%, above the 3.2% consensus and the highest core since November 2023.

Futures plunge : Overnight Nasdaq 100 futures dropped as much as 3.1% and S&P 500 futures fell near 2% before the data hit.

Selling widens : Early Wednesday trade pushed the Nasdaq down 3.7%, the S&P 500 down 2.6% and the Dow down more than 800 points as losses spread beyond chips.

Tariff overlay: Fresh Section 301 proposals on 14 trading partners added to pressure on tech and growth names into the Thanksgiving break.

Subscribe

The climb ahead is steep and the market can be cruel. But Americans built fortunes from raw ambition! The railroad barons who opened a continent, the oil wildcatters who drilled through dry holes until the gusher hit, the traders who turned American free enterprise into the world’s capital of capital.

They went through worse and they bet everything on the American idea that markets and drive create wealth. We will not watch that edge get dulled.

We press for prosperity every session, even through the drawdowns, the way the builders of this country did.

All of us here at The Capitalist appreciate your support, your loyalty and time you take to read us everyday, so we make this promise to you.

Your money matters. We will staff the desks that bring you the news and information that matters so you can do what you do best, build your American Dream.

Subscribe

Jensen Huang’s Monday reinstatement as Nvidia CEO has already given way to another selloff, with the executive telling staff he is in daily therapy and apologizing while lawmakers schedule December hearings and the shares fall further.

Therapy and apology : At a Tuesday all-hands, Huang said he spends 90 minutes a day in therapy, apologized for code-of-conduct breaches, and disclosed additional affairs to the board before his return.

No succession plan : He told employees a formal successor would create unnecessary hierarchy, leaving Nvidia without a designated backup after his 11-day exit.

Congress schedule : Private interviews with three House committees are set for Dec. 1 and a public Senate Banking hearing for Dec. 3 on chip exports and the reported ties.

Trump comments: The president said a pardon is always an option and it is not too late for a U.S. stake, while disclosure filings show he holds Nvidia shares worth tens of millions.

Subscribe

A Brooklyn federal jury convicted Huawei and three subsidiaries on 10 of 12 counts, including conspiracy to steal U.S. trade secrets, bank and wire fraud, and Iran sanctions violations, while acquitting the company of racketeering.

Mixed verdict : Jurors found the Chinese tech giant guilty on the trade-secret, fraud and sanctions charges but cleared it of the racketeering conspiracy that would have labeled it a criminal enterprise.

Trial length : The verdict followed a three-month trial; Huawei said the conviction lacked legal or factual merit and signaled it would pursue further legal action.

Iran links : Prosecutors alleged a two-decade scheme that included lying to banks about work with Iran.

China response: The company has rejected the outcome and indicated it will contest the findings.

The U.S. Trade Representative unveiled proposed Section 301 duties on 14 trading partners after an excess-capacity probe, with China facing an additional 20% rate and several others at 15%, a move that added to Wednesday’s futures pressure.

Scope of probe : The investigation covers China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, India, Vietnam and others, with higher rates possibly taking effect in January.

China rate : The proposal layers a 20% duty on China atop existing measures, with a higher 40% rate possible if talks collapse.

Market reaction : The announcement hit Nasdaq futures and Nvidia shares as investors digested another potential tariff round.

Truce context: The timing comes as Washington and Beijing weigh whether to extend their current trade arrangement.

Subscribe

Dell reported third-quarter revenue that more than doubled on AI server demand, raised its full-year outlook to $202 billion, and expanded its buyback by $25 billion, yet the shares dropped in premarket trade as the sector sold off.

Revenue jump : Sales reached $54.94 billion with adjusted earnings of $9.45 a share, both ahead of estimates, driven by infrastructure demand.

Raised guide : The company lifted its fiscal-year revenue outlook to $202 billion and authorized an additional $25 billion in share repurchases.

AI orders : Management pointed to a large AI server backlog and continued hyperscaler demand even as the stock moved lower.

Timing issue: The beat arrived on a day of broad tech selling, with Dell down alongside Nvidia and other AI-linked names.

Subscribe

The American Institute for Economic Research’s 2026 Thanksgiving Cost Index rose 2.6% from a year earlier and 32.1% above 2019 levels to a record, led by an 8.4% jump in turkey and poultry prices amid avian flu and higher diesel costs.

Index rise : The AIER measure reached an all-time high, with turkey and poultry the largest contributors to the year-over-year increase.

Drivers : Avian flu outbreaks and elevated diesel costs pushed the poultry component higher.

Longer view : The index stands 32.1% above its 2019 level.

Consumer impact: The record reading arrives as households prepare for the holiday amid broader price pressures.

Subscribe

Crude prices declined as traders weighed a prospective global supply surplus ahead of an OPEC+ meeting this weekend against renewed Saudi-Houthi hostilities that raised concerns about Red Sea shipping.

Supply outlook : Falling prices reflected expectations of rising production and a looming surplus, with Brent holding near $90 despite geopolitical risks.

Middle East factor : Renewed attacks and tensions in the region failed to offset the downward pressure from supply assessments.

OPEC+ timing : The moves came ahead of the group’s weekend meeting, with Iraq separately rejecting an assessment that its sustainable capacity is under 5 million barrels a day.

Product demand: Soft refined-product demand added to the pressure even as shipping concerns persisted around Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Subscribe

The Conference Board’s consumer-confidence index rose to 103.3 in November, far above the 92.2 forecast and the highest since January 2025, with sharp gains in both current conditions and near-term outlooks following the midterms.

Index jump : The headline measure increased roughly 11 points, marking the biggest two-month rebound since the COVID vaccine period.

Labor views : Improvement was led by a sharp rise in assessments of the job market, with gas prices below $4 a gallon also cited as a factor.

Analyst skepticism : Some researchers dismissed the rebound as having limited predictive value for actual spending, calling the survey unreliable.

Timing: The release came Tuesday as markets digested mixed equity moves and ahead of the Wednesday inflation data.

Support The Capitalist by getting the SubStack App

Get the App