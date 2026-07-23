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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
Jul 24

I don't trust goole either. I've heard they spy on you. They are in a lot of other things that you

have to sign up for and they always say I have the wrong password when I don't. I have a password book and write them down, so I know they are right.

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Len's avatar
Len
Jul 23

Couldn’t happen to a bigger crook

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