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Liberal ideology has had horrific effects on our society. The Lindsay Clancy trial is the result of feminism, the popularity of Hasan Piker is the result of socialism, and the persistence of trans athletes in women’s sports is the result of perverted gender ideology. But where did all of this insanity come from?

How did we get here?

A huge reason why we are currently caught in a cultural crisis is due to the liberal takeover of colleges. Young America’s Foundation recently published a report, aptly titled “Comedy & Tragedy,” outlining some of the most progressive classes currently available at major colleges. As YAF Representative Rob Tandy told The Capitalist, “The report exposes what ideas students are being exposed to. There’s a lot of classes being taught on Marxism, gender ideology, and race… We’re trying to reveal what’s really being taught in college classrooms, behind closed doors.”

Schools are coaxing students into paying nearly $10,000 for pro-Marxist classes that sound more like SNL sketches than serious studies. The report outlines endless avant-garde courses, from “Rainbow Cowboys”, which explores gender and sexuality in Westerns, to a seminar on Bad Bunny, studying the “Latinx artist” in relation to “empire, gender, and queerness.”

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American universities are charging students thousands and thousands of dollars to take radical, woke classes. The average cost of tuition at top American Universities has continued to explode, typically ranging from $85,000-$95,000 per semester during the 2025-2026 school year. Simultaneously, the quality of the classes offered at schools like Harvard, Columbia, and UPenn have become laughable.

At Princeton, a three credit-hour course costs just shy of $6,000. For their money, students can take classes such as “Marx in the 21st Century,” “Latinx Feminisms and Queer Interventions for Saving the World,” and “Criminalizing Immigrants: From Border Patrol to Mass Incarceration.” Students looking to major in African American Studies can take a class entitled “Black Latinidad: from Frederick Douglass to Cardi B.” Cardi B is an ex-stripper who claimed she used to drug men and rob them, but here she is being heralded as a historic cultural hero. Architecture students can take a class called “Designing Reparations,” where they study the works of radical black activists such as Angela Y. Davis, the Marxist feminist. The class teaches students that “reparations are a matter of design,” and that there is a direct link between “urbanism, planetary climate crisis, [and] postcolonialism.”

At UPenn, a three credit-hour course costs $5,088. For that price, students can take classes such as “Extreme Heat: White Nationalism in the Age of Climate Change,” which asks students to consider the connections between environmentalism, right wing nationalist movements, and the climate crisis. They can also take a course in “Decolonizing French Food,” which dives into how colonialism is responsible for peoples’ perception of French food being limited to baguettes and croissants, while “employing theoretical tools” such as “feminist and gender studies, critical race studies, and postcolonial studies.”

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Tandy told The Capitalist that he has a hard time picking which class he finds the most absurd, simply because there are so many. “The underlying issue we have with these courses is that they’re promoting a dark ideology. We’ve been publishing this report since 1995… The overwhelming liberal bias hasn’t changed.”

Although there are hundreds of radical classes listed in the report, covering all aspects of racial inequality, queer thought, feminism, and communism, there are a few notable highlights we would be remiss not to point out. Those include:

Wellesley College’s $6,000 class on “Gender and Race in Westerns: Rainbow Cowboys (and Girls)”

Barnard College’s $6,408 class on “Queer Caribbean Critique”

University of Illinois’ $1,803 class on “Black Dances of Resistance”

University of Minnesota’s $3,972 class on “Wakanda & Black Liberatory Futures” (Wakanda is a fictional African country from Marvel Comics)

UCLA’s $4,261 class on “Trans Theater and Performance”

University of Georgia’s $8,727 class on “Bodies, Gender, Sexuality and Sex Education for Children and Youth ”

University of Kentucky’s $4,008 class on “Diversity and Society in Video Games”

University of Oklahoma’s $2,214 class on “Gender and James Bond”

UC Berkeley’s $4,261 class on “Post-Apocalyptic Botany”

University of Miami’s $7,263 class on “Is Star Wars a Religion?”

Syracuse University’s $8,007 class on “Queering the Middle Ages”

Bowdoin College’s $3,768 class on “Jindar Justice: Gender and Sexual Activism in Arab-Majority Societies”

Texas State University’s $2,181 class on “Jesus and Gender”

The big takeaway? Maybe think twice before letting your kids take out hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt to attend college.

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