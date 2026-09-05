The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere's avatar
It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere
3h

I agree that these classes are created and likely taught by idiots. That said, I seriously doubt that any of these are required for a student’s major. Most likely they satisfy an elective and anyone taking them is looking for three units they can earn by just showing up occasionally.

Reply
Share
Ross Blocher's avatar
Ross Blocher
7h

That’s cute… in the subtitle of your article attacking education, you wrote “it’s” instead of “its”.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture