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Gosia's avatar
Gosia
Aug 7

Say they have 200 passengers. X $50= $10,000. This has NOTHING to do with efficiency. It shows two things; 1.They don't care about their clients. 2. They only car about money. Nobody is fooled. You don't even have the integrity to admit what you are doing.

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John The Visionary's avatar
John The Visionary
Aug 6

Nobody went to the moon. Nobody's going to Mars. Nobody. No matter how much money you throw at it.

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