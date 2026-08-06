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JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that leverage across financial markets remains elevated, with margin debt the highest it has ever been, raising chances somebody will disrupt the market quickly.

Highest margin debt ever: Dimon said margin debt is the highest it has ever been, with much hidden under other names through prime brokerages, hedge funds, ETFs and Treasury arbitrage strategies.

Quick disruption chance: Heavy leverage creates a higher chance that somebody will disrupt the market in a quick way and people get rattled over it, he told CNBC.

Isolated failures absorbed: The recent heavy losses at AI hedge fund Situational Awareness, where JPMorgan was a prime broker, showed markets can absorb such episodes without broader disruption.

Not called systemic: Dimon stopped short of labeling the high leverage systemic, noting actual losses matter more than leverage alone, as seen with mortgages in 2008.

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Mode Mobile received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

Mode revenue and EBITDA numbers include full year revenue and EBITDA of businesses acquired by Mode Mobile in 2025.

SpaceX shares closed at 108.27 after a 13.61% drop, more than half off the June peak, yet retail investors bought every day since the IPO while ARK Invest added $14.5 million dollars in shares.

Retail buying never stops: Investors net purchased $22.7 million dollars of SpaceX in Wednesday’s first hour, more than three times the average and the third-largest haul across 37 sessions since the IPO.

ARK Invest buys SpaceX: Cathie Wood’s firm acquired 128,932 SpaceX shares valued at roughly $14.5 million dollars after the decline as part of a $28.7 million dollar combined investment with TSMC.

Earnings reveal AI costs: First public results topped revenue and adjusted earnings expectations, yet nearly $16 billion dollars in quarterly AI and data center spending contributed to the sharp stock selloff.

Lockup expires this Thursday: Up to 912 million shares from employees and pre-IPO investors become eligible for sale, potentially more than doubling the public float without requiring any actual sales.

Both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk beat second-quarter estimates and raised full-year outlooks, yet investors cheered Lilly’s results while punishing Novo, underscoring a growing divide between the obesity drug giants.

Lilly market share lead: Lilly held a 60.9% share of the U.S. obesity and diabetes drug market in the second quarter compared with Novo Nordisk’s 38.8%, according to its earnings presentation.

Lilly revenue surge: Resilient demand for Mounjaro and Zepbound pushed Lilly revenue up 48% from a year ago as the company hiked its full-year revenue guidance despite lower U.S. prices.

Novo pill shortfall: Revenue of Novo’s Wegovy pill came in slightly below analyst estimates even after reaching more than 5 million patients since its January U.S. launch.

Pipeline setbacks noted: Novo reported mixed CagriSema results that failed to match Zepbound on blood sugar control, plus a recent heart drug that failed to reduce major cardiovascular events.

Ford Motor announced Thursday that its new midsize electric pickup truck called the Fathom will start at $28,350. Preorders begin early 2027 with deliveries expected later in 2027.

First UEV platform vehicle: The Fathom is the first vehicle to be built using Ford’s Universal Electric Vehicle platform, key to bringing Model e from losses to breakeven by 2029.

Total price target hit: Destination and delivery charges of $1,595 bring the starting price to $29,945, meeting the $30,000 mark the automaker had long promised.

Timeline and production: Preorders for the five-passenger truck start in early 2027 with deliveries later that year at the Louisville Assembly Plant using new processes.

Context of EV slowdown: The push comes despite a massive slowdown in EV adoption, elimination of U.S. incentives, and $19.5 billion in prior restructuring charges related to electric vehicles.

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Diageo shares jumped nearly 7.3% Thursday after the world’s biggest spirits maker unveiled a $1 billion three-year savings plan, with related restructuring costs totaling $1.2 billion to turn around the business.

Organic sales decline: Organic net sales for the year ending June 30 declined 2% to $19.643 billion while adjusted operating profit rose 2% to $5.7 billion largely from cost savings.

North America weakness: CEO Dave Lewis noted hard work ahead particularly in North America where organic sales declined 8.4% in the year ending June 30 for the company.

World Cup sales boost: FIFA World Cup helped drive ready-to-drink beverages and cocktails sales up 35.1% largely from Casamigos ready-to-serve and strong Bulleit and Ketel One sales.

Strategic priorities set: Key priorities include keeping core brands competitive with consumer trends, putting customers central to decisions, and building a more agile efficient operating framework.

Budget Australian airline Jetstar will begin charging passengers between $18 and $37 for storing large carry-on bags in overhead compartments starting in February 2027.

New fee structure set: The priority carry-on fee of A$25 to A$52 depending on route includes early boarding access for bags up to 22 pounds on one-way flights.

Weight limit removed: Bags stowed in compartments will no longer be weighed by staff before boarding, removing the current 15-pound limit for those who pay the fee.

Free underseat allowance: Passengers can still stow smaller bags such as a purse, laptop bag or backpack meeting measurements under the seat in front of them free.

Efficiency goal stated: CEO Stephanie Tully said the change will make better use of overhead locker space, streamline boarding and help more flights depart on time.

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