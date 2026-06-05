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John The Visionary
Jun 6

Nobody needs a Trillion fucking dollar$. Nobody went to Outer Space. Nobody.

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Karchi
Jun 6

SpaceX hitting the Nasdaq index : you don’t tell the truth that the rules got changed specifically to allow companies like SpaceX to join it !

Early investors seeking liquidity and the pension funds are paying via the indexes meaning the average American is paying via the 401(k)

This is not capitalism this is unethical stealing

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