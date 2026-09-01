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Five clips hit the desk. I read them. You get the verdict. Same rules as always, who prints, who gets carried out, what happens next.

Alphabet is down 6% over the past month while the S&P 500 climbed 3%. Goldman’s Eric Sheridan pins it on a Q2 search miss and a brain drain out of Gemini, DeepMind, and Google. Hassabis is now DeepMind chairman. Jeff Dean walked after 27 years. Gemini 3.5 Pro is late. The stock is paying for more than résumés.

Winners? Nvidia, TSMC, and Google Cloud contractors. Cloud jumped 82% to $24.8 billion with a $514 billion backlog. They get paid whether Gemini 4 ships.

Losers? Alphabet longs who bought the deep-bench story. Full-year capex just jumped to $195–$205 billion from $180–$190 billion. Dean left. Gemini slipped. Multiples hate both.

Next? Gemini 4 is the only story that stops the bleed. Slip again and the 6% slide becomes a rerating. Watch Q3 search and the next name out the door.

Same movie we called in “Google got punished for spending like a drunken sailor on AI” Cloud crushed. Capex exploded. Stock still ate a 6% hit. Brain drain is the new alibi. The tab was already the problem. Demand is real. The multiple recovers when the spend prints returns, not résumés.

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NVIDIA shocked Wall Street again with $96.2 billion in revenue, up 106% year over year.

Their CFO expects $3–$4 trillion in AI infrastructure spending by 2030.¹

Oracle’s results tell the same story.

The company reported $19.2 billion in revenue, up 21% year over year. Cloud infrastructure sales jumped 93%, while long-term cloud contracts surged to $638 billion — a 363% increase in just one year.

The message couldn’t be clearer: AI isn’t a bubble. It’s the new economy.¹

The Problem No One Talks About:

Data centers and AI supercomputers run 24/7, devouring electricity.

But lithium batteries can’t keep up.1 They’re too expensive, supplies are tight, and China controls more than 70% of global lithium processing.

If AI is going to scale to trillions of dollars, the real constraint isn’t chips…

It’s power storage.¹

The Breakthrough That Could Change Everything

That’s why sodium-ion batteries are emerging as the solution.¹

Sodium is 1,400x more abundant than lithium , with significant reserves located in the U.S 9

Batteries can be made at a fraction of the cost of lithium — up to 90% less expensive in the first year of use. 6

They last longer8, are safer7, and can be built at scale using domestic materials.1

And Next Thing Technologies, an American-owned company, is bringing this breakthrough to market. Their sodium-ion batteries are designed to power everything from massive AI data centers to affordable home backup systems.¹

Think about it: NVIDIA builds the chips.

Oracle runs the cloud. But without safer, cheaper, U.S.-made batteries, the AI boom hits a wall.

Next Thing Technologies is building the infrastructure that could make it possible.¹

Already, 9,500+ investors have committed more than $11 million.3 And right now, shares are available at just $6 with up to 15% in bonus shares until September 6th.⁴

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DISCLAIMER

Please refer to our full Disclosures page [ http://www.nextthing.tech/email-disclosure ] to see important information regarding the statements made herein, sometimes identified by superscript numbers (¹, ², etc.).

Forward-looking statements, performance and progress claims (cost, safety, longevity), and market data are speculative estimates based on current assumptions, involve risks, and are not guaranteed. Past performance does not predict future results, specific data requires verification, third-party mentions are informational only, and offer terms may change without notice.

Investing involves risks, including loss of principal. Please read the Offering Circular [ http://edgar.secdatabase.com/61/121390024095418/filing-main.htm ] before investing.

Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Next Thing Technologies for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of May, Rainmaker has received $90,775. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

John Ternus takes the keys today after Tim Cook’s 15-year run turned $350 billion into more than $4 trillion. Hardware guy. First test is AI, Trump, regulators, and whatever comes after the iPhone. BofA’s Wamsi Mohan says embedding AI across devices is Ternus’s thing. Cook stays executive chairman. Street grace period: 6 to 12 months.

Winners? Apple hardware lifers and device-first shareholders. Cook left Services above $100 billion. Ternus built the phones. The foldable and the September 9 launch are his opening bid.

Losers? OpenAI’s hardware shop and the ex-Apple hands Apple says walked secrets out. Tang Tan and Chang Liu are named. Cook’s political magic does not transfer in a box.

Next? September 9 is the first exam. New Siri has to work. The OpenAI fight gets uglier. If the foldable slips or AI still looks rented, the grace period dies.

We called this war in “Apple’s lawsuit screams AI hardware is the iPhone makers future”

Monday’s filings prove it. Apple says OpenAI is destroying evidence. OpenAI calls the case baseless and says its ChatGPT device can unseat the iPhone. Control the hardware or watch the pins eat lunch. Ternus ships a real AI device or manages decline in nicer aluminum.

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Hut 8 popped as much as 4% premarket after the Journal said Anthropic signed a $35 billion cloud deal with Nvidia-backed Lambda. Hut 8 is building the Nueces County, Texas campus Nvidia will lease. Used to mine bitcoin. Now it turns scarce power into 15-year AI leases. Benchmark’s Mark Palmer is at $195. That is about 143% upside.

Winners? Hut 8, Nvidia, and Lambda. Asher Genoot already locked a $7 billion Fluidstack lease and a $9.8 billion Beacon Point deal that can stretch to $25.1 billion.

Losers? Late bitcoin-miner tourists still pricing Hut 8 as a hash-rate toy. Also the cash-burning labs that have to rent this iron because they never built their own.

Next? More late-stage Hut 8 projects hit the tape. Power-first campuses in Texas and Louisiana become collateral the Street can underwrite. Watts get bid, not white papers.

This is the grab we flagged in “Anthropic begs Meta for a compute life raft after Musk Colossus hookup” They were starving for Nvidia iron. Now they wrote a $35 billion check through Lambda and parked it on Hut 8 dirt. Winners hoard electrons. Valuations follow the power bill. Load contracted megawatts, not chatbot sermons.

Elon Musk told the G20 Innovation Ministerial in Chapel Hill the over-under is 1 billion humanoid robots in 10 years. Robots building robots. Starts slow, then explodes. Each unit five times a human’s output, a bet he will put serious money on. That fleet, he claims, outproduces every human on earth. Sermon, not a shipping report.

Winners? Tesla if Optimus leaves the Academy and hits a factory clock. Actuator, reducer, and memory suppliers already pouring lines aimed at a million-unit ramp.

Losers? Labor-heavy incumbents who think a decade is plenty of time. Anyone still valuing Tesla as a car company with a science-fair robot in the lobby.

Next? Watch Fremont conversion and second-half 2026 Academy units, not the podium math. If bodies do not ship, the 1 billion line becomes another promise the multiple eats.

Musk also said AI lifts the global economy 20% to 30%, or $20 trillion to $30 trillion a year. Talk is cheap. Last look, Optimus was still an early-stage promise while Tesla capex sat north of $25 billion. A billion bots in ten years is the same bet, louder. Pay for units, not adjectives.

Dyson just dropped a $499 CameraJet toothbrush with a built-in camera and an AI jet that hunts the gaps where plaque starts. Blue or pink. Preorder now. Six years of R&D so you can skip flossing and watch your gums on the MyDyson app. Oral-B and Philips already sold smart brushes. Dyson put a camera in your mouth.

Winners? Dyson’s personal-care machine. Hair tools already hit 30% of U.S. sales by 2023. The $100 HushJet Mini has been selling out since April. Premium vanity prints cash.

Losers? Anyone paying $499 to film their molars. Also the 85% of people a study said had never heard of smart toothbrushes. That is a gift-shop SKU, not a category.

Next? Preorders tell the truth by Christmas. If CameraJet sits with the dead washing machine and the killed EV, it was theater. If it ships, a $300 knockoff follows.

This is late-cycle consumer tech stamping AI on the box. Cameras in glasses, pendants, now enamel. Dyson can sell expensive air and expensive hair. A half-grand toothbrush with a spy cam is a margin experiment, not a category kill. Rich people will buy the pink one. The floss industry will survive.

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