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Notsofast's avatar
Notsofast
4h

Mr. Turner, I’m 100% down for your suggestion. My favorite saying to my spouse at the airport when Mark, the wannabee basketball player or Quashanda, the ‘Where were you raised? - KMART?’ Shopper, a, er, I meant the 1.5” or longer nails passenger walk by is, “TMI.“.

This is of course short for, “For crying out loud, you are assuming entirely too much about airport clothing etiquette because you think it is all about you but it is not since your clothing (or lack thereof) is sending too bloody much information about you that none of us signed up for nor want which is to say that some of those surprises underneath your basketball shorts or skin tight leggings need to be kept at home in the privacy of your space, not polluting mine.“

We definitely have a culture problem with freedom being taken to the nth degree. I of course respect your freedom to do what you want, but when you absolutely disregard how you might be perceived and even more important how you look and think that’s freedom, you’ve lost all sense of propriety.

There is a place for a collar for men and nice fitting slacks for women. The airport is such a place and while I’m at it, the cruise lines that sell cheap cruises need to get a grip, raise their prices , and weed out those with zero public behavioral standards.

Here’s to more collars, ladies who’ve been taught what the word, “ladylike” means, no belly buttons on display even from 15 year olds and some writer who can take them on as you requested.

Until then, here’s to calling out and shaming miscreants.

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JASON TURNER's avatar
JASON TURNER
5h

This like everything is just shifting blame stating a service we pay for shouldn’t be improved yet we the people for which said service is for need to improve.

Sorry I don’t accept that and I don’t accept any paying customer adhering to some made up standard you have generated.

I am a normal sized man that works out I’m not adopting a business casual attire for travel, the seats in planes are made for tiny men, I am going to be comfortable on my flights I pay 500 dollars for cause my government is destroying the free markets with retard wars.

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