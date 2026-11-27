Stocks climbed Friday to finish a volatile shortened week, with the Dow up 510 points and the major averages on pace for their best weekly gains since April 2025.

Huang return catalyst: Jensen Huang’s Monday reinstatement as Nvidia CEO sent the stock up 31% and drove the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to their strongest single-day gains since April 2025.

Tech sector rebound: Meta and Amazon each gained about 3%, Broadcom rose 2%, and Anthropic added more than 8% as technology led the Friday bounce.

Weekly gains solid: Entering the session the Dow was up 5%, the S&P nearly 5%, and the Nasdaq more than 5%, putting the Dow on track for its biggest weekly advance since April 2025.

Broader context: The market was closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and closes early Friday; earlier AI-related pressure and rate-hike expectations had weighed on sentiment before the recovery.

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Nvidia reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO less than two weeks after his resignation over personal matters, reigniting questions about whether major tech leaders are viewed as too big to fail.

Resignation and return: Huang stepped down Nov. 12 after reports of extramarital affairs; the board indicated on the Nov. 17 earnings call it had no plan to reinstate him, then reversed course on Nov. 23.

Key-man concerns: Analysts cited Huang’s central role and the reported 60 direct reports he oversees as evidence of heavy reliance on a single leader for strategy and operations.

Expert views: Dan Ives called Huang “not replaceable” and a linchpin of the AI Revolution; Gil Luria noted the market impact of his temporary departure from the world’s most profitable company.

Succession questions: Stephen Henriques argued nothing is too big to fail and pointed to successful transitions at Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Uber, while Patrick Moorhead said the board still owes investors a clear succession plan.

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H ackers breach Air Force flagship Cloud One platform

Hackers have breached the U.S. Air Force’s flagship Cloud One computing platform, discovered during a recent upgrade, raising risks to sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data.

Discovery and disruption: The intrusion was found within the past month while upgrading the system; it has disrupted operations, paused migrations of back-office applications, and blocked updates on existing apps.

Potential access: One source said intruders exploited a software vulnerability to reach the control plane, likened to a “universal remote” that could in theory show aircraft status or spare-parts movement.

Systems affected: Cloud One supports applications managing personnel data, pay, logistics, maintenance, air-defense radar feeds and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System across more than 200 locations.

Response: Cyber Command was called in to assess damage; the Air Force said it does not comment on specific network security but continuously takes measures to protect systems.

President Trump called for an immediate investigation into the Bureau of Economic Analysis after third-quarter GDP growth was revised upward to 4.3% from the 3.4% advance estimate released before the midterms.

Revision details: The Commerce Department’s BEA raised the annualized third-quarter figure by 0.9 percentage points on Wednesday; the advance estimate had been published Oct. 29, five days before the Nov. 3 elections.

Trump’s claim: In a Truth Social post he described the pre-election numbers as “FAKE,” a “RECORD SETTING ERROR,” and a “massive, and purposeful, error,” and asked why the higher figure was not issued earlier.

BEA explanation: The agency said the upward revision mainly reflected more complete source data on investment and consumer spending; it routinely issues three estimates per quarter.

Next step: The final third-quarter GDP estimate is scheduled for release on Dec. 23.

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SpaceX shares climbed about 4% in premarket trading after Elon Musk said he will donate an additional company share to every American child each year, expanding an earlier Trump Accounts gift.

New annual pledge: Musk posted on X that he will give “another share of SpaceX to all kids in America every year.”

Prior Trump Accounts gift: On Wednesday SpaceX said it would donate one Class A share to every active Trump Account, with Musk personally matching the gift; nearly 70 million accounts had been created as of October.

Transfer timing: SpaceX’s contribution is set for next month; Musk’s personal shares will transfer after his lockup expires in June next year.

Trading reaction: Shares jumped more than 7% in overnight Blue Ocean ATS trading after the post and were last about 4% higher in premarket amid a broader tech rebound.

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AI shopping agents from OpenAI, Meta, Google and others are expanding, but Amazon and other sites are blocking or limiting them, creating a patchy and often frustrating experience for users.

Retailer split: Walmart and Sephora have opened sites to agents, while Amazon, eBay, United Airlines and Kohl’s limit actions or block them; Coach and Gap allow browsing but not checkout.

Amazon’s stance: The company has walled off its site most aggressively, previously blocking Meta’s Muse and Elon Musk’s Grok Bot from placing orders, and has sued Perplexity over its Comet agent.

Performance data: A Visa study found agents failed about 43% of test shopping tasks, and in more than half of those failures they bought a product that did not meet the stated requirements.

Outlook: McKinsey and ICSC have projected U.S. agentic-commerce revenue could reach up to $1 trillion by 2030, even as analysts note the current rollout remains messy.

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Despite inflation and consumer worries, recent retailer results suggest the holiday season could deliver stronger sales and stock performance than many bears have expected.

Target momentum: The discounter reported third-quarter sales up 7.1%, comparable sales up 5.6% and store traffic up 5%, then raised its full-year sales outlook to around 6%; shares are up 79% year-to-date near a 52-week high.

Other winners: Walmart CFO John David Rainey said the holidays have started well, and Best Buy posted its best sales growth in years.

Consumer strength: Household finances remain supported by income growth plus rising stock and home values, keeping spending power intact even with higher prices.

Broader takeaway: Retailers are entering the season with real momentum rather than the sharp slowdown some forecasts had projected.

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Ford revealed its new GT41 Hypercar during the Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field, pairing a 5.4-liter V8 with a hybrid system as it prepares an all-Ford effort to win Le Mans outright in June 2027.

Powertrain: The car uses a naturally aspirated, in-house-designed 5.4-liter Coyote-based V8 paired with a hybrid system drawing on Ford’s production hybrid and battery expertise.

Le Mans goal: CEO Jim Farley said the team is returning next summer “to take on Ferrari and the best of the world to win Le Mans outright” in a fully internal Ford Racing program.

Heritage link: The GT41 builds on the GT40, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four consecutive years starting in 1966, the story chronicled in the film Ford v Ferrari.

Broader benefits: Farley noted that lessons in battery technology, hybrid-control software and predictive-failure AI from the program can transfer to vehicles such as the Transit and Super Duty.

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