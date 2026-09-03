The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
4h

NO NO NO to Chinese dash boards or anything else from the Chinese as they CAN NOT be trusted. This is where covid came from. Hard telling what they would ut in the dash boards

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture