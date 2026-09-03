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Clips hit the desk. I read them. You get the verdict.

Same rules as always, who prints, who gets carried out, what happens next. Lets go.

Detroit finally stopped whispering. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation told Congress Thursday to permanently ban the sale, import and manufacturing of Chinese connected vehicles, hardware and software before the session dies on Jan. 3. CEO John Bozzella called it dumping of subsidized connected cars. BYD and Geely already flood Europe and Latin America. Midterms hit in November.

Winners? Detroit, the UAW, and every U.S. plant still standing. A statutory ban turns today’s Commerce rule into law and keeps Chinese software out of American dashboards.

Losers? BYD, Geely, and Mercedes if the Senate bill treats nearly 20% Chinese ownership as a kill switch. Europe and Latin America become the dumping ground.

Next? Watch the Senate Commerce text before January. If Mercedes gets carved out, the ban is real. If not, lobbyists water it into another press release.

This is national-security cover for industrial policy, and I’m fine with that. China subsidizes the metal and owns the software. You don’t let an adversary wire every car on I-95. Permanence beats another temporary Commerce rule. Congress either writes it into statute by Jan. 3 or spends 2027 explaining why it didn’t.

Together with NEXT THING TECHNOLOGIES

Right now, almost every battery in America runs on lithium.

Your phone. Your laptop. Your car. Even the power grids storing clean energy.

But here’s the catch: China controls more than 70% of global lithium processing.

That means America’s future is tied to a supply chain we don’t control. If China slows exports or raises prices…we’re stuck.

Washington knows this can’t continue. That’s why, since January 2025, the White House has signed or approved 160 mineral deals totaling nearly $40 billion.

The goal: secure America’s energy independence and cut China out of the equation. 1

This shift opens the door for a new winner.

Because while everyone else fights over lithium, one overlooked solution is ready right now… sodium-ion batteries.

Here’s why they’re a game changer:

Sodium is 1,400x more abundant than lithium, with significant reserves located in the U.S

Batteries can be made at a fraction of the cost of lithium — up to 90% less expensive in the first year of use.

They last longer, are safer, and can be built at scale using domestic materials.

And one company is working to bring that solution to market: Next Thing Technologies.

Their batteries are being designed to scale from massive grid storage projects to affordable $100/month home backup systems.

That means they could power everything from America’s infrastructure to your neighborhood.

The timing couldn’t be better.

Billions in federal funding and private investment are flowing into U.S. mineral projects. Manufacturing is coming back home. And America is determined to break free from China’s supply chains.

Next Thing Technologies is positioned to be the backbone of this new energy era.

Over 9,500 investors have already backed them with $11M+.

You can still invest in their current round at just $6/share — with up to 15% in bonus shares until September 6th.

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DISCLAIMER

Please refer to our full Disclosures page to see important information regarding the statements made herein, sometimes identified by superscript numbers.

Forward-looking statements, performance and progress claims (cost, safety, longevity), and market data are speculative estimates based on current assumptions, involve risks, and are not guaranteed. Past performance does not predict future results, specific data requires verification, third-party mentions are informational only, and offer terms may change without notice. Investing involves risks, including loss of principal. Please read the Offering Circular before investing.

Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Next Thing Technologies for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of May, Rainmaker has received $90,775. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins wants exemptions that put crypto capital raising back on U.S. soil. Regulation Crypto Assets would let startups raise $5 million over four years and larger issuers $75 million every 12 months, plus a safe harbor once the investment contract dies. The last crowd chased innovators offshore. Atkins wants the fees, listings, and tax base home.

Winners? Onshore exchanges, token issuers, and U.S. listing banks. Clear exemptions beat four years of lawsuit-first regulation. Capital that fled Dubai and Singapore gets a reason to file here.

Losers? Offshore venues that lived off the regulatory exile. Law-firm enforcement shops that billed hours instead of writing rules. Anyone still shorting “crypto is banned in America.”

Next? Public comment runs to Oct. 20, then a final rule. If CLARITY reaches Trump’s desk, the statute and the SEC framework lock. If Congress stalls, Atkins moves anyway.

Capital goes where the rules are boring. Four years of enforcement-by-ambush shipped the industry overseas. Atkins is offering a path back under U.S. law. That’s not charity. That’s a bid to keep the fees, the listings, and the tax base onshore. Watch who files first once the comment window closes.

Tyson Foods cut fiscal 2026 revenue growth to 1.5% to 2% from 2.5% to 3.5% and slashed adjusted operating income to $1.85 billion to $2.05 billion. Second cut in a month. Beef is now guided to lose $625 million to $775 million. CEO Donnie King blamed one of the most severe cattle shortages in U.S. history.

Winners? Chicken and anyone selling cheaper protein. Tyson’s chicken segment is still guided to $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Shoppers trade down. Ranchers with surviving herds print.

Losers? Tyson shareholders and beef packers running oversized plants. The company is collapsing its beef network to three central facilities. TSN got smoked about 7% to $51.74.

Next? Watch the Sept. 10 Barclays fireside. Relief only shows up when the herd rebuilds, and that is a fiscal 2027 story. Lower cattle prices just marked down the inventory.

You cannot will baby cattle into existence. Volatile prices plus a historic shortage left packers paying up, selling less, and writing down live inventories. Chicken is carrying the building. Beef is a hole. Until the U.S. herd turns, every guidance cut is just the cycle collecting rent.

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Campbell’s slashed the quarterly dividend 36% to $0.25 from $0.39, or $1.00 annualized from $1.56, and called performance unacceptable. Fiscal 2026 sales fell 5% to $9.744 billion. Adjusted EPS dropped 27% to $2.17. Then they guided fiscal 2027 sales down another 2% to 4% and EPS to $1.65 to $1.80. CPB is getting crushed, down about 9%.

Winners? Bondholders. The cut frees about $170 million a year for debt paydown. A new $500 million cost program by fiscal 2030 is for the balance sheet, not the brand.

Losers? Income funds that bought soup for the yield. Snacks is the wound: Q4 organic sales -6%, operating earnings -34%, plus $117 million of Cape Cod and Kettle impairments.

Next? More cuts before the $500 million shows up. Fiscal 2027 already assumes another down year. If snacks keep sliding, the next confession is asset sales.

Mick Beekhuizen said the performance is not where it needs to be. No kidding. You don’t cut a 36% slice off the dividend and guide earnings down 17% to 24% if the brands still have pricing power. Inflation ate the pantry. The cost program is real. The growth story is not.

Victoria’s Secret lifted fiscal 2026 sales to $7.100 billion to $7.180 billion from $7.030 billion to $7.130 billion after Q2 sales rose 10% to $1.611 billion. Adjusted operating income hit $124 million versus a $90 million to $100 million guide. Then they guided Q3 operating income to $10 million to $20 million. VSXY got clubbed about 15% to $72.38.

Winners? Hillary Super’s turnaround and regular-price selling. Adjusted EPS printed $0.95 against $0.65 to $0.75 guidance. International sales jumped 20%. Path to Potential is still putting cash on the statement.

Losers? Momentum chasers who paid the melt-up. A $10 million to $20 million Q3 profit guide after a $124 million quarter is an air pocket. GAAP $2.18 EPS was stuffed with tariff refunds.

Next? Fashion Show and holiday have to carry that skinny third quarter. If comps cool from +9%, the multiple compresses fast. The raise just told you the easy tape is over.

This is a working turnaround colliding with a stock that already priced perfection. They beat, they raised, they collected over $140 million in tariff refunds and Wall Street still asked where the second-half meat is. Sexy sells. Guidance that looks like a rounding error after a $124 million quarter does not.

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