Seven months into her presidency, Delcy Rodríguez has done more to reopen Venezuela’s economy than the previous twenty-seven years of government did to keep it closed.

More than six hundred political prisoners released, with El Helicoide, for a generation the most feared address in the country, slated to become a cultural and sports facility. The hydrocarbons law rewritten and signed. Two sovereign wealth funds established, one for the collapsed health system and one for infrastructure. Production up 17.6 percent year over year and back above a million barrels a day. A formal repatriation framework for Venezuelans coming home.

Every one of those required her to break with a doctrine that had been Chavista scripture since 1999 and to do it while the faction that built that doctrine was still sitting in her own government.

Start with the decision that made the rest possible. In her first state of the union address, Rodríguez stood before the National Assembly and called for opening the oil sector to foreign investment. Resource nationalism had been the organizing principle of Venezuelan politics for a quarter century. It was also the single largest reason a country sitting on the world’s largest proven reserves could not keep its own lights on. She said so, in public, to the people who had built it. On July 8 she signed the reforms into law.

The partnership with Washington has been the other half of it. She and President Trump spoke by phone on January 14 — Trump described the call afterward as a very good one, covering oil, minerals, trade, and national security, and he has said publicly more than once that she is doing a fantastic job. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has spent his entire public career on Venezuela and knows the file better than anyone in American politics, reached the same judgment the President did: work with the person who can actually deliver rather than the one who sounds best in a press release. Energy Secretary Chris Wright went to Caracas on February 11 and committed to powering a dramatic increase in output. By that month, revenue from Venezuelan crude sales had crossed a billion dollars.

President Trump deserves credit for a judgment that was not obvious at the time. Washington could have installed a favorite from the opposition and called it democracy restored. It would have felt better and produced nothing. He took yes for an answer from an unlikely partner instead, and the result is the fastest production recovery in Venezuela’s modern history.

That partnership is now the load-bearing element under a set of economic consequences that will land, over the next four years, on Americans who have never thought about Venezuela in their lives.

Here is how.

First, the number that makes this argument hard

Because pretending otherwise is how op-eds lose readers who buy their own gas.

In the second week of August, the national average for regular unleaded hit $4.03 a gallon — the highest price ever recorded that late in a calendar year. Diesel averaged $5.40. A year ago those numbers were $3.20 and $3.70. So far in 2026, the national average has sat at or above $4.00 for 103 days, roughly 46 percent of the year, the most since 2022.

Anyone telling working Americans that the Venezuela operation has already lowered their fuel bill is asking them to disbelieve their own receipts.

Here is the honest version, and it is the more persuasive one: the reason those numbers are $4.03 and not considerably worse is that roughly 786,000 barrels a day of Venezuelan crude are now landing on the U.S. Gulf Coast — the highest level since early 2019. The pressure on prices this year came from Iran and from Russia, from a naval blockade around Iranian ports, from diesel inventories running ten percent below the five-year average, and from a decade of lost domestic refining capacity. None of that is Caracas. All of it is the reason Caracas matters.

And the thing about supply decisions is that they pay out on a delay. The barrels being brought back in the Orinoco Belt this year are the barrels that set prices in 2028. The EIA already expects Brent to fall from $85 in the third quarter of this year to $69 in 2027 as production increases and inventories rebuild. That is the trade. That is the whole case.

By 2030, the January decision to remove Nicolás Maduro — and the decision to govern the aftermath in partnership with Rodríguez rather than in opposition to her — will look like one of the most consequential economic acts of the Trump presidency. Not primarily because of what it did to Venezuela. Because of what it does to the household budget of an American family in the bottom two-thirds of the income distribution.

Here is the mechanism, piece by piece.

Diesel is the working-class price, and Venezuelan crude is a diesel machine

Most political writing about fuel focuses on gasoline because gasoline has a number on a sign that voters drive past. But the price that actually determines what a working family pays for everything else is diesel, and diesel is where Venezuelan heavy crude does its most direct work.

Every tomato, every appliance, every prescription, every Amazon box moves on diesel. When diesel runs $5.40, that cost is embedded in the shelf price of goods bought by people who have no ability to absorb it. Diesel inflation is the most regressive price increase in the American economy, and it has been running hot for two years.

Venezuela’s Merey and Boscan grades are heavy, sour crudes, precisely the feedstock that Gulf Coast cokers and hydrocrackers were built to convert into distillate. Those units represent about 29 percent of U.S. refining capacity, and they have been running underutilized, in some cases importing residual fuel oil just to keep the cokers fed. Bloomberg’s analysts put it plainly: additional supplies of diesel-rich heavy crude would ease the distillate tightness caused by renewable-diesel conversions and a lighter crude slate, and would dampen recent premiums.

This is not theoretical. Gulf Coast crude imports from Venezuela rose to 9.2 million barrels in January from 6.4 million in December. Valero moved to buy up to 6.5 million barrels for March delivery — around 210,000 barrels per day — becoming the largest foreign refiner of Venezuelan oil since January. Merey was offered to U.S. refiners at a discount of $6.00 to $7.50 a barrel to Brent. Phillips 66 CEO Mark Lashier said publicly at a January conference that his company was happy to increase runs.

Discounted feedstock into underused conversion capacity is the single most reliable way to lower American distillate prices, and it is happening right now.

The refineries themselves are working-class America

There is a second-order effect here that almost never gets written about, and it should.

The Gulf Coast refining complex is one of the last large concentrations of high-wage industrial work in the United States available to people without a four-year degree. These are union jobs, apprenticeship-track jobs, jobs that support a family in Port Arthur, Lake Charles, Baytown, Chalmette, Corpus Christi, Texas City. Operators, pipefitters, boilermakers, electricians, instrumentation techs.

Those plants have spent a decade running below their design intent. They were engineered for heavy sour crude, then the shale boom forced them onto light sweet barrels their cokers cannot use efficiently. The API gravity of U.S. crude imports rose from 32 in the 2017–19 period to 34 in 2025 — a technical way of saying these refineries have been fed the wrong diet for years.

Meanwhile the alternative supply is disappearing. Mexican heavy crude exports to the Gulf are expected to fall sharply as Pemex ramps its Dos Bocas refinery to keep barrels at home. Canadian heavy is constrained by pipeline capacity. A refinery running below optimal utilization does not hire, does not run overtime, and eventually does not survive — and every one of those closures takes several hundred of the best blue-collar jobs in the region with it.

Restoring Venezuelan supply restores the economics of those plants. That is a jobs program that costs the taxpayer nothing.

The capital equipment boom, and where it is manufactured

The rebuild of Venezuela’s oil infrastructure is an enormous order book, and a substantial share of it will be filled by American manufacturers.

Consider what a degraded field actually needs. Not just rigs, pumps, valves, pipelines, artificial lift systems, compressors, separators, power generation, control systems, wellheads, drill pipe, tanks, and the electrical infrastructure to run all of it. Venezuela’s oil minister has been explicit that pumps, valves, and pipelines are the binding constraint on raising output.

The American companies positioned to supply that are not abstractions. Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller said his company could mobilize within weeks. Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli noted that his firm holds the largest installed base of artificial lift and rotating equipment in the country. SLB, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes are all in discussions with the administration on fast-tracking repairs. Halliburton’s shares jumped about ten percent on Venezuela optimism alone.

Those order books convert into shifts at manufacturing plants in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania. Artificial lift systems are machined somewhere. Valves are cast somewhere. Someone welds the pipe. Rig components, mud pumps, and blowout preventers come off American production lines staffed by American machinists, and the pay for that work has always been among the best available to a skilled tradesman without a degree.

At least nine rigs in the 500-to-1,500 horsepower class have already come out of Venezuelan storage for assembly and repair, with five more under assessment. Operators across the Orinoco Belt and Lake Maracaibo are importing new units on top of that. Multiply that across every operator now negotiating under the reformed hydrocarbons law and the equipment demand becomes a durable, multi-year industrial cycle rather than a one-quarter spike.

Asphalt, plastics, and the things nobody thinks about

Two under-appreciated consequences deserve a paragraph each.

The first is roads. Venezuelan extra-heavy crude is among the world’s richest sources of asphalt. American asphalt prices have been elevated for years, and asphalt is the single largest material input in road and highway construction. Cheaper, more available asphalt binder means state DOTs and county road departments get more lane-miles out of the same budget, which is the most direct possible transmission from a Caracas policy decision to a repaved road in a county that has deferred maintenance since 2019. It also means more paving contracts, and paving crews are working-class jobs.

The second is petrochemical feedstock. Heavy crude refining produces the residual streams that feed petrochemical production- the base inputs for plastics, packaging, synthetic fibers, fertilizer components, and industrial chemicals. Those inputs sit underneath the price of a startling share of what a family buys at Walmart. When feedstock costs fall, the effect is diffuse and invisible and shows up as a shelf price that did not rise.

Neither of these will ever be a campaign talking point. Both are real.

The migration reversal

There is a labor-market argument here that both parties have been strangely unwilling to make honestly.

Roughly eight million people have left Venezuela since 2017. That outflow was the largest displacement crisis in the hemisphere’s modern history, and its effects landed disproportionately on working-class American communities and on the Latin American countries that absorbed the first waves, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile.

That flow has now reversed. Northward migration dropped 97 percent, more than 14,000 U.S.-bound migrants turned south, and by April more than 5,000 Venezuelans had returned home in the first hundred days of the Rodríguez government. The returns are being processed through a formal repatriation framework rather than through the Darién Gap.

The durable version of this is not enforcement. It is economic. People do not leave a country where operators are building housing for field staff and reactivating wells by the hundred. Every job created in Morichal, El Tigre, and Anaco is a reason for a Venezuelan engineer or welder or truck driver to stay in Venezuela — or to come back from Bogotá or Santiago or Doral. Migration pressure falls when the origin country’s labor market works, and the fastest way to make Venezuela’s labor market work is to restart the industry that once employed the best-paid workforce in South America.

That is a border policy that runs on capital investment instead of on detention capacity, and it is the only version that holds after the current administration leaves office.

What this does to a household budget

Put the pieces together for a specific family, call it a household earning $60,000 in a place where both adults drive to work.

Fuel is the most volatile line item in that budget and one of the least compressible. Households in the bottom income quintile spend roughly three times the share of income on energy that households in the top quintile do. A sustained dollar off a gallon of gasoline is worth well over a thousand dollars a year to a two-car working family, and the diesel pass-through into groceries and freight is worth more than that again, though it never appears as a line item anyone can see.

The EIA’s own forecast has Brent falling to $69 next year. Every incremental Venezuelan barrel makes that forecast more likely and pushes it further. That is the payoff, and it lands squarely on the people who most need it.

The 2030 verdict

The case against all of this is worth stating fairly. Francisco Monaldi and others estimate that a full rebuild to two million barrels a day requires roughly $100 billion and a decade. Refiners need time to re-tool, re-test cargo quality, and unwind existing supply agreements. Service companies remain cautious about payment risk, given PDVSA’s history. Venezuela’s political settlement is not finished, and the State Department’s transition process is ongoing. Anyone who tells you the last seven months guarantee the next four years is overselling.

But grant every one of those caveats and the direction is still unambiguous. In seven months: production up 17.6 percent year over year and back above a million barrels a day. Exports at 1.16 million. U.S.-bound cargoes at a seven-year high. A reformed hydrocarbons law signed in July. Two sovereign wealth funds established for health and infrastructure. Six hundred political prisoners released. Rigs coming out of storage for the first time since 2019. American service companies mobilizing. Refineries on the Gulf Coast running the feedstock they were designed for.

Presidencies are judged on whether the country was materially better off afterward, and the judgment usually arrives late. The Louisiana Purchase was ridiculed. The Alaska purchase was called a folly for thirty years.

By 2030, the arithmetic will be straightforward. A hostile narco-state sitting on 303 billion barrels, 17 percent of the world’s proven reserves, 2,000 miles from refineries built specifically to process it, was converted into a commercial partner supplying discounted feedstock into American industrial capacity. The alternative was another decade of buying heavy crude from regimes that fund people trying to kill Americans, while the cokers on the Gulf Coast ran at partial rates and the families who work in them wondered how long the plant would stay open.

That conversion required two decisions. Trump made the first one in January. Rodríguez has been making the second one every day since, choosing partnership over the posture that would have been far easier to strike at home, and holding that line for seven months while rewriting her country’s oil law and emptying its political prisons.

The people who will benefit most are not the people who write about it. They are the ones who buy diesel by the tank instead of by the barrel, who drive on county roads that finally got repaved, and who work the kind of shift where the overtime depends on whether the unit is running.

They will not credit Delcy Rodríguez when their fuel bill drops. They will just notice that it did.